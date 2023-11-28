Coral Island: Erster Hotfix für Xbox Series X|S ausgerollt

Heute erhielt Coral Island ein 7,6 GB großes Update auf Xbox Series X|S. Es ist das erste Update, seit das Farmspiel am 14. November für Xbox Game Pass auf Konsole erschien.
Mit dem Hotfix beseitigt Stairway Games verschiedene Fehler und nimmt diverse Anpassungen vor, die in den Patch Notes weiter unten beschrieben wurden.
Ein ärgerlicher und von vielen Spielern gemeldete Fehler wird aber erst im nächsten Update korrigiert, wie man im offiziellen Discord wissen ließ. Es handelt sich um eine Zwischensequenz bei Abgabe von 10 Spenden für das Museum, was das Spiel zum Absturz bringt.
Bugfix:
- Fixed bugs in the inventory UI where item icons were stuck in the top left corners.
- Addressed most of the incorrect audio issues.
- Resolved the problem where monsters disappeared when players exited and re-entered the mines.
- Fixed an issue causing bats to move out of range and get stuck.
- Disabled item changes during hammer attack charging to prevent problematic player movement.
- Made previously unattainable cooking achievements now achievable.
- Corrected the dash command in bonk skeleton practice mode, which incorrectly prompted exiting practice.
- Resolved an issue where items got lost after being moved in the shed.
- Fixed item duplication during ranch upgrades.
- Addressed dislocated items when moving them from the architect’s desk.
- Resolved cooking recipe controller input issues.
- Fixed the Mythical Pet triggering multiple cutscenes when planted in the greenhouse.
- Fixed a crash occurring when trying to add cooking ingredients without quality (e.g., Pink Diamond).
- TV shows should now display correct images (previously black).
Improvements:
- General performance enhancements. Some lag issues should now be resolved.
- The controller input threshold, a.k.a. dead zone, is now 0.3, enhancing responsiveness.
Balancing:
- Monster Scents can now be unlocked once you reach combat master levels 4, 6, 7, and 9.
Localizations:
- Minor localization fixes.
Known issues:
- Museum cutscenes crashing after completing 10 donations. This issue will be addressed in the next release.
- House decor controller issue persists. We’re still working on a fix.
1 Kommentar
Echt schade, dass sie es in den Zustand veröffentlicht haben.
Ein Full Release sollte anständig spielbar sein und nicht vor Bugs schwimmen. Die Hauptquests werden auch erst nächstes Jahr abgeschlossen..
Man kann es einfach nicht anders sagen, aber das ist kein Full Release, das ist immer noch Early Access.