Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Die Neujahrswoche beschert euch wieder zahlreiche Spiele. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Januar 2023
Neue Pre-Order:
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Januar 2023
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Atomic Heart – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Atomic Heart – Gold Edition (Pre-order) – 99,99 Euro
- Atomic Heart – Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Aery – Calm Mind 3 – 9,99 €
- A Space for the Unbound – 19,99 €
- Blood Bowl 3 – Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Black Orcs Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Imperial Nobility Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Brutal Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Bumblebee – Little Bee Adventure – 9,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- Dead Island 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Dead Island 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- Dead Space 79,99 Euro (Amazon)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digitale Deluxe Edition – 84,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 59,99 Euro
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 – Pre-Order – 69,99 Euro
- Monster Hunter Rise – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- One Piece Odyssey Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – 69,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro (XGP)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- SpongeBob Schwammkopf: The Cosmic Shake – 39,99 Euro
- TRANSIRUBY – 14,99 Euro
- We Are The Caretakers –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Wanted: Dead
- WILD HEARTS – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- WILD HEARTS – Karakuri Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Danke für die Liste, für mich nichts dabei.
Nichts dabei ,hab ja noch relativ auch gut was nach zu holen