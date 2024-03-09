Barton Lynch Pro Surfing: Updates liefern Verbesserung der Spielqualität

Mit der Veröffentlichung von Barton Lynch Pro Surfing im November für PC (Steam), PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S, hat das in Westaustralien ansässige Studio Bungarra Software hart daran gearbeitet, das Feedback der Fans zu berücksichtigen.
Das Ergebnis der Arbeit resultiert in den Updates 1.08 und 1.09, die jetzt live auf allen Plattformen zum Download bereitstehen.
End Round Function:
- Added an end run function to allow the user to end a round at their choice.
Challenges & Arcade Modes:
- Fixed an issue in Manly where after riding a wave to the end, the user unintentionally gets put onto the 2nd Peak.
- Fixed an issue in Mundaka where the fade would occasionally occlude the screen when attempting to stand on a wave.
- Fixed an issue where when the player entered the equipment scene and the round ended, the fade would not clear.
Main Menu:
- Fixed an issue where pressing B button (back) would not go back to main menu but instead, proceeded into ‚Arcade‘.
Character Creator
- Fixed the edge case PC specific crash bug for new saves.
A.I.:
- Fixed the PWC failing to enable the A.I. to head back out to the play area after a single score had occurred.
Character Model
- Fixed an issue where the wet map was not being applied correctly to 2 piece costumes (tops)
Game UI (Options)
- Fixed KPH/MPH not getting set correctly within the Options
- Fixed Graphic Settings (resolution and window mode)
- Fixed Game Difficulty for Steam clients failing
Darüber hinaus ist Bungarra Software weiterhin bestrebt, den langfristigen Support für Barton Lynch Pro Surfing zu gewährleisten, und arbeitet an weiteren Verbesserungen des Spiels mit neuen Features und Initiativen zur Verbesserung der Spielqualität.
Diese Verbesserungen umfassen unter anderem folgende Punkte:
- Speicherverwaltung: Stabilitätsproblem auf der Xbox Series S (in Arbeit)
- Wasser-Shader-Grafik (in Arbeit)
- Hinzufügen von KI zu Freesurf zusammen mit PWC-Gameplay-Überlegungen (längerfristig)
- Mehr Abwechslung bei den Wellen in der gleichen Hitze oder sogar beim Freesurfen (in Arbeit)
- Hinzufügen des Fan-Hubs, um die Erstellung eigener Charaktere und Touren zu ermöglichen
- UI-Probleme bei der Kompatibilität von Steam Decks
- Erforschung zusätzlicher Optionen für die Portierung auf andere Plattformen
- Allgemeine QA-Bug-Liste