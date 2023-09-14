Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Xbox Fan Favorite Sale

Beim Fan Favorite Sale gibt es zahlreiche Angebote für Xbox, die ihr euch nicht entgehen lassen solltet.

Der neue Fan FAvorite Sale für Xbox präsentiert euch einige ausgewählte Angebote zum Sonderpreis. Nachdem wir euch bereits den Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale vorgestellt haben, solltet ihr euch diese Angebote auch noch einmal in aller Ruhe anschauen.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Fan Favorite Sale

Spiel Typ Rabatt
A Hat In Time Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
A Way Out EA Play 80%
Age of Booty Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Alien: Isolation The Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Animal Lover Smart Delivery 65%
Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? Smart Delivery 35%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Watch Dogs Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 80%
Asura’s Wrath Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Asura’s Wrath – Episode 11.5 Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath – Episode 15.5 Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath – Episode Pack Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath – Lost Episode 1 Add-On 50%
Asura’s Wrath – Lost Episode 2 Add-On 50%
Back 4 Blood – Annual Pass Add-On 80%
Bad North: Jotunn Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Battle Brothers – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Blaster Master Zero Smart Delivery 50%
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Capcom Beat Em Up Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Carx Drift Racing Online Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Chef Life: Al Forno Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Crown Trick PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Dark Void Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Death Road to Canada Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Deep Rock Galactic Xbox Game Pass 67%
Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Dragon Ball The Breakers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ducktales: Remastered Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 45%
Dying Light – Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Eldest Souls Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Flock! Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 80%
For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Ghosts n Goblins Resurrection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Infected Cowboys Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Katamari Damacy REROLL Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 2 Add-On 67%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection Add-On 67%
LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack Bundle Add-On 85%
Lethal League Blaze Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Little Big Workshop Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Lock’s Quest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Lost Planet 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Lost Planet 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Marsupilami: Hoobadventure Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass Add-On 85%
Mokoko X PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 Smart Delivery 60%
MotoGP 23 Smart Delivery 40%
Moving Out FPS Boost Series
X|S 		75%
Mr. DRILLER DrillLand Smart Delivery 85%
MX vs ATV Legends Smart Delivery 45%
MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series
X|S 		Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		85%
My Time at Portia Xbox Game Pass 75%
Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Need for Speed EA Play 40%
Need For Speed Heat EA Play 70%
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 70%
Need for Speed Rivals EA Play 40%
OneShot: World Machine Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Orcs Must Die! 3 Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		65%
Orcs Must Die! 3 Bundle Smart Delivery 65%
Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Owlboy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
PAC-MAN 256 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
PAC-MAN Museum+ Xbox Game Pass 50%
Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
RetroMania Wrestling Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
RIDE 4 Smart Delivery 85%
RIDE 4 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 85%
Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Romancelvania Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		25%
Rush Rally Origins PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
SBK 22 Smart Delivery 85%
Scribblenauts Mega Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Sheepo Smart Delivery 40%
Sifu Smart Delivery 40%
Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75%
Sonic Colors: Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Sonic Origins Smart Delivery 25%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
SpellForce III Reforced: Complete Edition Smart Delivery 45%
Strider Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! Smart Delivery 60%
Tails Of Iron Smart Delivery 70%
TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Bluecoats: North & South Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Eternal Cylinder Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The First Tree Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
The Jackbox Party Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Jackbox Party Pack 6 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		45%
The Jackbox Party Pack 9 Smart Delivery 35%
The Jackbox Party Starter Smart Delivery 40%
The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Survivalists Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Witch’s House MV Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Titanfall 2 EA Play 75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Undead Horde Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Unravel Two EA Play 80%
Walden, a game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
World of Tanks – Hero Up Add-On 35%
World of Tanks – Start Right Add-On 30%
Worms Rumble Smart Delivery 80%
Yakuza 3 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 70%
Yakuza 4 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 70%
Yakuza 5 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 70%
ŌKAMI HD Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%

Zahlreiche weitere Sale-Angebote findet ihr bei den neuen Deals with Gold.

