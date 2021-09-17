Xbox Store: Tails Of Iron, Aragami 2 und mehr mit extra Rabatt

Im Xbox Store sind in der 37. Kalenderwoche 2021 neue Spiele eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games verfügbar sind.

In der 37. Kalenderwoche 2021 sind im Store der Xbox neue Spiele dazu gekommen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store KW 37/2021 ab sofort zum Download bereit stehen. Wie immer verschaffen wir euch einen kurzen Überblick über alle Neuankömmlinge.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen KW 37/2021

  • The Amazing American Circus – 19,99 € – 1,62 GB
  • Tails Of Iron – 24,99 € – 1,25 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
  • Aragami 2 – 39,99 € – 9,78 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery – Inklusive Xbox Game Pass
  • Fin and the Ancient Mystery – 4,99 € – 3,99 € – 445,10 MB
  • Murder Diaries – 9,99 € – 4,83 GB
  • Zombie Watch – 11,99 € – 5,63 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
  • Earth Marines – 4,99 € – 359,15 MB
  • Dojoran – 4,99 € – 3,99 € – 295,07 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
  • Apsulov: End of Gods – 29,99 € – 23,99 € – 3,51 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
  • Nexomon – 9,99 € – 8,99 € – 1,39 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
  • ATOM RPG Supporter Edition – 18,99 € – 15,19 € – 11,4 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
  • AlphaLink – 14,99 € – 1,73 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
