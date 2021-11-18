Battlefield 2042: Erstes Update behebt Rubber Banding und Ruckler im Spiel

DICE hat das erste Update seit der Veröffentlichung von Battlefield 2042 im Early Access ausgerollt. Auf Xbox Series X beträgt die Größe 1,3 GB.
Das Update kümmert sich in erste Linie um kritische Fehler, die kurz vor dem Early Access entdeckt wurden.
Der Entwickler kündigt auch gleich zwei weitere Updates an, die in den nächsten 30 Tagen ausgerollt werden.
Das erste kommende Update widmet sich weiteren Fehlerbehebungen und Verbesserungen, die während des Early Access bekannt wurden. Das zweite soll dann größer und umfangreicher ausfallen.
Aber zunächst erst einmal die Patch Notes für das heutige Update:
Fixes, Changes, and Improvements
- Implemented Server Side upgrades that are targeted at reducing instances of Rubber Banding, often experienced in the later part of a round in All-Out Warfare modes.
- Significantly reduced instances of stuttering when playing on Breakaway. If the Silo’s are destroyed, it should no longer reduce performance on the server.
- A note that we are continuing to investigate similar occurrences that have been reported to us on other maps.
- When looking at allies on your team, their names will now correctly display.
- Adjusted the animations for Falck during the End of Round sequence to ensure that she is displayed correctly.
- Updated a skin earnable for Boris via Mastery Progression with a new name: Gator.
- Ensured that TDM Rounds in Battlefield Portal always start with Random Deploy set as active. We observed that this sometimes wasn’t active when moving from round to round, but have now fixed this.
- Applied a set of measures that ensure the correct number of AI spawn in Custom Battlefield Portal modes using the Free for All preset.
- PC Only – Enabled Specialist Selection in Hazard Zone via mouse interaction, removing the need to lock in your selection with the Spacebar.
- Fixed a rare occurrence in Hazard Zone that would sometimes cause the End of Round flow to not activate correctly, ensuring that the correct amount of bonus XP was awarded.
- Repaired an issue found in Hazard Zone that could cause players to be shown on the Map when they were not visible, or spotted.
- Provided a fix for Hazard Zone players who were not seeing their Extraction Streaks updating correctly.
Und wieder einmal wurde eine Beta zum Vollpreis herausgebracht und man darf kostenlos Betatester spielen.
Tzja und so lange der User das mit sich machen lässt wird das immer wieder so laufen. 🧐
So schaut es aus. Solange die User so dumm sind und immer schön Day 1 kaufen, obwohl man von vorherigen Titeln das Dilemma schon gewohnt ist, wird sich da auch nichts ändern.
Und wann patches sie die Waffen? Sturmgewehre sind unspielbar, wie lang soll denn das noch bleiben?
Das Game macht definitiv Laune aber das sind immer noch ganz schöne Böcke drin
Die sollen endlich mal die miese Crossplay Funktion mit den PC Spielern ausschalten! Hinzu kommt noch, dass die Sturmgewehre unspielbar sind, da ist man immer noch mit der Pistole besser dran! Ich war selten so gefrustet wie hier, ich fasse diesen Titel erst einmal nicht mehr an. Und ja, mir ist bekannt das man Crossplay ausschalten kann, nur hat man dann keinen Zugriff mehr zum Portal.
Hab bei all den Negativmeldungen nicht mal Bock die Trial zu spielen.
„Adjusted the animations for Falck during the End of Round sequence to ensure that she is displayed correctly“
Prioritäten sind schon was feines 😉
Aber schön dass es gegen das Rubberbranding getan wird.
Das und das Crossplay nerven mich aktuell am meisten.
Weiß nicht was die Leute immer mit dem Crossplay haben 🤷♀️ stellt es doch einfach aus wie in den Optionen beschrieben und danach spielt man nurnoch mit xbox Spielern. Seit ich crossplay deaktiviert habe spielt es sich viel angenehmer 😅