Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Patch Notes zum Neues Spiel+ Update

NEW GAME PLUS

New Game Plus is coming to Assassin’s Creed Mirage!

Upon completing the main story on any difficulty, start a new game while keeping all collected skills and gear/costumes from your first playthrough.

Additional details:

You can start a New Game Plus playthrough from the title screen or pause menu.

You can skip the prologue and start directly in Baghdad

NEW GAME PLUS REWARDS

Start a New Game Plus run and unlock Bayek’s Medjay outfit from Assassin’s Creed Origins.

The outfit comes with three unique dyes that will be unlocked throughout your new run, allowing you to revisit this iconic costume with unique styles!

PARKOUR IMPROVEMENTS TO SIDE AND BACK-EJECTS

The range of back and side ejects during parkour has been increased, allowing Basim to reach heights faster and cross bigger distances.

BUG FIXING

GENERAL

Fixed issues when pickpocket loot could not be retrieved properly after eliminating a target.

Improvements made to Chain Assassination.

Basim’s last known location will now display correctly after changing the enemy proximity option’s value.

Fixed several situations where level design was blocking parkour movement

Fixed issue where player could fall whilst performing a pole vault.

Fixed Follow Road to Quest Objective feature which was not working on World Contracts.

GRAPHICS, UI AND ANIMATIONS

Numerous graphics, environment or VFX improvements.

Fixed an issue where musicians were playing continuously after being paid with a faction favor.

Fixed the „Poster Boy“ achievement.

Fixed the volumetric fog flickering during the loading screen.

Fixed an issue where mercenaries would leave their position to follow a guard to investigate a body nearby.

Fixed collision issues.

Fixed NPC navigation and interaction issues.

Fixed clothes corruption on NPCs.

Improvements were made to the contract card UI after the player modified the Hold Alternative setting.

Numerous fixes and improvements to character animations.

Codex orbs will now stay visible after being collected.

Territory discovery pop up now appears with no delay.

Fixed a black screen issue after skipping the game credits.

Improvements made to the Investigation board. Icon now fits the description whilst using colorblind mode.

Benches that are not usable will no longer be highlighted.

Fixed undesired swimming animation when colliding with walls.

Fixed an issue with Window Mode when clicking on the frame’s top bar caused the game window to be misplaced.

AUDIO

Music now continues playing whilst reading the codex details.

Various audio fixes and improvements.

„A New Beginning“: Fixed the volume of a Novice’s voice.

COMPATIBILITY

Improved OWO Haptic Suit support.

STABILITY

Addressed:

Multiple stability improvements.

Multiple camera fixes.

MISC

Guards will now react when seeing Basim ripping the wanted posters.

Narrative consistency improvements between Fuladh’s speech and Rebekah’s letter.

Enemies will no longer investigate burning bodies that are affected by the Fire Demon outfit perk.

Update to game credits.

Updated the tool upgrade screenshot in the Codex.

Hide/Show panel functionality now works in all cases.

The Samsaama Dagger will now only heal the player every 5 hits with the sword.

Guard captain can no longer blow the horn whilst berserked.

Guards closer to the alarm will ring the bell first.

„The Marked Coins“ : Fixed the merchant outfit.

Fixed issues when guards would not move from their position after detecting Basim.

Roshan will no longer block the entrance to Assassin Bureaus preventing the player from entering/exiting.

All landmine perk effects should now properly apply, no matter the order they are unlocked.

Improvement made to the Upper Harbor puzzle.

The Zanj Uprising Dagger perk will now correctly refill stamina for successful dodges.

Fixed refreshing issues in the store page.

Whilst wearing the Fire Demon outfit, players can now complete assassination objectives.

CAUTION SPOILERS AHEAD!

Addressed