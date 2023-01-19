Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Der Weg zum Wochenende beschert euch wieder zahlreiche Spiele. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Januar 2023
- Persona 4 Golden – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Persona 3 Portable – 19,99 € – (XGP)
- Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden-Paket – 38,99 €
- Mrs.Cat Between Worlds –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- World of Warships: Legenden —Ol‘ Reliable – kostenlos
- RE:CALL – 19,99 €
- Wings of Bluestar –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- A Plague Tale – Bundle – 79,99 €
- War Thunder – Type 69-IIa – Bundle – 49,99 €
- Graze Counter GM –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- A Space for the Unbound – 19,99 €
- Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – 19,99 €
- Age of Empires II: Deluxe Definitive Edition Bundle –
39,99 €– 33,99 €
- Startup Company Console Edition –
12,99 €– 11,69 €
- The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller – 17,99 €
- The Table Game Deluxe Pack – 14,99 €
- Transport Fever 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Transport Fever 2 – 49,99 €
- Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Anno 1800 – 39,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Januar 2023
- Atrio: The Dark Wild – 17,99 € (Game Preview)
- Ballotron Oceans –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Breakers Collection – 19,99 €
- Broken Universe + Brawl Chess – Bundel –
16,99 €– 13,59 €
- Chasing Static –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Children of Silentown – 19,99 €
- Divine Knockout (DKO) – Starter-Edition – 9,99 €
- Dragon Blaze – 8,99 €
- Fluffy Horde + Clumsy Rush – Bundel –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- GUNBARICH – 8,99 €
- It’s Kooky + Cyber Protocol – Bundel –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Multidimensions and Dreams Bundel – 19,99 € – (AFTERGLICHT + Rememoried)
- Minion Masters F2P inkl. Furry Fury DLC – KOSTENLOS
- My Night Sun Games – Games Bundle – 7,49 €
- Neon Souls –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- NEScape! – 4,99 €
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY – 69,99 €
- One Step After Fall – 4,99 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Heyawake – 4,99 €
- reky + Cyber Protocol – Bundel –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Space Raiders in Space + Clumsy Rush – Bundel –
25,99 €– 20,79 €
- Salamander County Public Television – 7,99 €
- SHMUPS Pack 2×1 –
10,99 €– 8,79 €
- Shieldmaiden: Remix Edition – 12,99 €
- SMITE-Deluxe-Edition Jahr 10 – 49,99 €
- SMITE – Jahr-10-Pass – 34,99 €
- Train Sim World 3: Birmingham Standard Edition –
49,99 €– 35,99 €
- The DioField Chronicle – 59,99 €
- The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition – 74,99 €
- UnderDungeon –
13,99 €– 11,19 €
- We Are The Caretakers –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- ZERO GUNNER 2 – 8,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Atomic Heart – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Atomic Heart – Gold Edition (Pre-order) – 99,99 Euro
- Atomic Heart – Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Aery – Calm Mind 3 – 9,99 €
- Blood Bowl 3 – Standard Edition – 39,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Black Orcs Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Imperial Nobility Edition – 49,99 Euro
- Blood Bowl 3 – Brutal Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Bumblebee – Little Bee Adventure – 9,99 Euro
- Clunky Hero –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Chef Life – AL FORNO EDITION – 49,99 €
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator – 39,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- Dead Island 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Dead Island 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- Dead Space 79,99 Euro (Amazon)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Deliver Us Mars –
29,99 Euro– 26,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy: Digitale Deluxe Edition – 84,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- Inkulinati – 24,99 €
- Kingdom Rush – 9,99 €
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 59,99 Euro
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Monster Energy Supercross 6 – Pre-Order – 69,99 Euro
- Monster Hunter Rise – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition – 49,99 Euro
- OmegaBot – 12,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – 69,99 Euro
- Resident Evil 4 (Remake) – Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Shoulders of Giants –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – 59,99 Euro (XGP)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Deluxe Edition – 79,99 Euro
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones – 79,99 Euro
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition – 109,99 Euro
- SpongeBob Schwammkopf: The Cosmic Shake – 39,99 Euro
- TRANSIRUBY – 14,99 Euro
- Volley Pals – 6,49 €
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – 69,99 Euro (XGP)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Wanted: Dead
- WILD HEARTS – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- WILD HEARTS – Karakuri Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – 39,99 Euro (XGP)
- Warhammer 40.000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 59,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.