Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Mai 2023
- Chronicles of 2 Heroes – 24,99 €
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy 3.0 – 76,49 €
- Generation Zero – Exterminator DLC Bundle – 21,99 €
- Generation Zero – Ultimate Bundle – 69,99 €
- Generation Zero – Essential DLC Bundle – 14,99 €
- Miracle Snack Shop – 17,49 €
- Onigo Hunter – 14,99 €
- Food Truck Tycoon + Knights & Guns –
5,99 €– 5,39 €
- Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party Edition –
10,99 €– 8,79 €
- Pirates Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Moto Rush GT + Food Truck Tycoon – 6,99 €
- Simulatorpaket: Gas Station Simulator und Treasure Hunter Simulator –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- REPLIKATOR –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Dice Legacy Definitive Edition –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Drill Deal – Oil Tycoon – 14,99 €
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 59,99 €
- Railway Empire 2 – 44,99 € – (XGP)
- Railway Empire 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- HORSE CLUB Adventure: Lakeside Collection – 39,99 €
- Bat Boy – 14,99 €
- Evil Wizard –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Cult of the Lamb: Heretic Edition – 34,99 €
- Protodroid DeLTA -19,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- Aery – The Lost Hero – 9,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Urban Flow – 5,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Mai 2023
- 90 Soccer – 4,99 €
- After Us – 29,99 €
- Arcade Paradise – High Score Edition – 27,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition – 89,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- After You – Level Escape –
6,99 €– 5,99 €
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Gold Edition – 49,99 €
- Binarystar Infinity – 4,99 €
- Baby Storm – 19,99 €
- Blacksmith Forger –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Boss Rush: Mythology –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Boss Rush: Mythology (Xbox Series X|S) –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition – 49,99 €
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition – 29,99 €
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition – 99,99 €
- CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story – 29,99 €
- CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe-Edition – 39,99 €
- Cyber Citizen Shockman –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- Chasm: The Rift – 19,99 €
- Color Pals –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Dark Quest 3 – 18,99 €
- Death, Soul & Robots – 4,99 €
- Danger Gazers –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- DRIFTCE –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Demon Skin –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Death or Treat – 23,99 €
- Eastern Exorcist – 17,99 € – (XGP)
- Fatum Betula + Food Truck Tycoon –
5,99 €– 5,39 €
- Filthy Animals – Heist Simulator – 19,99 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – 39,99 € – (XGP)
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Gnomes Garden 5: Halloween – 4,99 €
- Grindstone –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Gruta –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Garten Simulator – 26,99 €
- Herodes – 4,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Infini – 9,99 €
- Infected Cowboys Bundle – 69,99 €
- Kao the Kangaroo: Anniversary Edition – 36,99 €
- Kingdom Rush Origins – 14,99 €
- Kargast –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Lost Artifacts 5: Frozen Queen – 4,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive für Xbox One – 59,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition – 119,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition – 99,99 €
- Lament of the Yuppie – 26,99 €
- Last Labyrinth Lucidity Lost – 29,99 €
- Little Disaster –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- LA-MULANA 1 & 2 Bundle – 34,99 €
- Miasma Chronicles – 49,99 €
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition- Xbox One Version –
99,99 €– 49,99 €
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition – Xbox One Version –
79,99 €– 39,99 €
- Moonrise Fall – 9,99 €
- MathLand – 5,99 €
- Mia and the Dragon Princess –
12,99 €– 11,69 €
- Nightmare Reaper – 29,99 €
- No One Lives Under the Lighthouse – 11,99 €
- Overwatch 2 – Heldenpaket – 19,99 €
- One Step After Fall Version Xbox Series X|S – 9,99 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Numberlink – 4,99 €
- Promo Pack 2×1 – 10,49 €
- Planet of Lana – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Ratyboy Adventures –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Rubberduck Wave Racer – 29,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- Redfall – 79,99 € – (XGP)
- Ravenlok – 24,99 € – (XGP)
- Supraland: Six Inches Under – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Space Gladiators – 14,99 €
- Swordbreaker: Origins –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Stranded: Alien Dawn – 34,99 €
- Size Matters – 9,99 €
- Sudocats –
2,99 €– 2,39 €
- The Wired Action Bundle – 59,99 €
- Tin Hearts – 29,99 €
- TORINTO –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Titans Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Trackmania – 0,00 €
- TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 – 59,99 €
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition – 69,99 €
- The Excrawlers –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Undergrave – 4,99 €
- Under the Warehouse –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- Verdict Guilty –
8,99 €– 7,19 €
- World Championship Boxing Manager 2 – 14,99 €
- Warlander – 0,00 €
- Weeping Willow –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun –
21,99 €– 17,79 €
- War Thunder – French Navy Bundle – 54,99 €
- XEL – 18,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Aery – The Lost Hero – 9,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Aliens: Dark Descent – 39,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition – 79,99 €
- Company of Heroes 3 – 59,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Dordogne – 19,99 €
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – 28,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- F1 23 Champions Edition + Zeitbegrenzter Bonus – 99,99 €
- F1 23 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Urban Flow – 5,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- Homebody – 19,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Lucy Dreaming –
17,99 €– 15,29 €
- MINABO – A walk through life – 14,99 €
- Miracle Snack Shop – 17,49 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 74,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Moto Rush GT + Food Truck Tycoon – 6,99 €
- MotoGP 23 – 69,99 €
- Paper Flight – Beyond Time – 9,99 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- Pirates Pinball – 2,99 €
- Railbound – 12,99 € – 11,04 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer –
16,99 €– 15,29 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- Speed Truck Racing – 9,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- Sugar Tanks – 9,99 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition – 69,99 €
- Super Mega Baseball 4 Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- Undead Horde 2: Necropolis – 16,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 69,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
Alone in the Dark hat ja einen recht fairen Preis wenn ich mir andere aktuelle Spiele so anschaue. Auf das Spiel bin ich echt gespannt.
Assasins Creed Mirage auch 🤔
Absolut. Das war auch von Anfang an nicht als Vollpreis Titel geplant. 49,99€ sind echt vernünftig. Überlege mir da echt die Collector’s Edition für 150€ zu holen. Der Inhalt ist schon echt nice.
Ich hab Sie mir vorbestellt 😉
AC gehört mit zu meinem liebsten Franchise und irgendwie musste ich endlich mal eine Collectors holen.
Ok, weißt du was, habe es jetzt bestellt. Der Inhalt gefällt mir echt gut. Danke für den stubs👍
Gollum wird frühstens in einem Sale gekauft, und Railway ist im Gamepass, der Rest interessiert mich nicht wirklich.
Sommerloch incoming 😁