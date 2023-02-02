FIFA 23: Title-Update 7 bringt weitere Verbesserungen

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

When returning from Transfer Market Live Search Results after performing a search using search filters, those filters could have incorrectly returned to their default settings. This issue was previously listed on the EASF Tracker.

Player Items sometimes displayed incorrectly on the Transfer Recommendations tile.

Gameplay

Made the following change:

Adjusted corner kick positioning for the attacking team so that taller players are more likely to place themselves in attack-oriented positions.

Addressed the following issues:

Improved referee logic when deciding to call for an offside when the offending player was outside of the pitch’s playing area.

In some rare situations, a requested pass would not be performed by the ball carrier.

In rare cases, some tackling animations did not play correctly.

Sometimes, an Outside Of The Foot Shot animation did not occur when the shot was requested correctly.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Added the ability for players to automatically download the latest visual assets such as balls, kits, and more, without a Title Update. An automatic download can occur when starting the title or when entering modes. When a download is taking place, a message will appear on screen. Downloads can be manually canceled by following the on screen button prompt, but note that some downloads may be required for online play.

Update some kits, badges, player portraits, and tifos.

Addressed the following issues: