DayZ: Stabilitätsupdate für Konsolen ausgerollt

Auf Konsolen und PC erhielt DayZ jetzt das erste Update des Jahres. Der Entwickler bestätigt zudem, dass man das Survivalspiel ein weiteres Jahr lang unterstützen wird.
Das jetzt veröffentlichte Stabilitätsupdate 1.20 räumt eine Menge Bugs aus dem Weg und nimmt Verbesserungen vor. So wurden Fehler bei Fahrzeugen und dem Heranzoomen durch das Visier (Aim Down Sight) behoben.
Weiterhin fügt man Konnektivitätsanzeigen für die Verbindung hinzu und nahm Verbesserungen an der Third-Person-Kamera vor.
Für dieses Jahr ist weiterhin eine Aktualisierung der Landebahn auf dem nordwestlichen Flugplatz geplant, die KI wird überarbeitet und die Auswahl an Kleidung soll vergrößert werden.
Für das jüngste Update könnt ihr euch nachstehend einen Trailer und die Patch Notes anschauen.
GAME
ADDED
- Mime masks
- Carnival masks
- Warning icons for the connection stability and server performance
FIXED
- Changing stances could result in desynchronization blocking access to ADS and shooting
- Hitboxes of items in characters hands were misplaced
- It was possible to place items inside the stairs of the yellow church
- When approaching a restrained player with binding materials, the non-functional option was shown to restrain the player again
- It was possible to commit suicide with ruined firearms
- Carp, Mackerel, Chicken and Rabbit were always yielding 100% pieces of meat when skinned
- Character sounds when picking up heavy items were not played for the player themself
- Drink sounds were not played when drinking from pots or cauldrons while prone
- Impact sound of items when landing in water was repeating itself
- It was possible to shave characters while having their face covered
- Equipped belts were not accumulating wetness
- Explosives could not be armed reliably
- Reduced instances of vehicle access being prohibited due to another user already interacting with it
- Fixed several broken character animations while restrained in prone
- Improved damage zones of the M1025
- M1025 trunk bars did not move correctly with the model
- Sound of taking the SSG 82 magazine was doubled while prone
- The player could get stuck in throwing stance
- During combat with infected, the player’s position could get reset to a previous infected kill
- ADS sensitivity wasn’t properly applied in all cases
- Jumping while having a gag applied or removed could desync the player
- Manipulation of heavy items allowed players to access items through walls
- It was not possible to cover/uncover a characters head while they are prone
- It was possible to be force fed while wearing a gas mask
- The character could teleport to the roof of their seat if an object was at the height of the door
- Inventory icon of the deployed spotlight was badly cropped
- Filling a gasoline canister at a pond could result in desync
- Items were interfering with the character collision when dropped from gift boxes upon their destruction
- Other players could not hear the sound of a locked door being opened
- Using the quick bar while moving items in the inventory could result in desync
- Some twin doors could not be closed
- Several twin gates were not properly aligned to open in the same direction
- Some twin gates could not be opened by force when locked
- It was possible to access certain underwater locations
- Portable maps could display wrong map features when switching between servers running different terrains
- Fixed character collision shape shifting causing clipping through structures
- It was possible to skip certain parts of the soda can opening animation
- The character collision shape would not adjust when falling into water
- Switching between 1st and 3rd person camera could result in a distorted character
- The head-torch with the yellow light did not update its light location in all cases
- Orientation of the light on the weapon flashlight was pointing forward when shouldered
- Chemlight on ground models of utility bags not lighting from the correct position
- A climbing player was able to phase through objects during the landing state
- The player could be teleported to the world origin when climbing
- Smoke grenades wouldn’t show smoke outside of the players near distance network bubble
- Doors could have their animations and sounds played when reconnecting
- Previously felled trees would play their fall-animation upon reconnect
- Other players and creatures could be stuck in a permanent frozen animation state if they were to die while the client is being logged in
- Grass did not move with the wind on the tenement buildings
- Bear traps could hit the player in multiple zones
- The M3S truck was missing a sound related to high RPM
- Reversing lights of the M3S truck did not emit light
- Reversing lights did shine even when the engine was off
- Stamina was not decreasing during jogging in deep water
- Fixed several issues with individual buildings
- Fixed bad rendering of specific trees
- Source of the car horn sound was not properly located in 3rd person view
- The Santa infected did not scream while attacking
- Placing certain items would play the place sound twice
- Dropping the wooden cooking tripod would make metal sounds
- The unloading sound and bullet animation of the Longhorn were not in sync
- The dry fire sound of the Derringer was too quiet while prone
- Fixed several exploits used to look through walls
- An exploit allowed to repair car parts to the pristine state
- It was possible to repair vehicle engines while they were running
- Certain scopes allowed to look through the smoke from smoke grenades
- The M1025 driver was accessing the wrong lever when switching gears
- Damaged Santa’s hats looked pristine while worn
- The Claymore mine explosion did not have the proper volume when the player was facing away
- Opened food cans did not fit properly into the inventory UI
- Respawning from unconscious state could result in a black screen
- It was possible to deploy the spotlight using the drop action
- The Gunter 2 did not have sounds when removing and attaching wheels
- Large clusters of rocks and cliffs could result in in client performance drops
- Manual transmission from vehicles could get desynced when changed too quickly
- Switching between the classic and new control scheme could result in a game crash
- Accepting invitation to a server from a friend was not working when in game with a menu open
- It was possible to still hear blocked players in voice chat
- Stealth-killing infected with rifle bayonets could result in a glitch
- Player corpses had collisions after committing suicide
- Vehicle horn sounds would fix to a specific position
- The player collision was conflicting with vehicles while sitting in them
- It was not possible to pull corpses from vehicles
- Players could not get bleeding sources from punching objects with bare hands
- The M1025 engine was not stopping properly when RPM went to 0
- Quick gear shifting could result in desync
- Fixed further exploits to glitch the camera through walls
- It was possible to prevent dehydration through non-hydrating food
- Reduced the chance of getting desynced in doors by running through them while closing
- It was possible to stack the ammo box and dry bag indefinitely
- Howling of wolves was not synchronized for all players
CHANGED
- Changed combining action from „press B/O“ to „hold B/O“
- Vehicles can spawn without wheels again
- Wheels can again be damaged
- Reduced the eye zoom distance while sprinting
- Reworked item weight calculation (fixing several bugged item weights)
- Item wetness now influences their weight again
- Weight of the carried gear now impacts player movement inertia
- Increased the time needed to refill the car radiator
- Checking a player’s pulse is now a continuous action
- Increased the lifetime of improvised explosives to 5 days, which can be refreshed through a flagpole
- The stairs of the concrete silos are now usable to access the roof
- Adjusted the geometry of barrels and fireplaces to cause less issues when colliding with vehicles
- Improved the surface detection for throwing impact sounds
- Optimized the character update to environmental exposure
- Lowered the hit points of improvised feet covers and gave them louder walking sounds
- Positional wind and tree creaks are more audible now
- Tweaked the 3rd person camera collisions to reduce possibilities of exploits
- The 3rd person camera zooms in when an obstacle is in front of the camera
- Disconnect due to a server restart will no longer kill restrained players
- Updated map textures to reflect recent map changes
- You can now stealth-kill with the Cleaver
- Replaced outdated dirt pile model
- Updated textures on static pipes
- Updated sounds for the different stages of cooking for more variety
- Slightly increased the volume of the stealth kill
- Improved the sun reflection on water and changed its color in quarries
CHERNARUS
- Fixed: Green and black plate carrier vests and their attachments did not have their intended lifetimes
- Tweaked: Increased chance for random positional bird, insect and tree creak sound to play
- Tweaked: Increased audibility of the positional bird sounds during windy weather
- Changed: Adjusted player spawn points for more even distribution
SERVER
- Added: Server config parameters for connectivity warnings (Documentation)
- Added: Gameplay JSON version mismatch and default value handling
- Added: Parameter to gameplay config (JSON), that allows people to disable the behavior of influence of stamina to inertia (Documentation)
- Added: Parameters to gameplay config (JSON) that allows control over variety of stamina consumers (combat, climbing,..) (Documentation)
- Added: Launch parameter „storage“ to define root folder for storage location („-storage=“) (Documentation)
- Added: Functionality which will copy over storage when a storage exists in default location (mission) but not in the custom location provided by the storage launch parameter
- Added: Warning when DE spawns an entity with no Types entry
- Fixed: Sawedoff18 was missing from types
- Fixed: Deleting events.bin but not vehicles.bin would cause events composed of eventgroups to have the possibility to spawn inside each other
- Changed: Improved error messages and error handling regarding storage location
- Changed: Adjusted ping calculation to be more forgiving with individual spikes before kicking a player
KNOWN ISSUES
- The character might shake when close to doors