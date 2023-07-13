Xbox Store: Diese Spiele sind heute neu eingetroffen

Im Microsoft Store warten wieder einige neue Spiele darauf, von euch entdeckt zu werden. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Juli 2023
- Risky Woods (QUByte Classics) – 9,99 €
- X-Force Under Attack – 8,09 €
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – 28,99 €
- Dead Man´s Diary – 29,99 €
- Puzzle by Nikoli W Hitori – 4,99 €
- MORDHAU – Gold Edition – 59,99 €
- MORDHAU – 39,99 €
Pre-Order:
- NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition vorbestellen – 149,99 EUR
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba-Edition vorbestellen – 99,99 EUR
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant-Edition für Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 €
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant-Edition für Xbox One vorbestellen – 69,99 EUR
Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Juli 2023
- Axiom Verge 2 – 19,99 €
- Axiom Verge 1 & 2 Bündel – 34,99 €
- City Limits – 4,99 € – 4,49 €
- Common’hood – 24,99 € (XGP)
- Die Siedler – Neue Allianzen – 59,99 €
- Die Siedler – Neue Allianzen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- EchoBlade –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- Garlic –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Full Quiet – 9,99 €
- Gimmick! Special Edition – 14,99 €
- GYLT – 19,99 €
- Meet Your Maker: Sektor-1-Bündel – 9,99 €
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe – 69,99 €
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – 59,99 €
- Rain World –
24,99 €– 21,24 €
- Safari Pinball –
2,99 €– 2,54 €
- Sea Horizon –
14,99 €– 11,99 €
- Strike Force Kitty –
4,99 €– 3,99 €
- Strike Team Gladius –
9,99 €– 7,99 €
- The Valiant – 24,99 €
- Train Sim World 3: Southeastern Super Starter Pack – 49,99 €
- SCARF – 9,99 €
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- Alan Wake 2 – 59,99 €
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Alone in the Dark – Digital Deluxe Edition – 69,99 € – 62,99 €
- Alone in the Dark –
59,99 €– 53,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 49,99 €
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Astralojia: Season 1 – 13,99 €
- Atlas Fallen – 59,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – 79,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – 109,99 €
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Ultimate Edition – 129,99 €
- Bundle: Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty –
79,99 €– 55,99 €
- Cities: Skylines II – 49,99 €
- Cities Skylines II – Ultimate Edition – 89,99 €
- Cross Tails – 29,99 €
- Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty – 79,99 €
- Dead Man´s Diary – 29,99 €
- Ed-0: Zombie Uprising – 28,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon – 29,99 €
- ENDLESS Dungeon Last Wish Edition – 39,99 €
- Exoprimal Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- Exoprimal – 59,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 – 54,99 €
- F1 Manager 2023 Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Forza Motorsport Premium Add-Ons Bundle – 39,99 €
- Full Quiet – 9,99 €
- Gloomhaven Gold Edition –
49,99 €– 44,99 €
- Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition –
39,99 €– 35,99 €
- Gord – 34,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – 49,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Deluxe Edition – 69,99 €
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged – Legendary Edition – 89,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum – 79,99 €
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition – 89,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – 59,99 €
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai – Digital Deluxe Edition – 64,99 €
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 – Premium Edition – 49,99 €
- Lies of P – Deluxe-Edition – 69,99 €
- Lies of P – Standard-Edition – 59,99 €
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 49,99 €
- LISA: Definitive Edition – 24,99 €
- LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition – 9,99 €
- LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition – 19,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen – 69,99 €
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition – 109,99 €
- Madden NFL 24 – Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 – 59,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 – 74,99 €
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition – 99,99 €
- Mr. Run and Jump –
24,99 €– 22,49 €
- NBA 2K24 25th Anniversary Edition vorbestellen – 149,99 EUR
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba-Edition vorbestellen – 99,99 EUR
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant-Edition für Xbox Series X|S – 79,99 €
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant-Edition für Xbox One vorbestellen – 69,99 EUR
- Oaken – 19,99 € – 15,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Gold Edition – 89,99 €
- PAYDAY 3: Silver Edition – 69,99 €
- PAYDAY 3 – 39,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica – 59,99 €
- Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition – 67,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – 49,99 €
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward – 19,99 €
- Rain World – 24,99 €
- Remnant II – Ultimate Edition – 69,99 €
- Remnant II – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 €
- Remnant II – Standard Edition – 49,99 €
- RIDE 5 – 79,99 €
- RIDE 5 – Special Edition – 109,99 €
- Safari Pinball – 2,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition – 109,99 €
- Starfield Standard Edition – 79,99 €
- Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade – 34,99 €
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 – 49,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition – 119,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition – 99,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest – Cross-Gen-Paket – 79,99 €
- The Crew Motorfest Standard Edition – 69,99 €
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – 39,99 €
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Deluxe Edition – 44,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – Deluxe Edition – 54,99 €
- The Lamplighters League – 49,99 €
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – 19,99 €
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – 39,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON – 69,99 €
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Deluxe Edition – 79,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection – 59,99 €
- SWORD ART ONLINE Last Recollection Deluxe Edition – 84,99 €
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Sonderangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen. Weiter laden wir euch herzlich dazu ein, bei den XboxDynasty Gewinnspielen mitzumachen.
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Muss mal das Vikinger Spiel antesten.