Quake II: Update verbessert Spielqualität

-All Platforms-

General Gameplay

Added controller vibration effects when taking damage

Restored Always Run in the Input Options menu, with separate options for controller and keyboard

Save and load menus will now indicate which campaign a save is from

The Compass, Drop CTF Tech and Use Grapple actions can now be mapped as custom binds from the Input Options menu

Added toggle for Underwater Warp in the Gameplay Options menu

Increased the window in which input is disallowed after disengaging the weapon or inventory wheel to prevent erroneous look input or accidental item/weapon deselection

Disabling View Bob in the Gameplay Options menu bobbing results in fewer residual head bobs

Added missing Tank animation

Improved Compass objective navigation throughout various places in Quake II, The Reckoning, Ground Zero, and Quake II 64

Skipping cinematics now requires the Action key/button to be pressed instead of any key/button

Added an extra chain segment to the Plasma Beam and Grappling Hook when using higher FOVs

Improved cases where momentum would be lost when traveling up stairs

Proper drowning sounds are now used based on selected player model

Multiplayer

Added ability to load quick saves and manual saves in online co-op without having to back out to the lobby

Bot chat can now be disabled from Multiplayer Options menu

Added match browser filters and the ability to sort by ping in the Multiplayer/Online/Join Match menu

Raised the maximum number of visible matches in the Multiplayer/Online/Join Match menu from 20 to 50

Excluded full servers from visible matches in the Multiplayer/Online/Join Match menu

Disabled Quake II 64 physics changes when playing Quake II 64 multiplayer maps

Enabled Spawn Furthest by default in competitive game modes

Enabled Auto Join Teams by default for team-based game modes

Raised default Frag Limit to 30

Set multiple cvars as cheat-enabled, disallowing hosts to use them when cheats are disabled

Updated Q2CTF2 (Stronghold Opposition) and Q2CTF3 (The Smelter) to better reflect the original versions of these Capture the Flag maps

PC and Xbox

Added support for PC and Xbox consoles to play on LAN together

PC

Capped maximum FPS to 1,000 prevent possible engine anomalies at higher frame rates

Prioritized Saved Games directory over game install directory when basepath is changed

Balance Changes

-All Platforms-

General Gameplay

Increased Railgun damage from 100 to 125

Monsters will no longer dodge shots coming from the side or behind

The slime and lava traps in The Slimy Place and The Frag Pipe can no longer be avoided

Turrets no longer do extra damage when blind firing

Killing a Brain while its chest is open will now always count as a kill

Monsters will no longer open nearby doors immediately after spawning

Fixbots will abort healing when staggering from pain

Berserker:

The Berserker’s attack can be dodged by jumping when the slam occurs

Added a visual tell to indicate when the Berserker’s jump is being charged up

Added an additional 100ms delay before the Berserker jumps after it is fully charged

Reduced slam attack damage

Multiplayer

Removed ladder sounds from multiplayer for balance reasons

Bug Fixes

-All Platforms-

General Gameplay

Reduced vision cone size on monsters waiting in ambush to fix some cases of accidental trap activation

Power shield will no longer reactivate after picking up ammo if it was manually turned off

Power-ups will no longer leave a phantom pickup after a player dies

Fixed crash when a soldier tries to use a run attack against no player