Xbox Store: Diese Spiele erscheinen in der neuen Woche KW26/2023

In der neuen Woche erscheinen folgende Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S.

Auch in der neuen Woche erscheinen wieder sehr viele neue Spiele für Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S. Was euch erwartet, erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Raging Bytes 27. Juni 2023

Raging Bytes im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

 

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch –  27. Juni 2023

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life 27. Juni 2023

STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Single Player 27. Juni 2023

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Single Player im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Moonshine Inc.27. Juni 2023

Moonshine Inc. im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

SOULVARS 27. Juni 2023

SOULVARS im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

 

Reverie: Sweet As Edition 28. Juni 2023

Reverie: Sweet As Edition im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Deadliest Catch: The Game 28. Juni 2023

Deadliest Catch: The Game im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Bloomyth – 28. Juni 2023

Bloomyth im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Shootvaders The Beginning28. Juni 2023

Shootvaders The Beginning im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Word Maze by POWGI – 28. Juni 2023

Word Maze by POWGI im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Your Computer Might Be At Risk28. Juni 2023

Dr. Fetus‘ Mean Meat Machine im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Noob – The Factionless29. Juni 2023

Noob – The Factionless im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Burnhouse Lane 29. Juni 2023

Burnhouse Lane im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Enclave HD29. Juni 2023

Enclave HD im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

AEW: Fight Forever 29. Juni 2023

AEW: Fight Forever im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Vision Soft Reset 30. Juni 2023

Vision Soft Reset im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

The Lost And The Wicked30. Juni 2023

The Lost And The Wicked im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Love Shore 30. Juni 2023

Love Shore im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Inner Ashes 30. Juni 2023

Inner Ashes im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

A Tale For Anna 30. Juni 2023

A Tale For Anna im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

ChronoBreach Ultra – 30. Juni 2023

ChronoBreach Ultra im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake – 30. Juni 2023

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv 30. Juni 2023

Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Doom & Destiny Worlds30. Juni 2023

Doom & Destiny Worlds im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Toadomination 30. Juni 2023

Toadomination im Microsoft Store vorbestellen:

Weitere Spiele und dessen Erscheinungstermine findet ihr auf der Release-Termine-Seite.

