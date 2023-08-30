Crime Boss: Rockay City: Das steckt in Update 3.0

Crime Boss: Rockay City hat sein neuestes Update erhalten. Die Aktualisierung bringt die Version des Spiels auf 3.0 und hält einige Änderungen für euch parat. Einige der Highlights gibt es hier im Video zu sehen. Die vollständigen Crime Boss: Rockay City Patch-Notes gibt es weiter unten.
Crime Boss: Rockay City Patch-Notes
- New scenarios and environments
- Those missions appear in both the campaign and Crime Time and provide variety in both gameplay and environments.
- Earlier respect levels
- Gas Station.
- Mid-to-late respect levels
- Car Dealer
- Truck Convoy
Improved stealth gameplay
- Stronger stealth takedown
- Balanced AI perception and reactions
- Rebalance of silencers
- Shuffle mission chains mode in Crime Time
- This is a new way to play missions: Randomized mission chains which come in three challenging difficulty tiers, that give greater rewards and respect points when fully completed
- “New Blood” Urban Legend difficulty balance
- Adjusted difficulty for first Urban Legend chain
- Character missions’ persistency
- The player’s progression through individual character missions is remembered through campaign runs, and a unique character dying in their character mission does not cause the plotline to reset – in the next campaign run, it resumes after the last successful character mission instead (or gives the maxed-out character if it was completed)
- The plotline only resets when the unique character dies through regular means, and not in their character mission
- Added option to kick/mute/examine profiles in missions in Multiplayer
- This is dependent on the platform. Kicking is only available to hosts
- Turf war Defence can be played without soldiers
- Touchdown can go alone to the Defence mission
- Balance changes to campaign economy
