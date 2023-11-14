Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – November 2023
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Master Assassin Edition – 89,99 €
- Tanks, But No Tanks – 14,99 €
- UFO ROBOT GOLDORAK – The Feast of the Wolves – Deluxe – 59,99 €
- UFO ROBOT GOLDORAK – The Feast of the Wolves – 49,99 €
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Spirittea – 19,99 € – XGP
- Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2 – 39,99 €
- DINOSAURS: Mission Dino Camp – 29,99 €
- ZooKeeper – 8,79 €
- Builder Flipper bundle – 42,49 €
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ultimate Edition – 79,99 €
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – 49,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – November 2023
- Alien Hominid Invasion – 19,99 €
- Alien Hominid: The Extra Terrestrial Bundle – 24,99 €
- Alien Hominid HD – 11,99 €
- Alpha Particle –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Dinobreak Strange Mutations Collection – 129,99 €
- Fusion Paradox (Xbox Series X|S) –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Fusion Paradox –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe – 39,99 €
- True Virus – 8,99 €
- Wizardry School: Escape Room –
10,99 €– 8,79 €
- RoboCop: Rogue City – 59,99 €
- The Talos Principle 2 – 29,99 € 26,99 €
- Little Noah: Scion of Paradise Sonderedition – 19,99 €
- Little Noah: Scion of Paradise – 14,99 €
- Finis –
10,99 €– 9,34 €
- Die Schlümpfe 2 – Der Gefangene des grünen Steins – 39,99 €
- Thirsty Suitors –
- Achilles: Legends Untold
- My Time at Sandrock
- Devil Engine: Complete Edition – 24,99 €
- Tintin Reporter – Die Zigarren des
Pharaos– 49,99 €
- Football Manager 2024 Console – 59,99 € – XGP
- The Invincible – 29,99 €
- Call of Toys: Tower Defense! – 9,99 €
- Amabilly –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- WRC 23 – 49,99 €
- Lost Islands – 34,99 €
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- Yuko und die Akuma-Bedrohung – 9,99 €
- Excessive Trim –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Stranded: Alien Dawn Premium Edition – 44,99 €
- Let’s Sing 2024 mit deutschen Hits – 54,99 €
- Dungeons 4 – 49,99 € – XGP
- Dungeons 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 € – XGP
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- Tales of Arise – Beyond The Dawn Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition – 59,99 €
- DoubleDragon Advance – 6,49 €
- Super Double Dragon – 6,49 €
- Risk of Rain 2 & Survivors of the Void Bundle –
34,99 €– 27,99 €
- Cassette Beasts: Deluxe Edition – 25,99 €
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Bem Feito – 14,99 €
- Berzerk: Recharged – 9,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Vault-Edition – 109,99 €
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen-Bundle – 79,99 €
- Heads Up! Phones Down Edition – 39,99 €
- My Night Sun All Games – 26,99 €
- Air Twister – 24,99 €
- Bob the Elementalist –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- The Fast Journey –
5,49 €– 4,66 €
- Grace of Letoile – 14,99 €
- My Time at Sandrock Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Wildshade: Unicorn Champions – 39,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 69,99 €
- Bluey: Das Videospiel – 39,99 €
- Call of Toys: Tower Defense –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Die Schlümpfe 2 – 39,99 €
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing –
39,99 €– 33,99 €
- DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing Rally Edition –
49,99 €– 42,49 €
- Ebenezer and The Invisible World – 19,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Finis –
10,99 €– 9,34 €
- Flashback 2 – 39,99 €
- Football Manager 2024 Console –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Gangs of Sherwood – 49,99 €
- Gangs of Sherwood – Lionheart Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Ghostrunner 2 – 39,99 €
- Hades‘ Star: DARK NEBULA – 19,99 €
- Jagged Alliance 3 –
59,99 €– 47,99 €
- Jumanji: Wilde Abenteuer – 39,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition – 109,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload – 69,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica – 59,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – 67,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- SpellForce: Conquest of Eo –
29,99 €– 23,99 €
- Teardown – 29,99 €
- Teardown: Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Teardown: Ultimate Edition – 49,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- TEKKEN 8 – 79,99 €
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – 29,99 €
- Tri6: Infinite + – 7,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS – 59,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Ultimate Edition – 94,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – 59,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition – 74,99 €
- Worldless –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- YOHANE THE PARHELION -BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
Sollte ARK survival ascedent oder wie das heißt heute nicht auch erscheinen? Im Store ist es noch ausgegraut.
Sehe ich das richtig, bei AC Mirage ist bis auf 1 goodie alles Digitaler Skin „Mist“? 😳
Vielleicht kommen einige Titel später. Karmazoo war auch für heute angekündigt.
Was ist jetzt eigentlich mit PlateUp???es ist immer noch nicht im Store.
Oder war das ein Fehler mit der Meldung vor letzter Woche???