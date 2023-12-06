Barton Lynch Pro Surfing: Update mit Verbesserungen ausgerollt

Image: Bungarra Software Pty Ltd

Mit der Veröffentlichung von Barton Lynch Pro Surfing am 17. November für PC (Steam), PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S, hat das in Westaustralien ansässige Studio Bungarra Software hart daran gearbeitet, das Feedback der Fans zu berücksichtigen.

Das Update v1.05 ist jetzt live und steht auf allen Plattformen zum Download bereit. Details zu den Änderungen findet ihr am Ende der Meldung.

Auch wenn es noch kein bestätigtes Datum gibt, arbeitet Bungarra Software derzeit auch an der Implementierung eines heiß ersehnten Features in einem zukünftigen Update in Form einer POV- und First-Person-Kameraoption.

Barton Lynch Pro Surfing lässt euch gegen die besten Surfer der Welt an den exotischsten Orten der Welt antreten. Das Spiel ermöglicht es euch, in die Rolle des legendären Barton Lynch und vieler anderer Surferlegenden zu schlüpfen.

Außerdem bietet das Spiel einen umfangreichen Karrieremodus, individuell anpassbare Charaktere und Ausrüstung sowie die Freiheit, sich bei verschiedenen Wetterbedingungen an echten, ikonischen Strandorten zu bewegen.

Update v1.05 Patch Notes Menu UI: Challenge > Single Session, after playing a round in World Tour, the user was not able to play Challenges as they would get an upload warning message.

Main Menu, accessing Change User a second time caused the popup message to remain and not clear. Options Menu UI: All UI elements can now be cleared from the screen and reinstated accurately. Character Creator: World Surf Tour – entering the character creator and spamming the broken board area caused the surfboard menu to become unresponsive.

Prize surfboards within the menu were not correct applied for certain boards.

The fix for elements within the character creator caused the player stats menu to become unresponsive. Gameplay: End of the wave wipeouts when the profile has closed out. Previously wiping the player out when no wave was visible.

Scoring in the barrel updated. Scoring in the barrel is now alloted a score, and multiplied again if a tube move is registered. Leaderboard: Global Leaderboard > Single Session > Mundaka: clear incorrect score displaying for one of the records.

Leaderboards > Global Leaderboards > Big Wave. On Big Wave, if the user changes location, the scores on the table are all empty.

Challenge > Air Show – Upload scores from Air Show displaying in Leaderboard Legends but not in Global Leaderboards.