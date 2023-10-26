Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Oktober 2023
- Ghostrunner 2 – 39,99 €
- Frog Detective: Die gesammelten Fälle – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Shmups Collection – 18,49 €
- No Son Of Mine –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- VISCO Collection – 19,99 €
- A Perfect Day – 19,99 €
- Paintball 3 – Candy Match Factory – 9,99 €
- Spooky’s Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation – 9,99 €
- UFC 5 – 79,99 €
- Hamster on Rails – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Slime Ranger – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty – Preis liegt nicht vor
Neue Pre-Order:
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Oktober 2023
- Anthology of Fear – 8,99 €
- Alphadia I & II – 19,99 €
- ASTROSMASH – 14,99 €
- Aquatic Pursuits Bundle – 24,49 €
- Axis Football 2024 – 19,99 €
- Aquarium Land – 4,99 €
- Asterix & Obelix: Heroes – 29,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Agatha Christie – Mord im Orient-Express – 39,99 €
- Bish Bash Bots – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Ball laB II –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Between Time: Escape Room –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Builder Simulator – 24,99 €
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince –
14,99€– 11,99 €
- Builder Simulator – 24,99 €
- Cafe Owner Simulator – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault Edition-Upgrade – 30,00 €
- Chemically Bonded –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Offene Beta – 0,00 €
- Cricket 24 – 69,99 €
- Dinobreak Triassic Torment Collection – 69,99 €
- Der Grinch: Weihnachtsabenteuer – 39,99 €
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Special Edition –
49,99 €– 39,99 €
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Ultimate Edition – 89,99 €
- Diorama Dungeoncrawl – Master of the Living Castle –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Dinobreak –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Dinobreak Killer Crisis Collection –
49,99 €– 39,99 €
- 8Floor Bundle 3 in 1 – 9,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Fights in Tight Spaces: Complete Edition – 28,99 € – 23,19 €
- From Space – 14,99 €
- Farm Pets Bundle – 59,99 €
- Farm Bundle – 39,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition – 79,99 € – (XGP)
- Forza Motorsport Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Bundle – 39,99 €
- Gargoyles Remastered – 14,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition – 69,99 €
- Gord – Deluxe Edition –
36,99 €– 25,89 €
- Horror Tale 2: Samantha – 6,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Harmony’s Odyssey – 14,99 €
- Hotel – Lake Edition – 39,99 €
- Hidden Cats in London –
2,99 €– 2,39 €
- Hotel: A Resort Simulator – 29,99 €
- Haunted House –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- High On Life: DLC Bundle – 49,99 €
- HUMANKIND – Upgrade-Paket, Standard zur Heritage Edition – 10,99 €
- Hotline Miami – 9,99 €
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – 14,99 €
- Hotline Miami Collection – 19,99 €
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Ultimate Edition – 79,99 €
- Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue – 49,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Just Dance 2024 Edition – 59,99 €
- Just Dance 2024 Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Just Dance 2024 Ultimate Edition – 84,99 €
- Jujubos – 4,99 €
- JM Neto Game Dev Games – 8,59 €
- Kitten Island – 4,99 €
- Kona II: Brume – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Kingdom Eighties – 11,99 €
- Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Loco Parentis – 9,99 €
- Life of Delta – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Long Gone Days –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Lil Gator Game –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 – 59,99 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID – Master Collection Version – 19,99 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version – 19,99 €
- Moving Out 2 – Deluxe Edition – 32,99 €
- Mutant Football League – Complete Bundle – 29,99 €
- MeteoHeroes Saving Planet Earth – 19,99 €
- Mummy Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- NeonPowerUp! –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 €
- NHL 24 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Overpass 2 – Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- Oceanic Discoveries Duo – 24,99 €
- Premium-Paket „SMITE x RuneScape“ – 23,99 €
- Pickleball Smash –
39,99 €– 31,99 €
- Paket: Assassin’s Creed Mirage & Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 109,99 €
- Project Blue – 9,99 €
- Pirates on Target –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Polyfury – 14,99 €
- Pool Blitz – 0,00 €
- Pinball FX – Williams Pinball Volume 7 – 14,99 €
- Royal Roads 3 – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Re.Surs – 7,99 €
- Regular Factory: Escape Room –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- RedRaptor –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Skeljump –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Slender: The Arrival – 19,99 €
- Spirit Of The Island – Preis liegt nicht vor
- SONIC SUPERSTARS – 59,99 €
- Sonic SUPERSTARS Digital Deluxe Edition mit LEGO – 69,99 €
- Sonic SUPERSTARS Digital-Deluxe-Upgrade mit LEGO – 14,99 €
- Skull Island: Rise of Kong –
39,99 €– 31,99 €
- Skull Island: Rise of Kong – Colossal Edition –
49,99 €– 39,99 €
- Survivor – Castaway Island – 29,99 €
- Synergia – NextGen Edition –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Sunshine Manor – 7,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection – 59,99 €
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 – 34,99 €
- The Gap – 19,99 €
- Tricky Tanks – 4,99 €
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Reserve Skin-Paket 1 – 5,99 €
- Troublemaker: Raise Your Gang – 19,99 €
- TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition – 39,99 €
- Torn Away – 12,99 €
- The Super Penguboy – 5,99 €
- The Crown of Wu –
19,99 €– 16,99 €
- The Sisters 2 – Road to Fame – 39,99 €
- Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix – 29,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – 49,99 €
- Trepang2 – 29,99 €
- NHL 24 X-Factor Edition – 109,99 €
- UFC 5 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- Underwater and Seafaring Duo – 25,99 €
- Virtual Families Cook Off: Kapitel 1 – Flippen wir aus – 9,99 €
- Virtual Families 3: Our Country Home – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny-Edition – 139,99 €
- Witch’s Pranks: Frog’s Fortune – Collectors Edition – 19,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun – 24,99 €
- Wizard with a Gun: Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
- Waters & Fields Adventure Bundle – 26,99 €
- Water & Domestic Animals Bundle – 25,99 €
- Warm Snow – 19,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Veröffentlichungspaket – 39,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Standard Edition – 39,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Wild Card Football – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Witchy Life Story –
19,99 €– 16,99 €
- Weedcraft Inc + Terraformers – Aim High Bundle – 39,99 €
- Zumania – 5,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- A Perfect Day –
19,99 €– 16,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 69,99 €
- Bluey: Das Videospiel – 39,99 €
- Barista Simulator – 19,99 €
- Cities Skylines II – Ultimate Edition – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen-Bundle – 79,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault-Edition – 109,99 €
- DESOLATIUM – 29,99 €
- Die Schlümpfe 2 – 39,99 €
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing –
39,99 €– 33,99 €
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing Rally Edition –
49,99 €– 42,49 €
- Dungeons 4 –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Dungeons 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Ebenezer and The Invisible World – 19,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Finis –
10,99 €– 9,34 €
- Football Manager 2024 Console –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Fusion Paradox –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Fusion Paradox (Xbox Series X|S) –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Gangs of Sherwood – 49,99 €
- Gangs of Sherwood – Lionheart Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 – 39,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition – 69,99 €
- Hades‘ Star: DARK NEBULA – 19,99 €
- Halloween Pinball – 2,99 €
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – 19,99 €
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – Digital Deluxe Edition – 29,99 €
- Hero Survival –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Hero Survival (Xbox Series X|S) –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Horror Tale 2: Samantha – 6,99 €
- Jagged Alliance 3 –
59,99 €– 47,99 €
- Jumanji: Wilde Abenteuer – 39,99 €
- Jusant – 24,99 €
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- Lost Islands – 34,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload – 69,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica – 59,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – 67,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- RoboCop: Rogue – 59,99 €
- RoboCop: Rogue City – Alex Murphy Edition – 69,99 €
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe – 39,99 €
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- SteamWorld Build – 29,99 €
- SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE – 39,99 €
- Swapshot –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Spooky’s Jump Scare Mansion: HD Renovation – Preis liegt nicht vor
- Stray Souls – 29,99 €
- The Inheritance of Crimson Manor – 19,99 €
- Teardown – 29,99 €
- Teardown: Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Teardown: Ultimate Edition – 49,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – 79,99 €
- The Invincible – 29,99 €
- The Talos Principle 2 –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Tintin Reporter – Die Zigarren des Pharaos – 49,99 €
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – 29,99 €
- Tri6: Infinite + – 7,99 €
- UFC 5 – 79,99 €
- UFO ROBOT GOLDORAK – The Feast of the Wolves – 49,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – 59,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Ultimate Edition – 94,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – 59,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition – 74,99 €
- Wizardry School: Escape Room –
10,99 €– 8,79 €
- WRC Standard Edition – 49,99 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Wizardry School: Escape Room habe ich gestern im Store entdeckt. Das habe ich direkt Mal auf die Wishlist gepackt. Sieht ganz interessant aus.
@snickstick
Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty kostet 26,99€
Slime Ranger kostet 4,99€
Hamster on Rails kostet 14,99€