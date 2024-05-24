XDefiant: Erster Patch wird Samstag ausgerollt

Den ersten Patch nach dem Start der Pre-Season von XDefiant wird Ubisoft San Francisco am Samstag um 15:00 Uhr ausrollen. Ein Blick in die Patch Notes kann jetzt schon geworfen werden.
Der Entwickler behebt unter anderem einen Fehler, bei dem Spieler Treffermarkierungen am Gegner sahen, jedoch eine volle Gesundheitsleiste angezeigt wurde.
Spieler sollten in der Übungszone nach dem Patch nicht mehr außerhalb der Welt in einer Höllenlandschaft spawnen.
Beachtet, dass mit der Verfügbarkeit des Patches die Server für eine Stunde nicht erreichbar sein werden.
Weitere Details gibt es in den Patch Notes.
Pre-Season Patch Notes
Game Modes
- Sometimes players loading into the Practice Zone would spawn outside the world, in a hellscape, and now they (probably) will not.
Devices
- Fixed an issue where if the player died during the device deployment animation, their next deployed device would drop at their feet rather than be thrown as intended.
Netcode
- That issue where you’d get hitmarkers on an enemy as they killed you, but their health bar still appeared full to you? The health bar display was wrong – you did damage them. Should be fixed now.
Localization
- Fixed an issue where end-of-match UI text would display with the wrong orientation in Arabic.
Miscellaneous
- We’ve turned the Practice Zone back on but it’s possible weird things could still happen.
- Fixed an issue that was causing low framerates with some AMD GPUs.
6 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Sicher daß es Samstag ist?! Patch war heute Mittag schon auf der XSX erhältlich, gefolgt von einer Downtime.
Ist mir gar nicht aufgefallen. Das Spiel spielt sich Hammer. Hoffe genug Leute zocken es.
Mal sehen ob ich morgen einen Unterschied merke.
Bin nur am rushen. So geil.
Ja gut, kleiner Fix am Wochenende war absehbar. Kommt gut an das Spiel wie man vernimmt!
Hab auch heute schon den Patch bekommen plus downtime 🤷🏻♂️
Ich bin echt begeistert von dem Spiel, also Free to play und bis auf einige Kinderkrankheiten lässt es sich echt gut spielen, vorallem wenn das eigene Team mal schnallt, dass als Team zu spielen echt was bringt…
Muss ich nachher mal rein schauen