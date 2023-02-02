FIFA 23: Title-Update 7 bringt weitere Verbesserungen

Mit Title-Update 7 für FIFA 23 wurden im neusten Teil der Spielreihe Probleme bei den Live-Suchergebnissen auf dem Transfermarkt von FUT behoben, wenn Suchfilter benutzt wurden.
Auch die inkorrekte Darstellung auf den Kacheln von Spieler-Gegenständen bei den Transferempfehlungen haben die Entwickler beseitigt.
Anpassungen beim Gameplay sind ebenfalls im neusten Update enthalten. So etwa die Positionierung des Eckstoßes für die angreifende Mannschaft, bei der sich größere Spieler eher in angriffsorientierten Positionen befinden.
Alle weiteren Details zum verfügbaren Update auf Konsolen und PC sind in den Patch Notes festgehalten.
FIFA Ultimate Team
Addressed the following issues:
- When returning from Transfer Market Live Search Results after performing a search using search filters, those filters could have incorrectly returned to their default settings.
- Player Items sometimes displayed incorrectly on the Transfer Recommendations tile.
Gameplay
Made the following change:
- Adjusted corner kick positioning for the attacking team so that taller players are more likely to place themselves in attack-oriented positions.
Addressed the following issues:
- Improved referee logic when deciding to call for an offside when the offending player was outside of the pitch’s playing area.
- In some rare situations, a requested pass would not be performed by the ball carrier.
- In rare cases, some tackling animations did not play correctly.
- Sometimes, an Outside Of The Foot Shot animation did not occur when the shot was requested correctly.
General, Audio, and Visual
Made the following changes:
- Added the ability for players to automatically download the latest visual assets such as balls, kits, and more, without a Title Update.
- An automatic download can occur when starting the title or when entering modes.
- When a download is taking place, a message will appear on screen.
- Downloads can be manually canceled by following the on screen button prompt, but note that some downloads may be required for online play.
- Update some kits, badges, player portraits, and tifos.
Addressed the following issues:
- Playtime Match Limit messages could not be closed when a set limit was reached.
- [PC Only] Addressed instances of an EA anticheat stability issue that could have prevented the title from launching in some cases.
- On some save screens, EA Social was unintentionally available.
- [PC Only] Known issue: Please note that cross-play will be unavailable until this Title Update is released to other platforms in the near future.
Ähm, joar, bisschen spät würde ich meinen, wann läuft die Lizenz nochmal aus?
Dies Jahr. Bedeutet aber nur das das Spiel halt nicht FIFA 24 heißt, sondern EA Sports FC. Der rest bleibt alles erhalten da es sich hier um zig andere Lizenzen handelt.