Xbox Store: Arma Reforger und Spiele mit extra Rabatt erhältlich

Heute sind in der 20. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.
Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen
- Arma Reforger (Game Preview) – 29,99 Euro
- Outward: Definitive Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition – 24,99 Euro (XGP)
- Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale (Xbox Series X|S) – 4,99 Euro
- Divination: Console Edition –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Century: Age of ashes – Valkürian Prelude Edition – kostenlos
- Radon Break – 6,99 Euro
- HellGunner – 4,99 Euro – 3,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:
- Evil Dead: The Game – 39,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Aery – A New Frontier – 9,99 Euro
- MY LITTLE PONY: Ein Maretime Bucht-Abenteuer – 39,99 Euro
- Flippin Kaktus –
11,99 Euro– 9,59 Euro
- Source of Madness – 19,99 Euro
- Dog’s Donuts – 3,99 Euro
- Get-A-Grip Chip – 9,99 Euro
- Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs –
2,91 Euro– 2,32 Euro
- Infinite Links – 14,99 Euro
- Paratopic – 5,49 Euro
- Tourist Bus Simulator – 29,99 Euro
- The Ascent: Cyber Edition – Xbox- 59,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers Bundle –
99,99 Euro– 39,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Bundle –
119,99 Euro– 59,99 Euro
- Lethis – Path of Progress – 19,99 Euro
- RiffTrax: The Game –
9,99 Euro– 8,99 Euro
- Trek to Yomi – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- Citizen Sleeper – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- Wingspan (Flügelschlag) + Europa-Erweiterung – 26,99 Euro – 21,59 Euro
- Wingspan + Europa-Erweiterung + Jahreszeiten-Dekopaket –
31,49 Euro– 25,19 Euro
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition – 14,99 Euro (XGP)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – noch nicht verfügbar – (XGP)
- This War of Mine: Final Cut – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers –
19,99 Euro– 17,99 Euro
- Capcom Fighting Collection – 39,99 Euro
- F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- F1 22 Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- F1 22 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + Zeitlich begrenzter Bonus – 89,99 Euro
- Gravitar: Recharged – 8,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights – 74,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Legal Dungeon – 9,99 Euro
- Liberated: Enhanced Edition –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships – 49,99 Euro – 44,99 Euro (XGP)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition – 54,99 Euro – 49,49 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends – 39,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack – 59,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Icon Pack – 79,99 Euro
- Replica – 4,99 Euro
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- The Quarry Deluxe-Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition – 20,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION – 69,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
