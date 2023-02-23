Arma Reforger: Bau von Strukturen und Befestigungen hinzugefügt

Game

Added: Free Roam Building feature

Changed: Changed crack puddle sharpness for a bit more explicit puddles from detail textures

Changed: Moved the MG in compositions to make sure Players stand behind it rather than sit

Changed: Sorting is always set to default – behavior is now consistent across all browsers

Changed: Optimized usage of pathfinding component in AI movement

Tweaked: Position of context for open door action

Fixed: Color values in LightRunway_02 prefab

Fixed: AILimit counter condition when removing AI agents

Fixed: Fixed Arland time zone

Fixed: Wrong lighting on bunkers

Fixed: Streamed out friendlies appeared as unknown source in VoN display UI

Fixed: Combat ops – End screen only shows objectives that were completed while the player was connected

Fixed: Conflict – Wrong points color in HUD

Fixed: Coastal bases do not have Signal/antenna icons when missing range

Fixed: Spawning in Morton, added 2 bunkers

Fixed: Destroyed vehicles do not shut engine down

Fixed: Incorrect keybind hint in tutorial stage 67

Fixed: Tutorial – Screen flickering upon scenario start

Fixed: Vehicles collide with grenades on the ground and can get stuck

Fixed: Cannot loot binoculars and compass from dead bodies

Fixed: Services in bases can be duplicated

Fixed: Updating mesh every frame on supply trucks in conflict

Fixed: Players can get stuck on loading in deploy screen when deploying to remote locations and getting spawn killed

Fixed: Tutorial – Wrong waypoint position for bunker building stage

Fixed: Wristwatch was not being updated after dropping and picking up

Fixed: Entities were force-streamed to the client even when the editor was opened, but the mode that required streaming was not active

Fixed: Compression on flashlight overlay textures in the map changed from ColorHQCompression to DXTCompression to remove the artifacts

Fixed: Budgeting for stationary nodes with per connection streaming disabled

Fixed: Create permission record on the fly

Fixed: Conflict – Spawnpoint activation upon building an antenna in a base when all other conditions are already fulfilled

Fixed: Conflict – Spawnpoint activation upon connecting a base to the HQ radio network by capturing another base on the way

Fixed: UAZ wheels damage, misconfigured roof frame, and canvas

Fixed: HQ Tents should no longer use Medical crates. Morton spawn moved.

Fixed: A check is added to make sure that opened storage is still within the vicinity of the player

Fixed: Crash when looting dead character

Fixed: Engine not starting up reliably on high FPS

Fixed: Disappearing interaction in vehicle depots

Fixed: Conflict – No XP loss when causing a friendly fire from a turret

Fixed: Regenerated vehicle maintenance depots for Conflict and editable prefabs for new signs.

Fixed: Crash on shooting barbed wire

Modding

Added: Math3D::IntersectionSphereAABB API

Added: CharacterVicinityComponent::GetDiscoveryRadius API

Added: Workshop API to get unfinished download

Changed: Editor manager variable was not available in all events

Tweaked: Workbench – Resource manager – Anim file types enabled for being duplicated in addon

Fixed: Server events for mode activation and deactivation were not called in all situations

Fixed: When importing FBX from not loaded project error message

Fixed: When importing FBX check for it in all loaded Addon Projects

Fixed: Check if FBX is imported from not loaded project

Fixed: Error message when importing a model with wrong GUID and relative path

Scenario Framework

Added: ScenarioFramework – Mission header for CombatOps with the ability to set the number and type of tasks

Added: ScenarioFramework – Add Task Defend

Changed: Names of the classes of the SF components.

Tweaked: ScenarioFramework – Replacing obsolete GetTitleText() with GetTitle()

Tweaked: ScenarioFramework – Formatting of code to comply with set conventions

Fixed: ScenarioFramework – Exfil task is called move for clients

Fixed: ScenarioFramework – Multiplayer issues with SCR_CharacterTriggerEntity, improved exfil countdown, and further polished the feature

Fixed: ScenarioFramework – Randomized task generation issues that sometimes prevented tasks from being created



Xbox

Added: UGC privileges are now considered in custom group texts

Added: Group name/description now respects UGC and is also a friendly option

Added: View target user created content Xbox permission

Changed: Xbox mod storage has been increased to 20GB. Players on Xbox need to re-download all the mods.

Fixed: Avoid underflow of Xbox PLS space reservation

Fixed: XR-045 – Player with Blocked UGC privilege can see custom group names in deploy screen



Rendering

Added: Upper limit when computing offset to light cluster structure to avoid possible GPU crash

Fixed: Broken river flow-maps generating

Fixed: GPU crash due to page fault when accessing const buffer out of uploaded range

Fixed: GPU crash due to vertex buffers overwrite in particles system

Fixed: Rendering glitches on particles

Fixed: GPU crash, fog read from unset const buffer instead of the internal structure

Multiplayer

Fixed: Fixed rare case where reliable RPC sent once, followed by a constant stream of unreliable RPCs, may never be ACKed and gets resent constantly.

Fixed: It isn’t possible to join a modded server with dependencies after the game restarts

Fixed: Rare case when sliding window ACK sending is blocked due to uninitialized RTT.

Fixed: High memory consumption on server – caused by replication stats

Workshop

Tweaked: Workshop checks for an invalid state to improve API stability

Tweaked: Improved download pause and resume stability

Tweaked: Prevent downloading a mod twice at the same time

Tweaked: Safety check on creating a http transfer

Fixed: IsEnabled didn’t work correctly for local mods

Fixed: Mods from a different environment break update

Fixed: Race condition in request scheduling

Fixed: Deleting and re-downloading mod leads to a crash

Fixed: If player deletes and re-downloads a mod, it is deleted after opening workshop

Fixed: Mods in certain state after download can prevent game starting

Fixed: Crash on mod update on a Linux server

Fixed: Infinite addon update if patch is empty

Fixed: Pausing and resuming download results in failed addon data validation

Performance

Fixed: Items in arsenals had active physics

Free Roam Building

Changed: Free Roam Building activation limited to user action only

Changed: Virtual area shaders now inherit from VirtualArea.emat. Shader set to MatCommon base on discussion Base building area is now more transparent at the bottom and less towards the top. –

Changed: Made the virtual area gradient not transparent, just at the line of contact with the ground in building mode. This change doesn’t affect other virtual area usages

Fixed: Provider can’t be accessed outside of the provider range.

Fixed: Removing obsolete file

Fixed: Bases without HQ tents were missing a sign to initiate a Free Roam Building

Fixed: The missing sign at Chotain military base.

Known Issues

General bugs

The movement of the player camera isn’t fluent when playing with a controller and a 30 FPS limit.

Tasks placed by GM don’t disappear when the required objectives are completed.

It isn’t possible to use Steam overlay to connect to a player who is hosting an in-game server.

Entering a turret while sprinting deform the character.

Using the RMB in the quick-heal menu in the inventory darkens the screen.

Vehicles get sometimes stuck in the First gear. Stopping and restarting the engine fixes the issue.

Switching seats in a vehicle at the same time as exiting the vehicle can break your character controller.

Two players getting in a vehicle at the same time break the character controller of one of them and may block the seat until the player disconnects.

Two players switching seats to the driver seat at the same time can cause a minor desync.

It isn’t possible to activate Free Roam Building on a truck that was inactive for more than half an hour.

Addon downloading gets sometimes stuck or fails when connecting to a server

Addon download gets stuck if you try to download an older version of an addon you already have downloaded.

Addon download gets skipped if you cancel and reinitiate connection to the server before the addon download finishes or gets stuck.

If you are certain your download got stuck: