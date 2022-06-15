DayZ: Explosive Gegenstände per Update hinzugefügt

Das Survival-Spiel DayZ erhielt jetzt mit Update 1.18 einige Neuerungen.
Entwickler Bohemia Interactive lässt jetzt etwa in Chernarus und Livonia dynamisch verlassene Züge erscheinen.
Des Weiteren wurden neue Waffen und explosive Gegenstände hinzugefügt. Darunter der M79-Granatwerfer, Plastik-Sprengstoff, Claymore-Mine und einen Gaskanister, der bei einer Zerstörung explodiert.
Weiterhin wurden Änderungen am Spiel, Fehlerkorrekturen und Serveranpassungen vorgenommen, die unten in den Patch Notes aufgeführt sind.
Update 1.18 Patch Notes (Xbox)
ADDED
- Abandoned trains dynamically spawning across Chernarus and Livonia
- M79 grenade launcher
- 40mm grenade launcher ammunition
- Derringer pistol
- Sawed-off Revolver
- Sawed-off Blaze
- Craftable improvised explosive device (IED)
- Plastic Explosive
- Claymore mine
- Remote Detonation Unit
- PO-X Vial
- Fireworks Launcher
- Craftable armbands from flags
- Gas Canisters explode upon destruction
- Advanced sensitivity options for controller
- Game credits
FIXED
- Doors of several structures could not be opened by force
- Adjusted some exploitable building collisions
- When driving the Gunter and Olga without a radiator, the spark plug got ruined too early
- The slot for cooking equipment was displayed when the tripod was not attached
- Widget of dead players/animals was not displayed after leaving a vehicle
- The stamina indicator was not displayed in the inventory with disabled HUD
- When entering the pause menu after disabling the HUD, the HUD could not be re-enabled
- Fixed an exploit related to fireplaces
- Stones were not properly displayed when left as the last attachment of a fireplace
- Melee damage was dealt in the direction the camera was facing
- The wrong text was shown when dragging a body out of vehicles
- The CR-550 magazine was not properly reflecting damage states
- The dry fire of the CR-550 did not have sounds in prone stance
- The Revolver was missing its dry fire sound
- The land mine disappeared upon disarming
- Land mines ruined by shooting did not explode
- After cooking, the sound of roasting meat would persist on the equipment used
- Trying to ignite a wet fireplace would activate burning sounds
- The fireplace was missing some particles when burning
- It was possible to boil food in gasoline
- Transitioning between erect and prone stance while charging a throw was skipping animations in certain cases
- Brooms did not change their materials properly when burning
- It was possible to craft the improvised spear while the stick had food attached
- Ticking sound of the alarm clock could be desynchronized when interrupted while setting the alarm
- The tutorial screen was falsely showing console controls in the tab selection
- Inventory icon of the Long Torch was cropped
- Fixed several instances of headgear clipping with character heads
- It was easily possible to get stuck in the stairs of the castle tower
- Adjusted rag cover clothes to reduce clipping with other clothing items
- The Bizon was spawning with the 1PN51 night-vision scope
- Improved textures of the spear variants
- The animation of drawing a pistol from the holster would twitch unnaturally
- Fixed an issue that prevented military infected from spawning with EGD-5 grenades
- Skater infected gave a metal sound when hit against the head
- Bus wreck model was levitating slightly
- Stick was held badly when roasting meat over fires
- It was possible to unpin grenades silently
- Items would float when taking them into hands with a wounded character
- Reloading while freezing could result in animations glitching
- Fixed some issues that would result in skipping animations
- Jumping with two-handed rifles could result in stretched arms
- Cooking slots in the oven took different amounts of time to cook
- Multiple flash-bangs in a row would eventually stop impacting the character
- Ownership of the Livonia DLC was not correctly reflected in the main menu
- Change of the control scheme was not saved after restart
- Fixed an animation glitch related to going prone
- Plants missed their name widget during growing stages
- Brooms would recover health after stopping burning
- Food lost quantity when baked with lard
- Food did not lose quantity when being roasted on a stick
- PlayStation: Sea water would disappear on low tide
- PlayStation: Removed falsely displayed „Choose Account“ button
CHANGED
- Increased base building resistance against explosive damage
- Rotten meat now gets burned when smoked
- It’s now possible to skin dead chickens, rabbits, carps and mackerels with the screwdriver
- Reduced the weight of the Handheld and Field Transceivers
- Decreased the inventory size of binoculars from 3×3 to 2×2
- The sharpened wooden stick can now cause bleeding on targets
- Halved the damage to cooking gear while cooking
- Keybinding menu now has inputs split into several categories to make it easier to navigate (PC)
- Adjusted positions of rifles in the shoulder slots to reduce clipping with the character
- Animations of character symptoms do not conflict with other animations any more
- Adjusted the modern compass to be more readable in sunlight
- Adjusted colors of all raincoat-based armbands
- Controller sensitivity options are now visible even when mouse and keyboard is enabled
- Renamed the „Restart“ button during unconsciousness to „Respawn“
SERVER
- Added: cfgeventgroups.xml to define groups of objects to spawn with dynamic events
- Added: Hundreds of static environment objects now have a config-class to be spawned by the server
- Added: „deloot“ attribute to events.xml <child> to define the amount of wanted dynamic events loot for a child instead of the default value
- Added: „spawnsecondary“ attribute to events.xml <child> to define if the child should be spawning the secondary infected event
- Added: Warning message when a definition in types.xml will be ignored
- Added: Additional dynamic event setup validation and warning messages
- Added: Dynamic events now supports spawning of „dispatch“ from proto xmls
- Added: „dispatch“ and its children „proxy“ from proto xmls now have an additional attribute „dechance“, a float value ranging from 0-1 to decide chance of spawning at a dynamic event
- Fixed: Banlist, whitelist and prioritylist were cleared when the accompanied file was failed to be opened by the game
- Fixed: The enableDebug window was not fully displayed in certain resolutions
- Fixed: Random loot spawned by dynamic events would persist after a server restart
- Fixed: A prevalent connection error resulting in Connecting Failed 0x00020009
- Fixed: Renamed the SharpWoodenStick to SharpLongWoodenStick in the types.xml
- Changed: The game now has an error message and shuts down when it cannot find the world
KNOWN ISSUES
- 40mm impact grenades disappear after 6 seconds of air-time
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.