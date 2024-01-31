Forza Horizon 5: Update bringt Fahrzeuge und Verbesserungen

Macht Platz in eurer Garage, denn für Forza Horizon 5 sind weitere Fahrzeuge verfügbar.
Mit dem neusten Update wurden 13 zuvor exklusive Belohnungsautos der Autoshow hinzugefügt. Die meisten davon stammen aus der Abstimmung der Community.
Es handelt sich um diese Boliden:
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
- 2020 Xpeng P7
- 2021 Lynk & Co 03
- (Teil der Community Choice Series – von den Spielern gewählt)
- 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso
- 1964 Ferrari #24 Spa 330 P4
- 1965 Peel Trident
- 1971 Porsche #23 917/20
- 1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer
- 2010 Aston Martin One-77
- 2010 Ferrari 599XX
- 2018 Italdesign Zerouno
- 2021 Lamborghini Siàn Roadster
- 2021 Rimac Nevera
Dazu kommen noch neun neue Fahrzeuge aus dem Chinese Lucky Stars Car Pack, über das wir heute Morgen schon berichtet hatten.
Anlässlich des Events „Lunar New Year“ gibt es neue Aktivitäten und Gegenstände.
Die ganzen Details dazu und eine Liste der behobenen Fehler findet ihr in den Patch Notes.
1 Kommentar
Mir wäre es sowohl bei Horizon als auch bei Motorsport lieber wenn alle Autos einfach mit ingame Währung kaufbar wären.
Ist ne gute News wenn neue Autos in die Autoshow/Automesse kommen, die vorher nicht käuflich waren.
Die Dinger die man nur gewinnen kann, sind ja dann für immer weg wenn man sie verkauft oder etwa irrtümlich aus der Sammlung entfernt.