Forza Motorsport 2023: Update 2 mit über 200 Bugfixes in Arbeit

Update 2 für Forza Motorsport 2023 steht in den Startlöchern und wird bei der Veröffentlichung über 200 Bugs ausmerzen. Doch nicht nur das, denn mit Update 2 wird auch frischen Content geben. Diesmal ist die Strecke Yas Marina mit dabei, wie wir bereits in dieser Forza Motorsport 2023 News berichtet haben.
Turn 10 Studios verkündete: „Seit der Veröffentlichung von Forza Motorsport und Update 1 haben wir auf der Grundlage der am häufigsten gemeldeten Probleme in der Community an zusätzlichen Korrekturen und Verbesserungen des Spiels gearbeitet. Wir verstehen, wie frustrierend diese Probleme sind, vor allem, wenn sie euch daran hindern, das Spiel in vollen Zügen zu genießen, und wir beabsichtigen, sie so schnell wie möglich zu beheben.“
„Wir haben uns verpflichtet, Forza Motorsport langfristig zu unterstützen, indem wir monatliche Inhaltsupdates und Verbesserungen der Lebensqualität bereitstellen. Update 2 ist unser erstes Inhaltsupdate für das Spiel, das Mitte November erscheint und eine zusätzliche Strecke, Yas Marina, einführt. Wir haben außerdem über 200 Fehlerbehebungen für diese Veröffentlichung geplant, darunter auch Verbesserungen für diese häufig gemeldeten Probleme.“
Die Entwickler gaben dazu bekannt, dass Update 2 für Forza Motorsport 2023 Mitte November veröffentlicht wird. Ein exaktes Datum soll in wenigen Tagen bekannt gegeben werden. Wir halten euch natürlich auf dme Laufenden.
Stability
- Many fixes to improve overall game stability and reduce crashes across all platforms.
Livery Editor
- Fixed issue where players can view and unlock tunes and vinyls shared by other players.
- Fixed issue causing black paint shade to show up as grey instead of black.
- Fixed issue where only the inner barrel on factory rims is paintable.
PC
- Fixed issue requiring shaders to recompile every time Forza Motorsport is started on AMD chipsets.
- Fixed specific game crash that occurs if headphones are plugged into the front panel.
Note – PC players using AMD 7900 XTX who encounter a crash at the end of races should download the latest AMD graphics driver to resolve this issue.
Multiplayer
- Fixes to matchmaking as a group, party management, and invites and joins across multiplayer.
- Fixes to ensure custom liveries show up more consistently across multiplayer game modes.
- Fixes to address cases where Intermission/Launch Countdown would take much longer than expected before the start of multiplayer races.
- Fixes to automatic wet tire selection when entering an event, and fixes to fuel estimation logic.
- Fixes to title stability when resuming from a suspended state on console.
Gameplay
- Resolved an exploit related to changing car tune mid-race.
- Fixed issue where the game becomes stuck in the “new content update” loop when entering the main menu.
- Fixes to Replays in scenarios where Replays do not start playing, the cars do not move, or they float.
- Fixed issue with a forced camera change at the start of a race.
Cars
- Fixed issue with the 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Sport Roll Cage visual upgrade option, which removes the roof of the car when viewed in first-person.
Wheels
- Fixed issue that prevented the Thrustmaster T248 LED screen from displaying race position information.
Stability is an area that we’ll continue to work on beyond Update 2 with additional improvements coming to Forza Motorsport in future updates.
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Was?…das Spiel ist ja noch verbugter als Spiderman 2 😜
…aber ich hatte mal wieder Glück.
In ca 15h hatte ich einen Bug!
Das spiel hatte nicht mehr aufgehört zu laden. Da musste ich neu laden und das letzte Rennen neu fahren.
Das war es.