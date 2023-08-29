Anzeige – Deals & Sales: One Piece-, End of Summer- und Arcade Sale

Für Xbox gibt es zahlreiche weitere Angebote. Mit dabei One Piece, End of Summer, Arcade und mehr.

Weitere Angebote warten für die Xbox darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Mit dabei ist heute der End of Summer Sale, der One Piece Franchise Sale und der Ubisoft Publisher Sale. Die neuen Angebote gelten vom 29. bis zum 5. September 2023.

Welche Deals könnt ihr empfehlen?

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – End of Summer Sale

1000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20%
11000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20%
2000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20%
23000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20%
500 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20%
5300 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20%
Aces Of The Luftwaffe – Squadron Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
After Us Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Anthem EA Play 75%
Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Atomic Heart – Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Batora: Lost Haven Smart Delivery 40%
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Blood Bowl 3 Smart Delivery 40%
Bloons TD 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood Add-On 33%
Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut Add-On 35%
Borderlands 3: Director’s Cut Add-On 35%
Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles Add-On 33%
Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot Add-On 33%
Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck Add-On 33%
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 Add-On 40%
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator Smart Delivery 33%
Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Capcom Fighting Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Capcom Fighting Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Clash: Artifacts of Chaos Smart Delivery 40%
Company of Heroes 3 Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20%
Dead by Daylight: Killer Expansion PACK Add-On 45%
Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: PROJECT W Chapter Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
Dead by Daylight: Survivor Expansion Pack Add-On 45%
Dead by Daylight: Tools Of Torment Chapter Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Dead Rising Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 2 Off The Record Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dead Rising 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Dead Space Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Deliver Us Mars Smart Delivery 33%
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 67%
Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 67%
Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 67%
Disney Classic Games: Aladdin And The Lion King Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dynamite Fishing – World Games Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Evil Wizard (Xbox) Smart Delivery 20%
F1 23 Smart Delivery 40%
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V – Megalodon Shark Cash Card Add-On 15%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Graze Counter GM Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
GTA Online: Megalodon Shark Cash Card (Xbox Series X|S) Add-On 15%
Hell Let Loose Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Hokko Life Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hood: Outlaws & Legends Smart Delivery 80%
Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Imp of the Sun Smart Delivery 50%
InnerSpace Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 60%
LA-MULANA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
LA-MULANA 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		33%
LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
LEGO 2K Drive for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Lonesome Village Smart Delivery 30%
Lords Of The Fallen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Lords Of The Fallen – Digital Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Smart Delivery 70%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass Add-On 50%
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass for Xbox One Add-On 50%
Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition Smart Delivery 30%
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mega Man 11 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mega Man Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Metal: Hellsinger – Dream of the Beast Add-On 25%
Metal: Hellsinger – Essential Hits Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		45%
Metal: Hellsinger – Essential Hits Pack Add-On 20%
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst EA Play 80%
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Monster Hunter Rise Xbox Game Pass 50%
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Smart Delivery 33%
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Smart Delivery 30%
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition Add-On 25%
Monster Hunter World Xbox One X
Enhanced 		25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Morkredd Smart Delivery 65%
MotoGP 18 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Xbox Game Pass 30%
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Mount & Blade: Warband Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Cawdor Gang DLC Add-On 50%
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gangs Bundle Add-On 50%
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang Add-On 50%
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition Xbox Game Pass 50%
OlliOlli World Smart Delivery 50%
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Overcooked Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Persona 3 Portable Xbox Game Pass 30%
Persona 4 Golden Xbox Game Pass 30%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack Add-On 25%
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Project Wingman PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Puyo Puyo Champions Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
R-Type Final 2 Smart Delivery 50%
R-Type Final 2 Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Add-On 50%
R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Volume 2 Add-On 50%
R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Volume 3 Add-On 40%
Raiden III x Mikado Maniax Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Raiden IV x MIKADO remix Smart Delivery 35%
Railway Empire 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 10%
Railway Empire – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Return to Monkey Island Xbox Game Pass 30%
Road 96: Mile 0 Smart Delivery 33%
Road 96: Mile 0 – Full Journey Bundle Smart Delivery 50%
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Roguebook – Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Ryan’s Rescue Squad Smart Delivery 60%
SCARLET NEXUS Smart Delivery 80%
SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition Xbox Game Pass 65%
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Ship of Fools Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		33%
Shotgun Farmers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Silt Smart Delivery 33%
Slime Rancher Xbox One X Enhanced 75%
Slime Rancher 2 Xbox Game Pass 25%
Slime Rancher Secret Style Pack DLC Add-On 40%
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
SolSeraph Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sonic Origins Plus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Split/Second Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Star Wars Battlefront Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars Battlefront II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars Republic Commando Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Street Fighter IV Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Summer in Mara Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Super Mega Baseball 4 Smart Delivery 40%
Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Smart Delivery 60%
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tembo The Badass Elephant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		70%
Temtem Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		33%
The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Smart Delivery 50%
The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes Smart Delivery 67%
The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Jackbox Party Pack 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
The Jackbox Party Pack 8 Smart Delivery 40%
The Jackbox Party Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
The Knight Witch Smart Delivery 33%
The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – Precious Edition Smart Delivery 40%
The Messenger Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 35%
The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		33%
The Quarry – Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		67%
The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Thief Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Thymesia Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		33%
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Toy Story 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Trailmakers Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Transformers: Battlegrounds PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Transport Fever 2: Console Edition Smart Delivery 30%
Tropico 5 – Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Tropico 6 – Next Gen Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		45%
TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade Add-On 65%
Ultimate Chicken Horse Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Ultra SFIV Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Wanted: Dead Smart Delivery 50%
We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie Special Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Wild Hearts Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
Worms Battlegrounds Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Yoku’s Island Express Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Zorro The Chronicles Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Zorro The Chronicles Xbox X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – One Piece Franchise Sale

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
One Piece Odyssey Adventure Expansion Pack + 100,000 Berries Add-On 20%
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
One Piece World Seeker Episode Pass Add-On 50%
One Piece World Seeker Extra Episode 1: Void Mirror Prototype Add-On 50%
One Piece World Seeker Extra Episode 2: Where Justice Lies Add-On 50%
One Piece World Seeker Extra Episode 3: The Unfinished Map Add-On 50%
One Piece World Seeker Pre-Order DLC Bundle Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted Pack Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted Pack 2 Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Caesar (character) Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Costume Pack Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Customization Pack Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Garp (character) Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Movie Pack 1 Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Movie Pack 2 Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Pack Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Luffy Pack Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Playable Character Pack Add-On 50%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Rob Lucci (character) Add-On 50%
Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! ONE PIECE Anime Songs
Pack 		Add-On 25%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Ubisoft Publisher Sale

America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune &
Jeopardy! 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Anno 1800 Console Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Anno 1800 Console Edition – Deluxe Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Bundle Assassins Creed Valhalla Assassin’s
Creed Odyssey And Assassins Creed Origins 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 75%
Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox Game Pass 80%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox Game Pass 85%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 70%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 80%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Watch Dogs Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 80%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – The Siege of Paris Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök Add-On 60%
Battleship Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack Add-On 50%
Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack Add-On 10%
Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But
Whole 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Discovery Tour: Viking Age Smart Delivery 40%
Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75%
Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 75%
Far Cry 5 Xbox Game Pass 85%
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Far Cry 5 Dead Living Zombies Add-On 70%
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
Bundle 		Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Far Cry 5 Hours Of Darkness Add-On 70%
Far Cry 5 Lost On Mars Add-On 70%
Far Cry 5 Season Pass Add-On 70%
Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 75%
Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Far Cry 6 DLC 2 Pagan: Control Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 DLC 3 Joseph: Collapse Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 DLC Episode 1 Insanity Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Upgrade Pass Add-On 60%
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Far Cry 6 Season Pass Add-On 60%
Far Cry 6: Lost Between World Add-On 50%
Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Far Cry Classic Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 80%
For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes Bundle Add-On 80%
For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 80%
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghost Add-On 70%
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Peruvian Connection Pack Add-On 50%
Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
I Am Alive Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Xbox Game Pass 85%
Immortals Fenyx Rising DLC 1 A New God Add-On 60%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 85%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass Add-On 70%
Immortals Fenyx Rising – DLC 2: Myths of the Eastern Realm Add-On 60%
Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Just Dance 2023 Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
OddBallers Smart Delivery 50%
Outland Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Prince of Persia Classic Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Rayman 3 HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Rayman Legends Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Rayman Origins Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Riders Republic Year 1 Pass Add-On 60%
Risk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		67%
Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS Add-On 70%
South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection 2 Pack Add-On 80%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Collection pack Add-On 85%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
STEEP Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
STEEP Season Pass Add-On 80%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion Add-On 70%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road Add-On 70%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Smart Delivery 80%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 70%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 75%
Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Transference Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Trials HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Trials Rising Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Trials Rising – Expansion pass Add-On 60%
TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
UNO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
UNO The Call of Yara DLC Add-On 40%
UNO Valhalla DLC Add-On 40%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Watch Dogs 2 Xbox Game Pass 85%
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Watch Dogs 2 – No Compromise Add-On 75%
Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass Add-On 85%
Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 85%
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 85%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass Add-On 65%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Watch_Dogs Season Pass Add-On 80%
Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Zombi Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%

