Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erhältlich. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Februar 2024

Alle Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Februar 2024

Neben den aufgelisteten Spielen sind auch diese Bundles, DLCs und mehr erschienen:

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.

Hinweis: Alle Preisangaben ohne Gewähr. Die Preise können sich je nach Region, Pre-Launch-Rabatten und weiteren Aktionen ändern bzw. unterscheiden.
  1. scott75 97780 XP Posting Machine Level 4 | 20.02.2024 - 09:09 Uhr

    Verstehe eure Amazon Links nicht zu Spielen die es gar nicht auf Disk gibt und dazu einen Amazon Link macht ?

  3. Rott 40095 XP Hooligan Krauler | 20.02.2024 - 11:29 Uhr

    Evtl. wäre Warhammer was, mit Gears Tactics hatte ich auch großen Spaß!

  4. Goburd 73185 XP Tastenakrobat Level 2 | 20.02.2024 - 12:10 Uhr

    Das Warhammer Spiel werde ich mir bestimmt Irgendwann mal für nen 10er besorgen. 🤓

  5. Eisbaer803113 18850 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 4 | 20.02.2024 - 13:28 Uhr

    Redwall könnte ganz gut sein. Warhammer ist nur der Trailer gut, würde mich stark wundern, wenn das nach 30 Jahren mal wieder ein gutes Spiel ist.

