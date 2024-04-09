Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Title Update 1.0.8 steht in den Startlöchern

Der aktuelle Ableger der populären Action-Adventure-Reihe Assassin’s Creed bekommt am 8. April ein weiteres Update spendiert.
Ab 15:00 Uhr deutscher Zeit soll der Assassin’s Creed: Mirage Patch auf allen verfügbaren Plattformen (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 und PC) zum Download bereitstehen. Die Größe beträgt je nach Plattform zwischen 1,8 und 5,3 GB. Auf der Xbox Series X/S benötigt ihr 4,55 GB und auf der Xbox One 3,15 GB.
Hauptsächlich soll das Title Update einige Bugs und Fehler in Assassin’s Creed Mirage ausbessern. Darunter fallen ebenfalls zahlreiche Stabilitätsverbesserungen. Des Weiteren wird es möglich sein, den PlayStation DualSense Edge Controller am PC problemlos zu nutzen.
Die vollständigen Patchnotes des Title Updates 1.0.8 findet ihr auf der offiziellen Webseite von Assassin’s Creed Mirage und hier:
Patch Sizes:
- Xbox Series X|S: ~4.55 GB
- Xbox One: ~3.15 GB
- PlayStation®5: ~1.89 GB
- PlayStation®4: ~5.31 GB
- PC: ~3.34 GB
BUG FIXING
General
- Multiple stability improvements.
- PS5 DualSense Edge Controller is now properly detected on PC.
- Saves will now appear correctly in the loading menu when playing with the Full Synchronization Challenge on.
- Fixed an issue where equipping the Light Blade upgrade for the Throwing Knife would cause the aiming reticle to lock while aiming and charging a Throwing Knife.
Full Synchronization Challenge
- Fixed an issue where the total number of kills and conflicts were not displayed correctly upon finishing a Full Synchronization playthrough
- Fixed an issue where the completion celebration pop-up overlapped the resume button.
- Improved the Full Synchronization Challenge flow to prevent players activating the mode without knowing.
- Inverted the placement of the ON & OFF Buttons in the menus when starting a new game.
- Clarification of the mode description when hovering over the ON/OFF buttons.
Misc (SPOILERS)
- „Bookworm“: In New Game Plus, the Lost Books tracker now shows the correct amount of books collected when all 7 books were found in a previously completed playthrough.
- „Trouble at the Souq“: Fixed an issue where Al Anga would enter in a t-pose after being hit by a berserk dart.
- *Get Scroll (World Event after „Follow Al-Mahani“): *Fixed an issue where two of the scrolls wouldn’t be highlighted in orange whilst using Eagle Vision.
- Costume dye names are now aligned correctly in the Inventory Menu when the game is played in Arabic.
Das Spiel gibt es aktuell im Microsoft Store im Angebot:
3 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Irgendwie komme ich an Assassins creed nicht mehr ran. War mal wieder super nach dem Break und wo dann Origins kam, aber so langsam langweilt es mich wieder, von Teil zu Teil
Für mich ist AC nichts mehr.
Hab Mirage an den Free Play Days geladen und die 2 Stunden Probeversion nach ner halben Stunde abgebrochen.
Haut mich leider auch nicht mehr vom Hocker.