Xbox Store: Tails Of Iron, Aragami 2 und mehr mit extra Rabatt

In der 37. Kalenderwoche 2021 sind im Store der Xbox neue Spiele dazu gekommen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store KW 37/2021 ab sofort zum Download bereit stehen. Wie immer verschaffen wir euch einen kurzen Überblick über alle Neuankömmlinge.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen KW 37/2021
- The Amazing American Circus – 19,99 € – 1,62 GB
- Tails Of Iron – 24,99 € – 1,25 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Aragami 2 – 39,99 € – 9,78 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery – Inklusive Xbox Game Pass
-
Fin and the Ancient Mystery –
4,99€ – 3,99 € – 445,10 MB
- Murder Diaries – 9,99 € – 4,83 GB
- Zombie Watch – 11,99 € – 5,63 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
- Earth Marines – 4,99 € – 359,15 MB
-
Dojoran –
4,99€ – 3,99 € – 295,07 MB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
-
Apsulov: End of Gods –
29,99€ – 23,99 € – 3,51 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
-
Nexomon –
9,99€ – 8,99 € – 1,39 GB – Optimiert für Xbox Series X/S – Smart Delivery
-
ATOM RPG Supporter Edition –
18,99€ – 15,19 € – 11,4 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download
- AlphaLink – 14,99 € – 1,73 GB – Pre-Order und Pre-Download