Xbox Store: Frightence, Hundred Bullets und Spiele mit extra Rabatt

Heute sind in der 10. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.
Xbox Neuveröffentlichungen
- Frightence – 5,99 Euro
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle – 39,99 Euro
- Splash Cars –
6,99 Euro– 5,59 Euro
- Will You Snail? –
14,99 Euro– 12,74 Euro
- Hundred Bullets – 9,99 Euro
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition – 69,99 Euro – 34,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Standard – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Standard – Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle – 79,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe – 99,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Super Deluxe – Digitale – 119,99 Euro
- Bundle – Journey of the Broken Circle + Cosmic Top Secret –
12,49 Euro– 9,99 Euro
- Music Racer: Ultimate (Xbox Series X|S) – 6,99 Euro
- Music Racer: Ultimate – 6,99 Euro
- Quest for Infamy – 9,99 Euro – 7,99 Euro
- A Musical Story – 14,99 Euro – 13,49 Euro
- Ryans Rettungstrupp – 39,99 Euro
- What Lies in the Multiverse – 14,99 Euro
- Legend of Ixtona – 14,99 Euro
Bereits verfügbar:
- 35MM –
9,99 Euro– 7,99 Euro
- FAR: Changing Tides – 19,99 Euro (XGP)
- ELEX II – 59,99 Euro
- Shadow Warrior 3 Paket inkl. Teil 1 & 2 – 49,99 Euro
- Conan Chop Chop – 19,99 Euro
- Elden Ring – Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Elden Ring – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- GRID Legends Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro ( 7,- Euro Rabatt mit EA Play & XGPU)
- GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition – 89,99 Euro (9,- Euro Rabatt mit EA Play & XGPU)
- Gunborg: Dark Matters – Pre-Order –
14,61 Euro– 13,14 Euro
Weitere Pre-Order
- Aztech Forgotten Gods – 29,99 Euro
- CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION – 19,99 Euro
- Crusader Kings III – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
- Crusader Kings III: Royal Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Dr. Oil – 4,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – 39,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures – 39,99 Euro
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga – 59,99 Euro
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga Deluxe-Edition – 69,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 2022 – Xbox One Version – 59,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 2022 – Xbox Series X/S Version – 69,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 22 MVP Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 22 – Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 99,99 Euro
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Pre-order – 69,99 Euro
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition – Pre-order – 89,99 Euro
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN – 69,99 Euro
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Submerged: Hidden Depths – 29,99 Euro
- Super Toy Cars Offroad –
19,99 Euro– 16,99 Euro
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands Vorbesteller-Bundle – 69,99 Euro
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands: Next-Level-Edition Vorbesteller-Bundle – 74,99 Euro
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition Vorbesteller-Bundle – 89,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Songerangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.
Ordentliche Auswahl aber ich muss meine Liste erstmal abarbeiten 😅
Elden Ring muss noch bisschen warten. Ansonsten nichts lebenswichtiges. Muss auch noch meine Liste abarbeiten.