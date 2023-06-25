Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW26/2023

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Raging Bytes – 27. Juni 2023

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch – 27. Juni 2023

STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life – 27. Juni 2023

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Single Player – 27. Juni 2023



Moonshine Inc. – 27. Juni 2023

SOULVARS – 27. Juni 2023

Reverie: Sweet As Edition – 28. Juni 2023

Deadliest Catch: The Game – 28. Juni 2023

Bloomyth – 28. Juni 2023

Shootvaders The Beginning – 28. Juni 2023

Word Maze by POWGI – 28. Juni 2023

Your Computer Might Be At Risk – 28. Juni 2023

Noob – The Factionless – 29. Juni 2023

Burnhouse Lane – 29. Juni 2023

Enclave HD – 29. Juni 2023

AEW: Fight Forever – 29. Juni 2023

Vision Soft Reset – 30. Juni 2023

The Lost And The Wicked – 30. Juni 2023

Love Shore – 30. Juni 2023

Inner Ashes – 30. Juni 2023

A Tale For Anna – 30. Juni 2023

ChronoBreach Ultra – 30. Juni 2023

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake – 30. Juni 2023

Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 30. Juni 2023

Doom & Destiny Worlds – 30. Juni 2023

Toadomination – 30. Juni 2023

Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.