Forza Horizon 5: Update bringt Fahrzeuge und Verbesserungen

New Features (Available from January 30th)

13 Previous Exclusive Reward cars added to the Autoshow 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2020 Xpeng P7 2021 Lynk & Co 03 (Part of the Community Choice Series – voted by players) 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso 1964 Ferrari #24 Spa 330 P4 1965 Peel Trident 1971 Porsche #23 917/20 1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer 2010 Aston Martin One-77 2010 Ferrari 599XX 2018 Italdesign Zerouno 2021 Lamborghini Siàn Roadster 2021 Rimac Nevera

9 Lunar New Year EventLab Props 3 Decorations: Lunar Dragon Head, Body, Tail 1 Ramp & Platforms: Lunar Lookout 2 Walls & Fences: Lunar Barriers featuring snap functionality 2 Signs & Flags: Lunar Flags 1 Gameplay: Firework box

1 Lunar New Year Collector Accolade

4 “Chinese Lucky Stars” Car Pack cars (Available from January 30th – Not included with the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, Standard, Deluxe or Premium Editions)

2012 Volkswagen Santana

2022 Lynk & Co 05+

2022 Wuling Hongguang Mini EV Macaron

2023 MG Cyberster

5 Unlockable cars (Available from February 1st onwards)

Festival Playlist Reward Cars

2020 Hyundai i30N

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 6

2022 Hyundai Kona

2022 Lynk & Co 02 HB

2023 MG MG7

„Lunar New Year“ Limited Timed Series Features (Available from February 1st to February 29th)

Evolving World: Stadium Drift Arena

Evolving World: Dragon Drone Show

Evolving World: Fireworks collectible

2 Badges: Feeling Lucky, Lunar Dragon

Returning Extended Nights (Similar to Midnights at Horizon Series)

Bug fixes and changes

General

Improvements made to a few instances where players were getting an error message while trying to redeem car gifts through the in-game message center (e.g. Secret Santa car rewards) (Bug ID 3921061)

Fixed an issue where sometimes players were kicked out of the Weekly Trial after round 1 (Bug 3896979)

Fixed an issue in Photo Mode where “Tropical Storm” and “Dust Storm” weather presets were not available in Spring Season (for Dust Storm) and Autumn Season (for Tropical Storm) (Bug ID 392532)

Fixed a series of issues where ASL and BSL videos in Hot Wheels Campaign, Icons of Speed, Donut Media Hi and Lo team stories were missing or inconsistent

Added attachment nodes to Grey and Red Concrete Barriers in EventLab

General performance and stability fixes

Cars