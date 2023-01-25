Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Die Wochenmitte beschert euch wieder zahlreiche Spiele. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Januar 2023
- Risen 1 – 29,99 €
- LoBlocks –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Kingdom Rush – 9,99 €
- Sissa’s Path –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller – 17,99 €
- Talisman: Digital Edition – Prachtausgabe – 71,99 €
- Trenches –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- WWE 2K23 für Xbox One – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen – Series X/S – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Icon Edition – 119,99 €
- Prison Tycoon: Under New Management – 24,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Januar 2023
- Atrio: The Dark Wild – 17,99 € (Game Preview)
- A Plague Tale – Bundle – 79,99 €
- A Space for the Unbound – 19,99 €
- Ballotron Oceans –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Breakers Collection – 19,99 €
- Broken Universe + Brawl Chess – Bundel –
16,99 €– 13,59 €
- Chasing Static –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Children of Silentown – 19,99 €
- Demonic Tales – Bundle – 35,99 €
- Demon Hunter: New Chapter – 14,99 €
- Deep Space Anomaly –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Divine Knockout (DKO) – Starter-Edition – 9,99 €
- Dragon Blaze – 8,99 €
- Fluffy Horde + Clumsy Rush – Bundel –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- GUNBARICH – 8,99 €
- Graze Counter GM –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- It’s Kooky + Cyber Protocol – Bundel –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Multidimensions and Dreams Bundel – 19,99 € – (AFTERGLICHT + Rememoried)
- Minion Masters F2P inkl. Furry Fury DLC – KOSTENLOS
- My Night Sun Games – Games Bundle – 7,49 €
- Mrs.Cat Between Worlds –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Monster Hunter Rise – 39,99 € – (XGP)
- Neon Souls –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- NEScape! – 4,99 €
- OmegaBot – 12,99 €
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY – 69,99 €
- One Step After Fall – 4,99 €
- Persona 4 Golden – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Persona 3 Portable – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden-Paket – 38,99 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Heyawake – 4,99 €
- Q.U.B.E. 2 Ultimate Edition –
25,99 €– 20,79 €
- RE:CALL – 19,99 €
- reky + Cyber Protocol – Bundel –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Space Raiders in Space + Clumsy Rush – Bundel –
25,99 €– 20,79 €
- Salamander County Public Television – 7,99 €
- SHMUPS Pack 2×1 –
10,99 €– 8,79 €
- Shieldmaiden: Remix Edition – 12,99 €
- SMITE-Deluxe-Edition Jahr 10 – 49,99 €
- SMITE – Jahr-10-Pass – 34,99 €
- Trenches –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Train Sim World 3: Birmingham Standard Edition –
49,99 €– 35,99 €
- The DioField Chronicle – 59,99 €
- The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition – 74,99 €
- UnderDungeon –
13,99 €– 11,19 €
- Wings of Bluestar –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- We Are The Caretakers –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- War Thunder – Type 69-IIa – Bundle – 49,99 €
- World of Warships: Legenden —Ol‘ Reliable – kostenlos
- ZERO GUNNER 2 – 8,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Aery – Calm Mind 3 – 9,99 €
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – 19,99 €
- Age of Empires II: Deluxe Definitive Edition Bundle –
39,99 €– 33,99 €
- Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Anno 1800 – 39,99 €
- Atomic Heart – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Atomic Heart – Gold Edition (Pre-order) – 99,99 Euro
- Atomic Heart – Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Black Orcs Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Imperial Nobility Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Brutal Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Bumblebee – Little Bee Adventure – 9,99 Euro
- Clunky Hero –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Chef Life – AL FORNO EDITION – 49,99 €
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator – 39,99 €
- Clash – Zeno Edition – 49,99 €
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos – 39,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- Dead Island 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Dead Island 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- Dead Space 79,99 Euro (Amazon)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR – 79,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Heirs of the Kings – 14,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digitale Deluxe Edition – 84,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Inkulinati – 24,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 59,99 Euro
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 – Pre-Order – 69,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – 69,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Shoulders of Giants –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro (XGP)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Speedway Racing – 9,99 €
- SpongeBob Schwammkopf: The Cosmic Shake – 39,99 Euro
- Startup Company Console Edition –
12,99 €– 11,69 €
- The Table Game Deluxe Pack – 14,99 €
- Transport Fever 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Transport Fever 2 – 49,99 €
- TRANSIRUBY – 14,99 Euro
- Volley Pals – 6,49 €
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Wanted: Dead
- WILD HEARTS – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- WILD HEARTS – Karakuri Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
nix dabei,warte auf februar mit yakuza,und im märz dann resi4 remake+project zero!