Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Xbox Sonderangebote KW44/2023

8 Autor: , in News / Anzeige – Deals & Sales
Übersicht

Die neue Xbox Deal Woche ist angebrochen! Ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Sonderangeboten zuschlagen.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote in einer Tabelle, die ihr nach Belieben sortieren und durchsuchen könnt. Die neuen Deal-Angebote gelten vom 31. Oktober bis zum 7. November 2023.

Auf euch warten folgende Sales: Best Rated Games Sale, Game Pass Family Time Sale, Spotlight Sale, Xbox Sales & Specials und zwei Angebote für Xbox 360.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ % Sale
A Plague Tale Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40% Best Rated Games
Sale
Absolute Deduction bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Freedom Cry Add-On 75% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 80% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 75% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Watch Dogs Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 80% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assetto Corsa Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass Add-On 60% Best Rated Games
Sale
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50% Best Rated Games
Sale
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Upgrade Pack Add-On 25% Best Rated Games
Sale
Batman: Arkham Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80% Best Rated Games
Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85% Best Rated Games
Sale
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition Smart Delivery 85% Best Rated Games
Sale
Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck Add-On 33% Best Rated Games
Sale
Borderlands 3: Season Pass Add-On 70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 Add-On 40% Best Rated Games
Sale
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Best Rated Games
Sale
Chef Life: Al Forno Edition Smart Delivery 40% Best Rated Games
Sale
Commandos 2 Praetorians Hd Remaster Double Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50% Best Rated Games
Sale
Control Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75% Best Rated Games
Sale
Control Season Pass Add-On 70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Corpse Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30% Best Rated Games
Sale
Crime Boss: Rockay City Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40% Best Rated Games
Sale
Crown Trick PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		75% Best Rated Games
Sale
Crusader Kings III Xbox Game Pass 50% Best Rated Games
Sale
Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition Smart Delivery 40% Best Rated Games
Sale
DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos Smart Delivery 30% Best Rated Games
Sale
DEADCRAFT Smart Delivery 70% Best Rated Games
Sale
DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Detective Reborn Bundle Smart Delivery 55% Best Rated Games
Sale
Discolored Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50% Best Rated Games
Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65% Best Rated Games
Sale
Echo Generation Smart Delivery 50% Best Rated Games
Sale
Far Cry 6: Lost Between World Add-On 50% Best Rated Games
Sale
GRIS Xbox Game Pass 75% Best Rated Games
Sale
Gunfire Reborn Xbox Game Pass 50% Best Rated Games
Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 85% Best Rated Games
Sale
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90% Best Rated Games
Sale
Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		85% Best Rated Games
Sale
Inscryption Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		50% Best Rated Games
Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition Smart Delivery 67% Best Rated Games
Sale
Little Nightmares I & II Bundle Smart Delivery 70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60% Best Rated Games
Sale
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass Add-On 50% Best Rated Games
Sale
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass for Xbox One Add-On 50% Best Rated Games
Sale
Metro Exodus Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75% Best Rated Games
Sale
Miasma Chronicles Xbox Series X|S 60% Best Rated Games
Sale
MotoGP 21 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85% Best Rated Games
Sale
Narita Boy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Best Rated Games
Sale
New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50% Best Rated Games
Sale
No More Heroes 3 Xbox Smart Delivery 60% Best Rated Games
Sale
No More Heroes 3 Xbox Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Best Rated Games
Sale
Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Best Rated Games
Sale
Outward: Definitive Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		75% Best Rated Games
Sale
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition Xbox Game Pass 80% Best Rated Games
Sale
Payday 2: The Crimewave Collection Add-On 75% Best Rated Games
Sale
Port Royale 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75% Best Rated Games
Sale
Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Best Rated Games
Sale
Quiplash Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50% Best Rated Games
Sale
Railway Empire Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50% Best Rated Games
Sale
Red Dead Redemption Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		20% Best Rated Games
Sale
Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Pack Add-On 20% Best Rated Games
Sale
RIDE 3 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85% Best Rated Games
Sale
RIDE 3 – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85% Best Rated Games
Sale
Riders Republic Complete Edition Smart Delivery 20% Best Rated Games
Sale
RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		80% Best Rated Games
Sale
Road 96 Smart Delivery 75% Best Rated Games
Sale
Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		85% Best Rated Games
Sale
Rune Factory 4 Special Xbox Game Pass 50% Best Rated Games
Sale
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80% Best Rated Games
Sale
Session: Skate Sim Smart Delivery 50% Best Rated Games
Sale
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes:
The Devil’s Daughter Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85% Best Rated Games
Sale
Shining Resonance Refrain Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80% Best Rated Games
Sale
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Best Rated Games
Sale
Star Wars Episode I Racer Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50% Best Rated Games
Sale
Steelrising – Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60% Best Rated Games
Sale
Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Best Rated Games
Sale
STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – Digital Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Best Rated Games
Sale
Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50% Best Rated Games
Sale
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60% Best Rated Games
Sale
Syberia – The World Before Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50% Best Rated Games
Sale
Tales of Arise + Scarlet Nexus Bundle Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S 		40% Best Rated Games
Sale
Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50% Best Rated Games
Sale
Terraria Xbox Game Pass 50% Best Rated Games
Sale
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40% Best Rated Games
Sale
The Quarry – Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75% Best Rated Games
Sale
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		85% Best Rated Games
Sale
The Yakuza Remastered Collection Xbox Game Pass 70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Train Life – Orient-Express Train Edition Smart Delivery 60% Best Rated Games
Sale
Transport Fever 2: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 30% Best Rated Games
Sale
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60% Best Rated Games
Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85% Best Rated Games
Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 85% Best Rated Games
Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 80% Best Rated Games
Sale
Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Best Rated Games
Sale
World of Tanks – Flanking Lessons Add-On 40% Best Rated Games
Sale
World of Tanks – Start Right Add-On 35% Best Rated Games
Sale
World of Tanks – Weekly Warrior Add-On 35% Best Rated Games
Sale
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		85% Best Rated Games
Sale
WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Best Rated Games
Sale
Yakuza 0 Xbox Game Pass 70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Xbox Game Pass 70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Yakuza Kiwami Xbox Game Pass 70% Best Rated Games
Sale
Yakuza Kiwami 2 Xbox Game Pass 70% Best Rated Games
Sale
A Way Out EA Play 80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
ABZU Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune &
Jeopardy! 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
AO Tennis 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Asterix & Obelix XXL Collection PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		40% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Back To Childhood: Classic Games Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Battleship Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Beat Souls Smart Delivery 60% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Bee Simulator Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Boggle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Civilization VI New Frontier Pass Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
DLC New Edition – Escape Game Fort Boyard Add-On 50% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Donut County PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		70% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
EA Family Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Escape Game Fort Boyard Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Escape Game – FORT BOYARD 2022 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Farmer’s Dynasty Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Garfield Lasagna Party Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Grow: Song of the Evertree Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Have Fun Together PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		40% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Hazelight Bundle Smart Delivery 70% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Inspector Gadget – MAD Time Party Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		15% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 65% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Just Dance 2023 Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Koh-Lanta Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Koh-Lanta: The Return Of The Adventurers Add-On 50% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
LUMINES REMASTERED Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Mable & The Wood Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Maquette Xbox Game Pass 60% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Moon Raider and Sweet Witches Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Motorbike Racing Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Moving Out FPS Boost Series
X|S 		75% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
My Fantastic Ranch Smart Delivery 60% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
My Little Riding Champion Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 75% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
My Universe – Interior Designer Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
My Universe – My Baby Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
My Universe – School Teacher Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Overcooked: Gourmet Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare EA Play 75% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 EA Play 75% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Portal Knights Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Return to Monkey Island Xbox Game Pass 40% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
RiMS Racing Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox
Series X|S 		Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox
Series X|S 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Rugby 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Russian Subway Dogs Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Super Mega Baseball 4 Smart Delivery 50% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Sweet Witches Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Tennis World Tour 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
The Jackbox Party Starter Smart Delivery 50% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
The Path of Motus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
The Unicorn Princess Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Trackmania Club Access 1 Year Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Tunche Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Unravel Two EA Play 75% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Unravel Yarny Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Zorro The Chronicles Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
Zorro The Chronicles Xbox X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		70% Game Pass Family
Time Sale
ADVERSE Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80% Spotlight Sale
After Wave: Downfall Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Spotlight Sale
Alien Invasion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50% Spotlight Sale
Allison’s Diary: Rebirth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40% Spotlight Sale
Almost There: The Platformer Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80% Spotlight Sale
Anodyne Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Spotlight Sale
Antarctica 88 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40% Spotlight Sale
Ballotron Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30% Spotlight Sale
BEB: Super Mega Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Spotlight Sale
Big Pharma Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Spotlight Sale
BigChick Smart Delivery 25% Spotlight Sale
Book of Demons Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90% Spotlight Sale
Chess Royal Xbox Play
Anywhere 		20% Spotlight Sale
Cloudpunk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Spotlight Sale
Dead Island 2 Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
Dead Island 2 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
Dracula’s Legacy Remastered Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85% Spotlight Sale
EDENGATE: The Edge of Life Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35% Spotlight Sale
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight Sale
From Shadows Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Spotlight Sale
Gnomes Garden: Lost King Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Spotlight Sale
Golazo! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85% Spotlight Sale
Hell Warders Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		90% Spotlight Sale
Horace Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Spotlight Sale
How To Survive 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Spotlight Sale
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Spotlight Sale
Indivisible Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85% Spotlight Sale
Inside Xbox Game Pass 75% Spotlight Sale
INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Spotlight Sale
Journey to the Savage Planet Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Spotlight Sale
LIMBO Xbox Game Pass 75% Spotlight Sale
Maize Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Spotlight Sale
Manual Samuel Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90% Spotlight Sale
May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Spotlight Sale
Memories of Mars Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75% Spotlight Sale
Metal: Hellsinger – Dream of the Beast Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
Metal: Hellsinger – Essential Hits Pack Add-On 25% Spotlight Sale
Mittelborg: City of Mages Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Spotlight Sale
Moonshine Inc.: Supporter Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight Sale
Moving Out – Movers In Paradise Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Murasame α Early Unlock Ticket Add-On 35% Spotlight Sale
My Time at Portia – Housewarming Gift Set Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Mystik Belle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50% Spotlight Sale
NASCAR Arcade Rush Smart Delivery 30% Spotlight Sale
NASCAR Arcade Rush Project-X Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33% Spotlight Sale
Neon Abyss – Alter Ego Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Neon Abyss – Chrono Trap Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Neon Abyss – Loveable Rogues Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
No Place Like Home Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		20% Spotlight Sale
Open Country Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Spotlight Sale
orbit.industries Smart Delivery 40% Spotlight Sale
Outbreak: Contagious Memories Smart Delivery 75% Spotlight Sale
Perfect Ninja Painter Smart Delivery 10% Spotlight Sale
Pillar by Michael Hicks and Gonçalo Antunes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80% Spotlight Sale
Ravenous Devils Smart Delivery 50% Spotlight Sale
Repentant Xbox Play
Anywhere 		20% Spotlight Sale
RIOT: Civil Unrest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Spotlight Sale
Rogue Spirit Xbox Series X|S 40% Spotlight Sale
Serial Cleaners Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Spotlight Sale
SnowRunner – Season Pass Add-On 35% Spotlight Sale
SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass Add-On 35% Spotlight Sale
SnowRunner – Year 3 Pass Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale
Steel Rats Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90% Spotlight Sale
Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Spotlight Sale
Strategic Mind: The Pacific Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50% Spotlight Sale
Super Retro Charge Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50% Spotlight Sale
The Bridge Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Spotlight Sale
The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90% Spotlight Sale
The Mummy Demastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50% Spotlight Sale
The Wild Eight Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85% Spotlight Sale
There Is No Light Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25% Spotlight Sale
Underworld Ascendant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Spotlight Sale
Unheard – Voices of Crime Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40% Spotlight Sale
Unturned Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70% Spotlight Sale
Virginia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65% Spotlight Sale
Worms Rumble – Action All-Stars Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Worms Rumble – Armageddon Weapon Skin Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale
Worms Rumble – Bank Heist Double Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Worms Rumble – Captain & Shark Double Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Worms Rumble – Cats & Dogs Double Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Worms Rumble – Emote Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Worms Rumble – Honor & Death Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Worms Rumble – Legends Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Worms Rumble – Spaceworm and Alien Double Pack Add-On 60% Spotlight Sale
Adventurous Mind PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		65% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Agatha Christie Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition Smart Delivery 50% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Asdivine Cross Smart Delivery 50% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Atomic Heart – Atomic Pass Add-On 20% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Black Book Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood Add-On 33% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut Add-On 35% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Borderlands 3: Director’s Cut Add-On 35% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles Add-On 33% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot Add-On 33% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Call of Juarez: The Cartel Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Chrome Wolf Smart Delivery 30% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Cosmic Top Secret Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Dawn of the Monsters Smart Delivery 50% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Deep Rock Galactic Xbox Game Pass 67% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Fantasy Defenders Complete Bundle: Defend the Rook &
Legend of Keepers 		Smart Delivery 30% Xbox Sales &
Specials
HyperParasite Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Add-On 50% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack Add-On 50% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Kingdom of Aurelia: Mystery of the Poisoned Dagger Smart Delivery 20% Xbox Sales &
Specials
L.A. Noire Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition for Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X|S & PC) Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Moonshine Inc. Smart Delivery 30% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Moonshine Inc. Supporter Edition Smart Delivery 30% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Murder Diaries 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Collection Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Collection Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		20% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Collection Smart Delivery 20% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Oxide Room 104 Smart Delivery 60% Xbox Sales &
Specials
PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Raji: An Ancient Epiс Xbox Play
Anywhere 		67% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Rayman Legends Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Silver Nornir Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		35% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85% Xbox Sales &
Specials
The Galactic Junkers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75% Xbox Sales &
Specials
THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70% Xbox Sales &
Specials
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90% Xbox Sales &
Specials
World Of Solitaire Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30% Xbox Sales &
Specials

Xbox 360 – Deals

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Xbox Release-Termine im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden.

Hinweis: Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise & Rabatte können sich je nach Region und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Anzeige – Deals & Sales

8 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. Z0RN 426410 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Onyx | 31.10.2023 - 13:54 Uhr

    Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition für 5,99 € ist ein echt gutes Angebot. Auch die ganzen LEGO-Spiele mit 90 % Rabatt sind super, mMn.

    0
  2. AnCaptain4u 62150 XP Stomper | 31.10.2023 - 14:14 Uhr

    Hab mir erstmal den Bee Simulator gegönnt. Ich bin mir sicher, dass das zwei sehr gut investierte Euros sind 😅

    0
    • EdgarAllanFloh 84240 XP Untouchable Star 2 | 31.10.2023 - 15:26 Uhr

      Schreib mal bitte einen Spieletest zu. Wenn es gut ist, kauf ich es mir auch.

      Wobei das echt mal ne geile Rubrik wäre über potentiell versteckte Low-Budget-Perlen.

      0
  3. Phex83 102205 XP Profi User | 31.10.2023 - 14:21 Uhr

    Ach du Schreck, bei Borderlands fällt mir ein, dass die Pandora Box Edition noch gespielt werden will 😱 ganz vergessen, dass ich die gekauft hab…

    0
  4. KingKorn 36965 XP Bobby Car Raser | 31.10.2023 - 15:09 Uhr

    Leider nichts gefunden, mein Geldbeutel freut sich darüber 😅
    Das was mich interessiert hat, habe ich scheinbar schon in einem vorherigen Sale hier ergattert. 😇

    0
  5. Tobi-Wan-Kenobi 79320 XP Tastenakrobat Level 4 | 31.10.2023 - 15:10 Uhr

    Schon wieder so eine riesen Liste. Danke … Mal gucken wann ich die in Ruhe anschauen kann.

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort