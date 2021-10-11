Age of Empires 4: Erfolge der PC-Version enthüllt

Empires Will Rise Construct your first Landmark. 5

Kingdoms Will Fall Defeat 20 enemy units. 5

A New Age Is Upon Us Complete the Introductory Tutorial. 5

The Normans Complete The Normans campaign. 10

The Hundred Years War Complete The Hundred Years War campaign. 10

The Mongol Empire Complete The Mongol Empire campaign. 10

The Rise of Moscow Complete The Rise of Moscow campaign. 10

Age of Empires IV Campaign Complete the Age of Empires IV campaigns 50

The Fundamentals Complete the Training Mastery. 5

Quick Study Complete your first Civilization Mastery task. 5

Master of the English Complete the English Mastery. 10

Master of the French Complete the French Mastery. 10

Master of the Holy Roman Empire Complete the Holy Roman Empire Mastery. 10

Master of the Mongols Complete the Mongol Mastery. 10

Master of the Rus Complete the Rus Mastery. 10

Master of the Delhi Sultanate Complete the Delhi Sultanate Mastery. 10

Master of the Chinese Complete the Chinese Mastery. 10

Master of the Abbasid Complete the Abbasid Mastery. 10

Master of the Ages Complete all Civilization Masteries. 50

Recorded History View a replay. 5

By Force Achieve a Landmarks Victory. 5

By Faith Achieve a Sacred Victory. 5

By Fortune Achieve a Wonder Victory. 5

Make It Quick Achieve a Landmarks Victory in the Dark Age (I). 10

Walk the Earth Achieve a Sacred Victory without losing a religious unit. 10

Wonderstruck Achieve a Wonder Victory without constructing walls. 10

Precious Medals Earn a medal in 3 Art of War challenges. 10

Challenge Taker Earn your first gold medal in an Art of War challenge. 10

Record Breaker Earn a gold medal in 5 Art of War challenges. 10

Sub-Human Subduer Win a 1v1 match against the Easy A.I. 5

Par-Human Potentate Win a 1v1 match against the Intermediate A.I. 10

High-Human Hero Win a 1v1 match against the Hard A.I. 20

Super-Human Subjugator Win a 1v1 match against the Hardest A.I.f 50

The Faithful Convert 30 enemies without holding a Relic as the Abbasid Dynasty. 10

All the World’s Knowledge During a match, research everything in the wings of the Abbasid House of Wisdom. 10

Shifting Winds Defeat 1,000 enemy cavalry units with your Camel Riders as the Abbasid Dynasty. 20

A Golden Age Achieve the third tier of the Golden Age as the Abbasid Dynasty. 5

Dread Fort Kill 100 enemies with Keeps as the English. 10

Pass the Marshmallows Use the Setup Camp ability 20 times as the English. 5

We Charge Extra for That Shutdown a Cavalry Charge with Palings as the English. 20

Hope Is Kindled Extend the Network of Castles alarm across 12 buildings simultaneously as the English. 10

Lancerlot Charge an enemy with 50 Royal Knights simultaneously as the French. 5

Who Needs Infantry? Win a match without producing infantry as the French. 20

Big Shot Destroy 1,000 enemy units with gunpowder siege engines as the French. 10

Do You Deliver? Accrue 1,000 Food from Traders in a single match as the French. 10

Wild’s Bounty Accrue 2,000 Gold with Hunting Cabins in a single match as the Rus. 5

Big Game Hunter Earn 500 Gold from bounties in a match as the Rus. 20

Deforestation Gather Wood 1,000 times as the Rus. 10

In Memory of Kulikovo Enhance 10 units with a single Saint’s Blessing strike as the Rus. 10

Raiding Party Raid an enemy building in the Dark Age (I) as the Mongols. 10

Jagutu-iin Darga Enhance 100 units with a single Khan Signal Arrow as the Mongols. 5

Long Live the Khan Win a match without your Khan being killed as the Mongols. 10

Explore, Expand, Exploit Accrue 10,000 Stone in a single match as the Mongols. 20

Who Needs Cavalry? Win a match without producing cavalry as the Holy Roman Empire. 10

Inspired Economics Have at least 60 simultaneously inspired Villagers as the Holy Roman Empire. 20

Servants of the Land Kill 10,000 enemies with Landsknechte. 10

Swift Site Begin capturing a Sacred Site immediately upon entering the Castle Age (III) as the Holy Roman Empire. 5

Herd You Like Elephants Destroy 100 enemy buildings with your elephants as the Delhi Sultanate. 10

Field Construction Build a Stone Wall, Gate, and Tower using infantry as the Delhi Sultanate. 5

Higher Education Have 20 Scholars garrisoned in a Madrasa as the Delhi Sultanate. 10

Pantomath Research all technologies in a match as the Delhi Sultanate. 20

Be Subtle Reveal 300 Villagers with a single use of Imperial Spies as the Chinese. 10

Great Walls Construct 1,000 Stone Walls as the Chinese. 5

Move Like Wind, Attack Like Fire Defeat 1,000 enemy units with the Nest of Bees as the Chinese. 20

Four Histories Establish all of the Dynasties in a single match as the Chinese. 10

Wololottery Assume control of 25 units in a single conversion. 10

Having a Blast Destroy 5 enemies with a single Demolition Ship detonation. 10

All Creek, No Paddle Sink an enemy Transport Ship that is garrisoned to maximum capacity. 10

Through the Ages Advance to the next Age 500 times. 20

Coast Is Clear Win a match during which fishing was your only source of gathered Food. 5

Accurate Likeness Equip your first portrait. 5

To Remind, To Advise, To Warn Equip your first monument. 5

A Heraldic Achievement Customize your coat of arms. 5

Counter-Raider Play the game to find out! 10

Chivalry Play the game to find out! 10

Siegebreaker Play the game to find out! 10

Quit Touching Me! Play the game to find out! 10

Du Bois Are Back in Town Play the game to find out! 10

Fill the Coffers Play the game to find out! 10

Battle Royal Play the game to find out! 10

Careful Cannons Play the game to find out! 10

Twinkle Hooves Play the game to find out! 10

Yeah, Well, You Should See the Other Guy Play the game to find out! 10

Forgot a Batu Play the game to find out! 10

Boom Boom Pao Play the game to find out! 10

Keep the Change Play the game to find out! 10

Get Off My Bailey! Play the game to find out! 10

Ancient Tower Defense Play the game to find out! 10