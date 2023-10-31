Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Xbox Sonderangebote KW44/2023

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote in einer Tabelle, die ihr nach Belieben sortieren und durchsuchen könnt. Die neuen Deal-Angebote gelten vom 31. Oktober bis zum 7. November 2023.
Auf euch warten folgende Sales: Best Rated Games Sale, Game Pass Family Time Sale, Spotlight Sale, Xbox Sales & Specials und zwei Angebote für Xbox 360.
Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Spiel
|Typ
|%
|Sale
|A Plague Tale Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Absolute Deduction bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Freedom Cry
|Add-On
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Watch Dogs Legion Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assetto Corsa
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assetto Corsa Competizione
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
|Add-On
|33%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Borderlands 3: Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2
|Add-On
|40%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Chef Life: Al Forno Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Commandos 2 Praetorians Hd Remaster Double Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Control
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Control Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Corpse Party
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Crime Boss: Rockay City
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|40%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Crown Trick
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Crusader Kings III
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|DEADCRAFT
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Detective Reborn Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|55%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Discolored
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Echo Generation
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Far Cry 6: Lost Between World
|Add-On
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|GRIS
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Gunfire Reborn
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Injustice: Gods Among Us
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|85%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Inscryption
|
Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
|Smart Delivery
|67%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Little Nightmares I & II Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|60%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass for Xbox One
|Add-On
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Metro Exodus
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Miasma Chronicles
|Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|MotoGP 21
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Narita Boy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|No More Heroes 3 Xbox
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|No More Heroes 3 Xbox Digital Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Onimusha: Warlords
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Outward: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Payday 2: The Crimewave Collection
|Add-On
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Port Royale 3
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Quiplash
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Railway Empire
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Red Dead Redemption
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|20%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|RIDE 3
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|RIDE 3 – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Riders Republic Complete Edition
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|80%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Road 96
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|85%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Rune Factory 4 Special
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Session: Skate Sim
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes:
The Devil’s Daughter Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Shining Resonance Refrain
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Star Wars Episode I Racer
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Steelrising – Standard Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|60%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – Digital Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Syberia – The World Before
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Tales of Arise + Scarlet Nexus Bundle
|
Optimized for
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Team Sonic Racing
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Terraria
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|The Jackbox Party Pack 3
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|The Quarry – Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|The Yakuza Remastered Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Train Life – Orient-Express Train Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Transport Fever 2: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|60%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Watch_Dogs
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|World of Tanks – Flanking Lessons
|Add-On
|40%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|World of Tanks – Start Right
|Add-On
|35%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|World of Tanks – Weekly Warrior
|Add-On
|35%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Yakuza 0
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Yakuza Kiwami
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|
Best Rated Games
Sale
|A Way Out
|EA Play
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|ABZU
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune &
Jeopardy!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|AO Tennis 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Asterix & Obelix XXL Collection
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Back To Childhood: Classic Games Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Battleship
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Beat Souls
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Bee Simulator
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Boggle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Civilization VI New Frontier Pass
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|DLC New Edition – Escape Game Fort Boyard
|Add-On
|50%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Donut County
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|EA Family Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Escape Game Fort Boyard
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Escape Game – FORT BOYARD 2022
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Family Feud
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Farmer’s Dynasty
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Garfield Lasagna Party
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Grow: Song of the Evertree
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Have Fun Together
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Hazelight Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Inspector Gadget – MAD Time Party
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|15%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|It Takes Two – Digital Version
|EA Play
|65%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Jeopardy!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|60%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Koh-Lanta
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Koh-Lanta: The Return Of The Adventurers
|Add-On
|50%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|LEGO Jurassic World
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|LUMINES REMASTERED
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Mable & The Wood
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Maquette
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Marsupilami: Hoobadventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Monopoly Deal
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Monopoly Family Fun Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Monopoly Madness
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Moon Raider and Sweet Witches Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Motorbike Racing Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Moving Out
|
FPS Boost Series
X|S
|75%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|My Fantastic Ranch
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|My Hero One’s Justice 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|My Little Riding Champion
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|My Time at Portia
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|My Universe – Interior Designer
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|My Universe – My Baby
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|My Universe – School Teacher
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Namco Museum Archives Vol 1
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Namco Museum Archives Vol 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
|EA Play
|75%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|EA Play
|75%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville
|EA Play
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Portal Knights
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Rabbids: Party of Legends
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Rayman Legends
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Return to Monkey Island
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|RiMS Racing Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|
RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox
Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|
RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox
Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Risk: Urban Assault
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Rugby 22 Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Russian Subway Dogs
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Scrabble
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Super Mega Baseball 4
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Sweet Witches
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Tennis World Tour 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|The Jackbox Party Starter
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|The Path of Motus
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|The Unicorn Princess
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Trackmania Club Access 1 Year
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Trackmania Turbo
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Tunche
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|UNO Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Unravel Two
|EA Play
|75%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Unravel Yarny Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Wheel of Fortune
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Zorro The Chronicles Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|Zorro The Chronicles Xbox X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|70%
|
Game Pass Family
Time Sale
|ADVERSE
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|After Wave: Downfall
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Alien Invasion
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Allison’s Diary: Rebirth
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Almost There: The Platformer
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Anodyne
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Antarctica 88
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ballotron
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|BEB: Super Mega Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Big Pharma
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|BigChick
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Book of Demons
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Chess Royal
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cloudpunk
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead Island 2
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead Island 2 Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dracula’s Legacy Remastered
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|EDENGATE: The Edge of Life
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|From Shadows Redux
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gnomes Garden: Lost King
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Golazo!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hell Warders
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Horace
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|How To Survive 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Indivisible
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Inside
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Journey to the Savage Planet
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|LIMBO
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Maize
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Manual Samuel
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Memories of Mars
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Metal: Hellsinger – Dream of the Beast
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Metal: Hellsinger – Essential Hits Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mittelborg: City of Mages
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Moonshine Inc.: Supporter Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Moving Out – Movers In Paradise
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Murasame α Early Unlock Ticket
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|My Time at Portia – Housewarming Gift Set
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Mystik Belle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|NASCAR Arcade Rush
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|NASCAR Arcade Rush Project-X Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Neon Abyss – Alter Ego
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Neon Abyss – Chrono Trap
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Neon Abyss – Loveable Rogues Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|No Place Like Home
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Open Country
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|orbit.industries
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outbreak: Contagious Memories
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Perfect Ninja Painter
|Smart Delivery
|10%
|Spotlight Sale
|Pillar by Michael Hicks and Gonçalo Antunes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ravenous Devils
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Repentant
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|RIOT: Civil Unrest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Rogue Spirit
|Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Serial Cleaners
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|SnowRunner – Season Pass
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass
|Add-On
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|SnowRunner – Year 3 Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Steel Rats
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Strategic Mind: The Pacific
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Super Retro Charge
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Bridge
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Mummy Demastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Wild Eight
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|There Is No Light
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Underworld Ascendant
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Unheard – Voices of Crime Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Unturned
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Virginia
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Spotlight Sale
|Worms Rumble – Action All-Stars Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Worms Rumble – Armageddon Weapon Skin Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Worms Rumble – Bank Heist Double Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Worms Rumble – Captain & Shark Double Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Worms Rumble – Cats & Dogs Double Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Worms Rumble – Emote Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Worms Rumble – Honor & Death Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Worms Rumble – Legends Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Worms Rumble – Spaceworm and Alien Double Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Adventurous Mind
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Agatha Christie Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Asdivine Cross
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Atomic Heart – Atomic Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Black Book
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood
|Add-On
|33%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Borderlands 3: Designer’s Cut
|Add-On
|35%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Borderlands 3: Director’s Cut
|Add-On
|35%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles
|Add-On
|33%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot
|Add-On
|33%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Call of Juarez: The Cartel
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Chrome Wolf
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Cosmic Top Secret
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Dawn of the Monsters
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Deep Rock Galactic
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|
Fantasy Defenders Complete Bundle: Defend the Rook &
Legend of Keepers
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|HyperParasite
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
|Add-On
|50%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Kingdom of Aurelia: Mystery of the Poisoned Dagger
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|L.A. Noire
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition for Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X|S & PC)
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|50%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Moonshine Inc.
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Moonshine Inc. Supporter Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Murder Diaries 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Collection
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Collection
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Collection
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Oxide Room 104
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Raji: An Ancient Epiс
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|67%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Rayman Legends
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|80%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Silver Nornir
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Starlink: Battle For Atlas
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|The Galactic Junkers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
|World Of Solitaire
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|
Xbox Sales &
Specials
Xbox 360 – Deals
|Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Xbox Sales & Specials
|Call of Juarez: The Cartel
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Xbox Sales & Specials
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Xbox Release-Termine im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden.
8 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition für 5,99 € ist ein echt gutes Angebot. Auch die ganzen LEGO-Spiele mit 90 % Rabatt sind super, mMn.
Hab mir erstmal den Bee Simulator gegönnt. Ich bin mir sicher, dass das zwei sehr gut investierte Euros sind 😅
Ganz bestimmt! 🙂
Schreib mal bitte einen Spieletest zu. Wenn es gut ist, kauf ich es mir auch.
Wobei das echt mal ne geile Rubrik wäre über potentiell versteckte Low-Budget-Perlen.
Ach du Schreck, bei Borderlands fällt mir ein, dass die Pandora Box Edition noch gespielt werden will 😱 ganz vergessen, dass ich die gekauft hab…
Leider nichts gefunden, mein Geldbeutel freut sich darüber 😅
Das was mich interessiert hat, habe ich scheinbar schon in einem vorherigen Sale hier ergattert. 😇
Schon wieder so eine riesen Liste. Danke … Mal gucken wann ich die in Ruhe anschauen kann.
Ich gucke erst gar nicht…NEIN nein 😀