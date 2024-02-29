Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Februar 2024
Weitere neue Spiele:
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) – 69,99 €
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Legendary Edition(Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) – 119,99 €
- Pre-Order: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – 59,99 €
- Pre-Order: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
Alle Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Februar 2024
Knights of Braveland
Power Racing Bundle
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Persona 3 Reload
Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash
Project Downfall
GINSHA
Dr. Frank’s Build a Boyfriend
Draw Rider Remake
Dreamland Solitaire
Mighty Aphid 2
Alisa: A Survival Horror Adventure
Sydney Hunter And The Curse Of The Mayan
Xbox Controller Dream Vapor
Dungeonoid 2 Awakening
The Inquisitor
Cannibal Abduction
INVECTOR: RHYTHM GALAXY
Mustache In Hell
Jubilee
Prisonela DX
Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2
Deathly Dangerous
Manitas Kitchen
Control:Override
The Tales of Bayun
Sports Pinball Bundle
Airhead
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
GENIE Reprise
Lords of Exile
Ultra Foodmess Deluxe
the World According to Girl
GUNVOLT RECORDS: Cychronicle
HAWKED
PlateUp!
Smalland: Survive the Wilds
A Little to the Left
Argonauts Agency 4: Glove of Midas
Genso Chronicles
Edge of Reality
Skull and Bones
BBQ Simulator: The Squad
Call of Heroes: Tower Defense
Caveman Ransom
Easy Red 2
Exorder
Mayhem Heroes
SENSHI SOKOBAN QUEST
Irem Collection Volume 2
qomp2
The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology
Warhammer 40.000: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters
Return to Grace
ShapeNeon Chaos
Final Fantasy XIV
Slave Zero X
Penny’s Big Breakaway
A Time Traveller’s Guide To Past Delicacies (Xbox Series X|S)
Froggie – A Retro Platformer
Geometric Sniper Z
ROUNDS
Tenderfoot Tactics
Balatro
King Arthur: Knight’s Tale
Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator
Quadroids
Geometry Survivor
502’s Arcade
Ruff Ghanor
Kraken Odyssey
Promenade
Flooded
Aery – Stone Age
Demons of Asteborg
Fossilfuel 2
Unlife
Thunder Ray Origins
Bio Inc. Redemption
TRUDOGRAD
Gleylancer and Gynoug: Classic Shmups Pack
Train Valley Collection
Mimi the Cat: Mimi’s Scratcher
Welcome to ParadiZe
Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake
BROADSWORD: WARLORD EDITION
Cook, Serve, Delicious!
Dead End City
Pecaminosa – A Deadly Hand
Neben den aufgelisteten Spielen sind auch diese Bundles, DLCs und mehr erschienen:
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Bundle für 69,99 €
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition – 49,99 €
- Bündel: Gas Station Simulator und Airstrip DLC Bundle – 23,99 €
- Skull and Bones Premium-Edition – 109,99 € – Ubisoft+
- Starward Rogue + Moonshine Inc. – Galactic Spirit Bundle – 26,99 €
- Starward Rogue + Moonshine Inc. – Galactic Spirit Deluxe Bundle – 34,99 €
- Love FMV – Ten Dates & Five Dates – 24,49 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Made in Italy Expansion Pack – 9,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Manga Free Pack – kostenlos
- Bau-Simulator – Year 2 Season Pass – 24,99 €
- Weedcraft Inc + Legend of Keepers – Underworld Business Bundle – 34,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- ABRISS – build to destroy – 19,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions – 20,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 74,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 49,99 €
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Digital Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Pre-Order – 39,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle Pre-Order – 49,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 79,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 79,99 € – Disc – Xbox Series X
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 79,99 € – Disc – PlayStation 5
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition – 99,99 €
- ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Collector’s Edition – 249,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Pre-order) – 49,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Year 1 Edition (pre-order) – 69,99 €
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – Supreme Edition (Pre-order) – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 59,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Ultimate Edition – 99,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Xbox One Standard Edition (Vorbestellung) – 59,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Xbox Series X|S Standard Edition (Vorbestellung) – 69,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – MVP Edition (Vorbestellung) – 84,99 €
- MLB The Show 24 – Digital Deluxe Edition (Vorbestellung) – 99,99 €
- Outcast – A New Beginning –
69,99 €– 59,49 €
- REVEIL – 19,99 €
- REVEIL – Funhouse Edition – 26,99 €
- Sand Land Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- Sand Land Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – 59,99 €
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Slave Zero X – 24,99 €
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Pre-Order – 29,99 €
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Digital Deluxe – Pre-Order – 49,99 €
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Standard Edition –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator Pre-order – 39,99 €
- Taxi Life – Supporter Edition Pre-order – 44,99 €
- The Outlast Trials Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- The Outlast Trials – 39,99 €
- Tram Simulator Urban Transit –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Monarch Edition – 69,99 €
- Unicorn Overlord: Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- Welcome to ParadiZe Pre-order – 39,99 €
- Welcome to ParadiZe – Zombot Edition Pre-order – 49,99 €
- WWE 2K24 für Xbox One für Vorbestellungen – 69,99 €
- WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen Edition – für Vorbestellungen – 74,99 €
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition für Vorbestellungen – 99,99 €
- WWE 2K24 40 Jahre WrestleMania Edition – 119,99 e
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals & Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten und die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
