Xbox Store: Azure Striker und weitere neue Spiele verfügbar

Heute sind in der 28. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Microsoft Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.
Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen
- Escape Academy – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- Escape Academy Deluxe Edition – 34,99 Euro
- Spidersaurs – 19,99 Euro
- Deduktion in Perfektion-Bundle – 119,99 Euro
- Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder –
11,99 Euro– 10,19 Euro
- Superola Champion Edition –
4,99 Euro– 4,24 Euro
- Mothmen 1966 –
7,99 Euro– 7,19 Euro
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT 2 –
17,99 Euro– 16,19 Euro
- MUSYNX Deluxe Edition – 19,99 Euro – 15,99 Euro
- MUSYNX Song Pass bundle –
14,99 Euro– 11,99 Euro
- The MUSYNX – 3,99 Euro
- The Tale of Bistun – 14,99 Euro
- STRIKERS 1945 III – 8,99 Euro
- STRIKERS 1945 II – 8,99 Euro
- World of Warships: Legends – Starthilfe 4 – kostenlos
- Rayland –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Time on Frog Island –
24,99 Euro– 19,99 Euro
- Garden Story – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- Krut: The Mythic Wings –
7,99 Euro– 7,19 Euro
- Pre-Order: Tribes of Midgard – 19,99 Euro
- Pre-Order: Tribes of Midgard Deluxe Edition – 29,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:
- Formula Bit Racing DX –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- Road of Death –
4,99 Euro– 3,99 Euro
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative – 59,99 Euro
- MADiSON – 35,99 Euro
- Eternal Hope –
9,99 Euro– 7,99 Euro
- Crypt of the Serpent King Remastered 4K Edition – 2,99 Euro
- Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Deluxe Edition –
6,49 Euro– 5,19 Euro
- Adventures of Chris – 14,99 Euro
- Strong Moon – 14,99 Euro
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series: Special Bundle – 19,99 Euro
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships – 49,99 Euro – 44,99 Euro (XGP)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition – 54,99 Euro – 49,49 Euro
- QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO – 9,99 Euro
- DJMAX RESPECT V – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Pre-order) – 59,99 Euro (XGP)
- As Dusk Falls – 29,99 Euro (XGP)
- Bau-Simulator – Extended Edition – 54,99 Euro – 49,49 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen – 79,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle 1 – 39,99 Euro
- Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – 39,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – Dessed to Skill Edition – 54,99 Euro inkl. Clone Carnage
- Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack – 79,99 Euro
- F1 Manager 2022 –
54,99 Euro– 49,49 Euro
- Final Vendetta – 24,99 Euro
- Gravitar: Recharged – 8,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights – 74,99 Euro
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Hello Neighbor 2 Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Humankind – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – 49,99 Euro
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Bundle –
79,99 Euro– 55,99 Euro
- Legal Dungeon – 9,99 Euro
- Liberated: Enhanced Edition –
19,99 Euro– 15,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 23 – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 23 – Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 Euro
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition – Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S + zeitlich befristeter Bonus – 99,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition – 99,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Scorn 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance – 59,99 Euro
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Soul Hackers 2 – 59,99 Euro
- Temtem – 44,99 Euro
- Temtem – Deluxe Edition – 64,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox Series X|S – Day One Edition – 69,99 Euro
- The Callisto Protocol for Xbox One – Day One Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Tribes of Midgard – 19,99 Euro
- Tribes of Midgard Deluxe Edition – 29,99 Euro
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition – 20,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION – 69,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox Series X|S Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Xbox One Pre Order – 59,99 Euro
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.
