Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – April 2023
- DEAD ISLAND 2 GOLD EDITION – 89,99 €
- DEAD ISLAND 2 DELUXE EDITION – 74,99 €
- Dead Island 2 – 69,99 €
- Mr. Brocco and Co. – 4,99 €
- Catacomb Master –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Paratopic + Urban Flow –
6,99 €– 5,59 €
- Light of Life –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Itorah –
19,99 €– 15,99 €
- Moto Rush GT –
5,99 €– 4,79 €
- Medieval Dynasty – 29,99 € (XGP)
- Stray Blade –
34,99 €– 27,99 €
- Revita – 16,99 €
- Panic Porcupine – 7,99 €
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom – 69,99 €
- Cavity Busters –
12,49 €– 9,99 €
- ZURÜCK IN DIE KINDHEIT: Klassiker-Sammlung – 39,99 €
- GOTTA GO FAST: Racing Collection – 29,99 €
- Wild Dogs – 9,99 €
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly – 14,99 € (XGP)
- Teslagrad Remastered – 9,79 €
- Teslagrad 2 – 19,49 €
- Teslagrad Power Pack Edition – 29,99 €
- Ayre and the Crystal Comet –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Secret Agent : Cold War Espionage – 9,99 €
- Graveyard Keeper: Last Journey Edition – 49,99 €
- Enlisted – Invasion of Normandy: Airborne Bundle – 59,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Ultimate Gründerpaket – 69,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Deluxe-Gründerpaket – 49,99 €
- Disney Speedstorm – Standard-Gründerpaket – 29,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
- Sweet Bakery Tycoon –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Swordbreaker: Origins – 9,99 € – 7,99 €
- Tin Can –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Tin Can: Supporter Edition –
22,49 €– 20,24 €
- Titans Pinball – 2,99 €
- Bramble: The Mountain King –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – 39,99 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Garten Simulator – 26,99 €
- Ravenlok – 24,99 €
- The Creepy Syndrome –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
- Varney Lake – 9,99 €
- Weeping Willow –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Weeping Willow – Xbox Series X-S –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – April 2023
- Anno 1800 – Console Edition – Deluxe – 49,99 €
- Anno 1800 – Console Edition – 39,99 €
- Agatha Christie Collection – 29,99 €
- Bumballon –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Buddy Simulator 1984 – 9,99 €
- British Horror Bundle – 29,99 €
- Basketball Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Cannon Dancer – Osman – 29,99 €
- Curse of the Sea Rats –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters – 19,99 €
- Dogfight – A Sausage Bomber Story – 17,99 €
- Dashing Orange –
3,99 €– 3,59 €
- Double Puzzled – 9,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition – 94,99 €
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR – 79,99 €
- Egglien – 5,99 €
- Farm Slider –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Knights & Guns –
6,99 €– 5,59 €
- God of Rock – 29,99 €
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – 69,99 € – (XGP)
- Guardian of Lore –
13,99 €– 11,19 €
- Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper – 9,99 €
- Hyper-5 –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Inscryption – 19,99 €
- Joe Wander and the Enigmatic adventures – 29,99 €
- Kabaret – 19,99 €
- King of the Arcade –
7,99 €– 6,39 €
- Loop Hero – 14,99 € – (XGP)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition – 49,99 €
- Minecraft Legends – 39,99 €
- Murderous Muses – 14,49 €
- Meet Your Maker – 29,99 €
- Meet Your Maker – Deluxe Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99€
- Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Marfusha – 11,99 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Shikaku – 4,99 €
- Road 96: Mile 0 – 12,99 €
- Road 96: Mile 0 – Full Journey Bundle – 26,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – 39,99 €
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – Deluxe-Edition – 49,99 €
- Sokolor – 4,99 €
- Split – manipulate time – 9,99 €
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe-Edition – 39,99 €
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story – 29,99 €
- The FMV Collection 3 – 34,99 €
- The FMV Collection 2 – 34,99 €
- The FMV Collection 1 – 34,99 €
- The Library of Babel – 18,99 €
- Urbek City Builder – 18,99 €
- Ultra Pixel Survive –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- World of Warships: Legends — Starthilfe 5 – 0,00 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition – 89,99 €
- Age of Wonders 4: Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- Ampersat – 9,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Bramble: The Mountain King –
29,99 €– 26,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – 39,99 €
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Garten Simulator – 26,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- Hogwarts Legacy Version: Xbox One – 69,99 €
- Homestead Arcana – 19,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition – 99,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition – 119,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive Cross-Gen Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- LEGO 2K Drive – 59,99 €
- Mangavania – Xbox Series X-S –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Mangavania –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Moonrise Fall – 9,99 €
- Nuclear Blaze –
14,99 €– 13,49 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- Ravenlok – 24,99 €
- Redfall – 79,99 €
- Redfall Bite Back Edition – 109,99 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- Size Matters – 9,99 €
- Smile For Me – 14,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Stranded: Alien Dawn – 34,99 €
- Strayed Lights – 24,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- Sweet Bakery Tycoon –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Swordbreaker: Origins – 9,99 € – 7,99 €
- The Creepy Syndrome –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – Precious Edition – 69,99 €
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 59,99 €
- Tin Can –
19,99 €– 17,99 €
- Tin Can: Supporter Edition –
22,49 €– 20,24 €
- Titans Pinball – 2,99 €
- TramSim: Console Edition – Deluxe –
49,99 €– 44,49 €
- TramSim: Console Edition – 39,99 €
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Racing Fan Edition – 69,99 €
- TT Isle Of Man 3 – Standard Edition – 59,99 €
- Varney Lake – 9,99 €
- Velocity Noodle –
12,99 €– 10,39 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun –
21,99 €– 19,79 €
- Weeping Willow –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Weeping Willow – Xbox Series X-S –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
Ich warte bis Dead Island 2 im Angebot ist. Hab mega Lust es zu spielen aber ich habe Geduld.
Dead Island 2 würde ich mir ja gerne holen, aber der Geldbeutel sagt Nein XD Mal schauen evtl. nächsten Monat.
Hab Teslagrad mal auf die Wunschliste (allerdings der Switch) gepackt.
Danke übrigens für eure Liste hier. Helfen schon ungemein.
DI 2 ist echt gut geworden..schöne leichte kost zum abschalten neben dem PvP geschrubbe