Xbox Store: Dieses Spiel ist heute neu eingetroffen

Es sind wieder einige Spiele für eure Xbox-Konsole erschienen. Hier gibt es eine Liste aller Neuveröffentlichungen.

Die Neujahrswoche beschert euch wieder zahlreiche Spiele. Damit ihr nicht den Überblick verliert, erhaltet ihr wie immer an dieser Stelle einen Überblick zu allen Neuveröffentlichungen für Xbox.

Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen – Januar 2023

Neue Pre-Order:

Xbox Veröffentlichungen – Dezember 2022

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

  1. buimui 256940 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Silber | 02.01.2023 - 11:24 Uhr

    DioField sieht sehr interessant aus. Ich liebe die Art Strategie Games. Aber für 30€ ist mir das noch zu riskant. Eventuell mal im Sale für die Hälfte.

  2. 2run 21395 XP Nasenbohrer Level 1 | 02.01.2023 - 11:25 Uhr

    War das Spiel nicht schon früher da? Habe mich gewundert, wo ich es gerade gesehen habe.

    • Z0RN 401380 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Onyx | 02.01.2023 - 11:27 Uhr

      Habe ich auch gedacht, aber im Store steht 01/2023.

