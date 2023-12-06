Crime Boss: Rockay City: Happy Holiday Update bringt festliche Inhalte

Crime Boss: Rockay City feiert mit dem Happy Holiday Update eine frostige Portion festlicher Inhalte.
Das Happy-Holiday-Pack bietet Killer-Schneemänner-Outfits für die Gegner, neue weibliche Teamkollegen, eine Polizeistation-Mission – und Autos, die jetzt explodieren, wenn sie beschossen werden.
Genießt die Fröhlichkeit der Feiertage mit einem zeitlich begrenzten festlichen Look und einigen Verbesserungen der Lebensqualität.
Crime Boss: Rockay City ist für PC im Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X|S erhältlich.
Update 6.0 Patch Notes
Fixes:
- Occasionally, female hooded team mate would not register damage. This was fixed.
- Non-latin characters were on occasion not shown ingame. Those should be correctly shown now.
- Player could encounter locked state of campaign upon continuing in Character Story mission after failing it. This should not happen anymore and this state should be fixed by this update.
- Sometimes, enemies would be stuck after spawn and would not come near player. This should not happen anymore.
- Multistore Robbery would sometimes load for excessive time. This should not happen anymore.
- Typo in “Strike received” text fixed.
- Wrong stairs collision in one of stores fixed.
- AI taking out weapon when ordered to loot something in stealth and keeping the weapon in hand. Bots should now hide weapon after bashing glass/ container.
- Spamming open/ close campaign dialogue should no longer result in loss of focus in menu.
- AI should be able to open and loot cash registers now.
- AI should be able to loot safe in “Car Dealer” now.
- Gold Cup nominal success ending cutscene should no longer have characters in A-poses.
- Sound loop of “counting score” was sometimes present after finishing Urban legend. This should not happen anymore.
- Party management screen would sometimes stay open, this should not happen anymore.
- Wrongly placed decal behind lifted truck adjusted. Rubber mark on road should not be floating anymore.
- Bug where Nasara was seen in scene for split second should not happen anymore. This created confusion when players thought Nasara should be available for talk, but was not.
- Throwing loot bag animation is now played for spectators.
- Warehouse ramp doors sometimes looked closed for client. This should not happen anymore.
- Number of police badges should now correspond at all times between FPS and Meta instances.
- ‘Strike received’ notification should not be called twice anymore.
- Lighting in Dragon Dogs tweaked.
- Lighting in Multistore tweaked.
- Lighting in Garage tweaked.
- Lighting in Hidden Vault tweaked.
- Lighting in bank tweaked.
Das Spiel ist bisher an mir vorbei gegangen. Kann da jemand was zu sagen? Taugt das was?
In der letzten News zu dem Spiel hat ebenfalls jmd diese Frage gestellt.
Hab meine persönliche Antwort dazugegeben.
Weiß nicht ob ich meine Antwort einfach kopieren kann (wegen den Regeln hier usw).
xD das Update sieht lustig aus
Autos explodieren jetzt, wenn man auf sie schießt – cool 😎
Wird doch direkt getestet
Hoffe das wir diese game bald in den GamePass bekommen🤪🤪🤪
Hatt es einmal im Warenkorb und dann doch nicht gekauft. Aber auch hier habe ich eigentlich total interesse daran.
Bin mir bei diesem Spiel echt nicht sicher, ob ich mal zuschlagen sollte
Oh das Spiel gibt es ja auch noch. Hab ich schon wieder vergessen, kommt mit den alter. Schaut aber lustig aus
Noch nie von dem Spiel gehört.
Sieht aber lustig aus.
Irgendwie abgedreht.