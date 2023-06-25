Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW26/2023

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.
Raging Bytes – 27. Juni 2023
Raging Bytes im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch – 27. Juni 2023
F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch – Preis liegt nicht vor
STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life – 27. Juni 2023
STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Single Player – 27. Juni 2023
Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Single Player im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Single Player – Preis liegt nicht vor
Moonshine Inc. – 27. Juni 2023
Moonshine Inc. im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Moonshine Inc. – Preis liegt nicht vor
SOULVARS – 27. Juni 2023
SOULVARS im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Reverie: Sweet As Edition – 28. Juni 2023
Reverie: Sweet As Edition im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Reverie: Sweet As Edition – Preis liegt nicht vor
Deadliest Catch: The Game – 28. Juni 2023
Deadliest Catch: The Game im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Deadliest Catch: The Game – Preis liegt nicht vor
Bloomyth – 28. Juni 2023
Bloomyth im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Shootvaders The Beginning – 28. Juni 2023
Shootvaders The Beginning im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Word Maze by POWGI – 28. Juni 2023
Word Maze by POWGI im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Word Maze by POWGI – Preis liegt nicht vor
Your Computer Might Be At Risk – 28. Juni 2023
Dr. Fetus‘ Mean Meat Machine im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Noob – The Factionless – 29. Juni 2023
Noob – The Factionless im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Burnhouse Lane – 29. Juni 2023
Burnhouse Lane im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Burnhouse Lane – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Enclave HD – 29. Juni 2023
Enclave HD im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
AEW: Fight Forever – 29. Juni 2023
AEW: Fight Forever im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Vision Soft Reset – 30. Juni 2023
Vision Soft Reset im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Vision Soft Reset – Preis noch nicht bekannt
The Lost And The Wicked – 30. Juni 2023
The Lost And The Wicked im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- The Lost And The Wicked – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Love Shore – 30. Juni 2023
Love Shore im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Love Shore – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Inner Ashes – 30. Juni 2023
Inner Ashes im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- Inner Ashes – Preis noch nicht bekannt
A Tale For Anna – 30. Juni 2023
A Tale For Anna im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- A Tale For Anna – Preis noch nicht bekannt
ChronoBreach Ultra – 30. Juni 2023
ChronoBreach Ultra im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- ChronoBreach Ultra – Preis noch nicht bekannt
FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake – 30. Juni 2023
FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
- FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake – Preis noch nicht bekannt
Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 30. Juni 2023
Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Doom & Destiny Worlds – 30. Juni 2023
Doom & Destiny Worlds im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Toadomination – 30. Juni 2023
Toadomination im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:
Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.