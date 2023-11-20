Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections: Actionreiche Spielszenen aus dem Beat’em Up

Image: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Schaut euch in vier neuen Videos Gameplay aus Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections an und verschafft euch einen ersten Eindruck.

In vier neuen Videos könnt ihr euch actionreiche Spielszenen aus Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections auf der Xbox Series X anschauen.

In Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections erwarten euch neben der Geschichte von Naruto und Naruto Shippuden ebenso eine besondere Geschichte, in der es um Boruto aus Boruto: Naruto Next Generation geht. Hinzu kommt natürlich noch der Online-Modus, in dem ihr spannende Kämpfe gegen Spieler auf der ganzen Welt im Gelegenheits- oder Ranglisten Modus bestreiten könnt, sowie der Freie Kampf Modus.

Wir haben uns für euch in die unterschiedlichen Modi gestürzt und dieses in 4K für euch aufgezeichnet:

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections | Kampfgrundlagen

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections | Story-Mode Naruto

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections | Story-Mode Boruto

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections | Free Battle – Mode

  1. GERxJOHNNY 22705 XP Nasenbohrer Level 2 | 20.11.2023 - 20:55 Uhr

    So ein Spiel ohne Crossplay anzubieten ist schon fast eine Frechheit. Und das sage ich als riesen Naruto Fan

