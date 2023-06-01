Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Juni 2023
- Homebody – 19,99 €
- Hypnospace Outlaw & Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer Bundle – 33,49 €
- Zombie Derby 2 –
4,99 €– 4,49 €
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer –
16,99 €– 15,29 € – (XGP)
- Killer Frequency –
24,99 €– 19,99 €
- Aquarist – 14,99 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Yajilin – 4,99 €
Neue Pre-Order:
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Juni 2023
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Aery – The Lost Hero – 9,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Aliens: Dark Descent – 39,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Deluxe Edition – 39,99 €
- Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition – 29,99 €
- Diablo IV – Standard Edition – 79,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Diablo IV – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
- Dordogne – 19,99 €
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – 28,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- F1 23 Champions Edition + Zeitbegrenzter Bonus – 99,99 €
- F1 23 Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Fatum Betula + Urban Flow – 5,99 €
- Ghost Trick: Phantom-Detektiv – 29,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Homebody – 19,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- MINABO – A walk through life – 14,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 74,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Moto Rush GT + Food Truck Tycoon – 6,99 €
- MotoGP 23 – 69,99 €
- Noob – The Factionless – 39,99 €
- Paper Flight – Beyond Time – 9,99 €
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition – 89,99 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- SOULVARS – 16,99 €
- Speed Truck Racing – 9,99 €
- Street Fighter 6 – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Deluxe Edition – 94,99 Euro
- Street Fighter 6 – Ultimate Edition – 114,99 Euro
- Sugar Tanks – 9,99 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- Terminal Velocity™: Boosted Edition – 11,99 €
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – 19,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 69,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Park Beyond – 59,99 €
