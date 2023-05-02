Bis zum 9. Mai 2023 könnt ihr beim Xbox Deep Discount Sale richtig Geld sparen und euch neue Spiele zu stark reduzierten Preisen kaufen.
Deep Discount Sale
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|1971 Project Helios
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|7th Sector
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|80’s OVERDRIVE
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|A Fold Apart
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|A Knight’s Quest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|A Musical Story
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Advent Rising
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|60%
|Adventures of Pip
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|AeternoBlade
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|AeternoBlade II
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Agent Intercept
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Aggelos
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Air Guitar Warrior Gamepad Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|AlphaLink
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Amazing Princess Sarah
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|American Fugitive
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|American Hero
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Ancestors Legacy
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Anodyne
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|APFTU
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Aragami 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Aragami: Shadow Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Arise: A simple story
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Armello
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Armello – Deluxe Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Asdivine Hearts I & II
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Astro Aqua Kitty
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Atom RPG Supporter Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Aztech Forgotten Gods
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Battle Axe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|BEB: Super Mega Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Biped
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Blair Witch
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Blue Fire
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Bonkies
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Boris the Rocket
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Cannon Brawl
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Chasm
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|ChromaGun
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Chronus Arc
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|City of Brass
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Clan N
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Color Symphony 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Crash Drive 3
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Crazy Athletics – Summer Sports and Games
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Crimson Spires
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Cruz Brothers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|CUBERS: ARENA
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Deep Diving Adventures
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Deiland: Pocket Planet
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Demon’s Tilt
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|70%
|Donut County
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Door Kickers: Action Squad
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Double Cross
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Dragon’s Lair Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Drawful 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Droid Trivia
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Dysmantle
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Element Space
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Elemental War TD
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Enter The Gungeon
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Esports Life Tycoon
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Etherborn
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Feather
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Feist
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Fernz Gate
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Fight’N Rage
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Final Vendetta
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Four Sided Fantasy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Furi
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Fury Unleashed
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Gene Rain Wind Tower: Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Generation Zero – Resistance Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Georifters
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Golazo! 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Golf Club: Wasteland
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Graveyard Keeper
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Guilt Battle Arena
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Gunscape
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|HardCube + Mystery Mine Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Help Will Come Tomorrow
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Henchman Story
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Hexagroove: Tactical DJ
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Horizon Chase Turbo
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|House Flipper
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Imagine Earth
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|ImmortalLegacy:TheJadeCipherConsoleEdition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Inertial Drift
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Initial 2: New Stage & Xuan Yuan Sword Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Ion Fury
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Jalopy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Jet Kave Adventure
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Kamikaze Veggies
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Kill It With Fire
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Knights and Bikes
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Legendary Eleven
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|90%
|Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|80%
|Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Lost Ember
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|LUMINES REMASTERED
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Machinarium & Creaks Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Mail Mole
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Maneater
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Mask of Mists
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Megaquarium
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Morkredd
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Mulaka
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Munchkin: Quacked Quest
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|My Friend Pedro
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|My Memory of Us
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|N++ (NPLUSPLUS)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|NeonLore
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|New Super Lucky’s Tale
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Nexomon: Extinction
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Niche – a genetics survival game
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|One Dog Story
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Onsen Master
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Orcs Must Die! 3
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Orcs Must Die! 3 Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Out of Line
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Out of the Box: Xbox Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Outbreak Diamond Collection
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Outbreak: Endless Nightmares
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Owlboy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Panzer Dragoon: Remake
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Pawarumi
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|PC Building Simulator
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Phantom Breaker: Omnia
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Phantom Trigger
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Pharaonic
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Pig Eat Ball
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Planet of the Eyes
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Pool Nation FX
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Pool Nation Snooker Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Potata: Fairy Flower
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Pumped BMX Pro
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Pure Chase 80’s
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Pure Chess Grandmaster Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Pure Pool
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|
QUByte Classics – Jim Power: The Lost Dimension Collection by
Piko
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Realpolitiks New Power
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|90%
|Rememoried
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Remoteness
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Reverie Knights Tactics
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|RICO
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|RiftStar Raiders
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Rising Hell
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|RoboPhobik
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Rogue Legacy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Rush Rally Origins
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Screencheat
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|SELF: Where’s my father
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|67%
|Serious Sam 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Severed Steel
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Shing!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Shoppe Keep
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Shotgun Farmers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Siegecraft Commander
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Sir Lovelot
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Slay The Spire
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Smash Boats Waterlogged Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Snakeybus
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Snooker 19
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Snooker Nation Championship
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Solos
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|STAB STAB STAB!
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|67%
|Star Hunter DX
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|State of Mind
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Steampunk Tower 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Steel Rats
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|STELLATUM
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Story of a Gladiator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Strong Moon
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Submerged
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Submerged: Hidden Depths
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Summer in Mara
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Super Tennis Blast
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Super Toy Cars
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Super Toy Cars 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|SuperMash
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Symmetry
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Tamarin
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Telling Lies
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Teratopia
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Tetris Effect: Connected
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|The Church in the Darkness
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|The Final Station
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|The Forbidden Arts
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|The Jackbox Party Pack 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Jackbox Party Starter
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|
The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive
Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|The Occupation
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|The Path of Motus
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|90%
|The Solitaire Conspiracy
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|The Stillness of the Wind
|PC
|85%
|Thea 2: The Shattering
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Thumper
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Ticket to Ride
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Time Loader
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Timothy vs the Aliens
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Tip Top: Don’t fall!
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Tony and Clyde
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Trailmakers
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Trophy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Tyd wag vir Niemand
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|80%
|Under the Jolly Roger
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Under the Jolly Roger Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|UnMetal
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Unto The End
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|70%
|Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Valfaris
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Valley
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Vambrace: Cold Soul
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|VASARA Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Void Bastards
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Warp Drive
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|WARSAW Console Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|We Were Here
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|We Were Here Together
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|We Were Here Too
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Weird West
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Where the Snow Settles
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine: Xbox Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Wilmot’s Warehouse
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Wizard of Legend
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|X-Morph: Defense
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Xenon Valkyrie+
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Yaga
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Youtubers Life – OMG Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Ziggurat
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
Weitere Angebote gibt es bei den aktuellen Deals with Gold.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.
4 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Wieder einmal eine tolle Auflistung und sehr übersichtlich. Aber leider habe ich für mich nichts gefunden.😑
Aber der nächste Sale lässt bestimmt nicht lange auf sich warten. 🙂
Finde das zuviele Angebote gemacht werden, allgemein. Da braucht sich MS nicht wundern das viele nix mehr kaufen weil man eh weiß das es im Sale bald landet🤷🏽♂️
Aber das ist doch überall so. Wer heute noch für irgendwas die UVP bezahlt, will ja auch das Geld loswerden.
Ich muss immer ein Bild dazu haben was das für Spiele sind und dann kann ich besser entscheiden ob es was für mich wäre oder nicht.