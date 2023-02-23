Arma Reforger: Bau von Strukturen und Befestigungen hinzugefügt

Heute hat die Xbox- und Steam-Version für Arma Reforger per Update ein neues Feature erhalten.
Mit der „Free Roam Building“-Mechanik können Spieler jetzt in der Spielwelt Unterstützungsstrukturen und Feldbefestigungen bauen. Einzige Voraussetzung für das Errichten ist die Nähe zu einem Fahrzeug, welches die nötigen Baumaterialien geladen hat. Im Gegensatz zu den bisher vordefinierten Slots für Unterstützungsstrukturen ist man nun weniger bei der Platzierung eingeschränkt und erhält neue taktische Möglichkeiten.
Bohemia Interactive hat mit dem Update auch eine Reihe von Fehlerkorrekturen sowie einige Anpassungen am Spiel vorgenommen. Die Details führen wir euch in den Patch Notes auf.
Game
- Added: Free Roam Building feature
- Changed: Changed crack puddle sharpness for a bit more explicit puddles from detail textures
- Changed: Moved the MG in compositions to make sure Players stand behind it rather than sit
- Changed: Sorting is always set to default – behavior is now consistent across all browsers
- Changed: Optimized usage of pathfinding component in AI movement
- Tweaked: Position of context for open door action
- Fixed: Color values in LightRunway_02 prefab
- Fixed: AILimit counter condition when removing AI agents
- Fixed: Fixed Arland time zone
- Fixed: Wrong lighting on bunkers
- Fixed: Streamed out friendlies appeared as unknown source in VoN display UI
- Fixed: Combat ops – End screen only shows objectives that were completed while the player was connected
- Fixed: Conflict – Wrong points color in HUD
- Fixed: Coastal bases do not have Signal/antenna icons when missing range
- Fixed: Spawning in Morton, added 2 bunkers
- Fixed: Destroyed vehicles do not shut engine down
- Fixed: Incorrect keybind hint in tutorial stage 67
- Fixed: Tutorial – Screen flickering upon scenario start
- Fixed: Vehicles collide with grenades on the ground and can get stuck
- Fixed: Cannot loot binoculars and compass from dead bodies
- Fixed: Services in bases can be duplicated
- Fixed: Updating mesh every frame on supply trucks in conflict
- Fixed: Players can get stuck on loading in deploy screen when deploying to remote locations and getting spawn killed
- Fixed: Tutorial – Wrong waypoint position for bunker building stage
- Fixed: Wristwatch was not being updated after dropping and picking up
- Fixed: Entities were force-streamed to the client even when the editor was opened, but the mode that required streaming was not active
- Fixed: Compression on flashlight overlay textures in the map changed from ColorHQCompression to DXTCompression to remove the artifacts
- Fixed: Budgeting for stationary nodes with per connection streaming disabled
- Fixed: Create permission record on the fly
- Fixed: Conflict – Spawnpoint activation upon building an antenna in a base when all other conditions are already fulfilled
- Fixed: Conflict – Spawnpoint activation upon connecting a base to the HQ radio network by capturing another base on the way
- Fixed: UAZ wheels damage, misconfigured roof frame, and canvas
- Fixed: HQ Tents should no longer use Medical crates. Morton spawn moved.
- Fixed: A check is added to make sure that opened storage is still within the vicinity of the player
- Fixed: Crash when looting dead character
- Fixed: Engine not starting up reliably on high FPS
- Fixed: Disappearing interaction in vehicle depots
- Fixed: Conflict – No XP loss when causing a friendly fire from a turret
- Fixed: Regenerated vehicle maintenance depots for Conflict and editable prefabs for new signs.
- Fixed: Crash on shooting barbed wire
Modding
- Added: Math3D::IntersectionSphereAABB API
- Added: CharacterVicinityComponent::GetDiscoveryRadius API
- Added: Workshop API to get unfinished download
- Changed: Editor manager variable was not available in all events
- Tweaked: Workbench – Resource manager – Anim file types enabled for being duplicated in addon
- Fixed: Server events for mode activation and deactivation were not called in all situations
- Fixed: When importing FBX from not loaded project error message
- Fixed: When importing FBX check for it in all loaded Addon Projects
- Fixed: Check if FBX is imported from not loaded project
- Fixed: Error message when importing a model with wrong GUID and relative path
Scenario Framework
- Added: ScenarioFramework – Mission header for CombatOps with the ability to set the number and type of tasks
- Added: ScenarioFramework – Add Task Defend
- Changed: Names of the classes of the SF components.
- Tweaked: ScenarioFramework – Replacing obsolete GetTitleText() with GetTitle()
- Tweaked: ScenarioFramework – Formatting of code to comply with set conventions
- Fixed: ScenarioFramework – Exfil task is called move for clients
- Fixed: ScenarioFramework – Multiplayer issues with SCR_CharacterTriggerEntity, improved exfil countdown, and further polished the feature
- Fixed: ScenarioFramework – Randomized task generation issues that sometimes prevented tasks from being created
Xbox
- Added: UGC privileges are now considered in custom group texts
- Added: Group name/description now respects UGC and is also a friendly option
- Added: View target user created content Xbox permission
- Changed: Xbox mod storage has been increased to 20GB. Players on Xbox need to re-download all the mods.
- Fixed: Avoid underflow of Xbox PLS space reservation
- Fixed: XR-045 – Player with Blocked UGC privilege can see custom group names in deploy screen
Rendering
- Added: Upper limit when computing offset to light cluster structure to avoid possible GPU crash
- Fixed: Broken river flow-maps generating
- Fixed: GPU crash due to page fault when accessing const buffer out of uploaded range
- Fixed: GPU crash due to vertex buffers overwrite in particles system
- Fixed: Rendering glitches on particles
- Fixed: GPU crash, fog read from unset const buffer instead of the internal structure
Multiplayer
- Fixed: Fixed rare case where reliable RPC sent once, followed by a constant stream of unreliable RPCs, may never be ACKed and gets resent constantly.
- Fixed: It isn’t possible to join a modded server with dependencies after the game restarts
- Fixed: Rare case when sliding window ACK sending is blocked due to uninitialized RTT.
- Fixed: High memory consumption on server – caused by replication stats
Workshop
- Tweaked: Workshop checks for an invalid state to improve API stability
- Tweaked: Improved download pause and resume stability
- Tweaked: Prevent downloading a mod twice at the same time
- Tweaked: Safety check on creating a http transfer
- Fixed: IsEnabled didn’t work correctly for local mods
- Fixed: Mods from a different environment break update
- Fixed: Race condition in request scheduling
- Fixed: Deleting and re-downloading mod leads to a crash
- Fixed: If player deletes and re-downloads a mod, it is deleted after opening workshop
- Fixed: Mods in certain state after download can prevent game starting
- Fixed: Crash on mod update on a Linux server
- Fixed: Infinite addon update if patch is empty
- Fixed: Pausing and resuming download results in failed addon data validation
Performance
- Fixed: Items in arsenals had active physics
Free Roam Building
- Changed: Free Roam Building activation limited to user action only
- Changed: Virtual area shaders now inherit from VirtualArea.emat. Shader set to MatCommon base on discussion Base building area is now more transparent at the bottom and less towards the top. –
- Changed: Made the virtual area gradient not transparent, just at the line of contact with the ground in building mode. This change doesn’t affect other virtual area usages
- Fixed: Provider can’t be accessed outside of the provider range.
- Fixed: Removing obsolete file
- Fixed: Bases without HQ tents were missing a sign to initiate a Free Roam Building
- Fixed: The missing sign at Chotain military base.
Known Issues
General bugs
- The movement of the player camera isn’t fluent when playing with a controller and a 30 FPS limit.
- Tasks placed by GM don’t disappear when the required objectives are completed.
- It isn’t possible to use Steam overlay to connect to a player who is hosting an in-game server.
- Entering a turret while sprinting deform the character.
- Using the RMB in the quick-heal menu in the inventory darkens the screen.
- Vehicles get sometimes stuck in the First gear. Stopping and restarting the engine fixes the issue.
- Switching seats in a vehicle at the same time as exiting the vehicle can break your character controller.
- Two players getting in a vehicle at the same time break the character controller of one of them and may block the seat until the player disconnects.
- Two players switching seats to the driver seat at the same time can cause a minor desync.
- It isn’t possible to activate Free Roam Building on a truck that was inactive for more than half an hour.
Addon downloading gets sometimes stuck or fails when connecting to a server
- Addon download gets stuck if you try to download an older version of an addon you already have downloaded.
- Addon download gets skipped if you cancel and reinitiate connection to the server before the addon download finishes or gets stuck.
If you are certain your download got stuck:
- First, try to restart the game and connect to the server again.
- If it doesn’t help, cancel the download/connection process.
- Try to initiate the connection to the same server again → You will see a list of addons that need to be downloaded/updated → Those are likely the addons causing the problem.
- Go to Workshop and find the addons from the previous step and delete them.
- Restart the game and connect to the same server again. The download should finish successfully.
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Ich habe Arma noch nie gespielt. :/ ich weiß nicht ob es sich lohnt. 🙂
Is auch kein Game sondern eher eine Militär-Simulation. 🪖