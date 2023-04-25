Anzeige – Deals & Sales: Franchise Sale, Publisher Angebote und mehr

Auf der Xbox ist der Sale-Wahnsinn im vollen Gange und hier gibt es noch einen Franchise Sale, Publisher Angebote und mehr!

Der „50 % oder mehr“-Sale auf Xbox bringt auch einige ausgewählte Spiele zum halben Preis, wobei einige Titel sogar noch mehr Rabatt erhalten haben. Die komplette Auswahl gibt es hier:

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Franchise Sale – 25. April bis 02. Mai 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Rebellion Add-On 50%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion Add-On 70%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Santa
Blanca 		Add-On 50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Unidad Add-On 50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Smart Delivery 70%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction – REACT Strike Pack Add-On 50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Safari Bundle Add-On 50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Gemstones Bundle Add-On 50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 75%

Spotlight Sale – 25. April bis 02. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers Smart Delivery 25%
Asdivine Menace Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Brutal Rage Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Chess Ultra Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
DayZ Livonia Add-On 30%
Dead by Daylight: Ash vs Evil Dead Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Curtain Call Chapter Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Demise of the Faithful Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Head Case Add-On 50%
Dead by Daylight: Portrait of a Murder Chapter Add-On 50%
Dead By Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality Deluxe Add-On 50%
EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series
X|S 		Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Fallen Knight Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Farm Manager 2022 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Heliborne Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Hunt: Showdown – Blood and Bone Bundle Add-On 65%
Hunt: Showdown – Gunslingers Bundle Add-On 65%
Hunt: Showdown – Meridian Turncoat Add-On 40%
Illusion of L’Phalcia Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Killing Floor 2 – Armory Season Pass Add-On 50%
Killing Floor 2 – Armory Season Pass 2 Add-On 33%
Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition Upgrade Add-On 40%
Lost Snowmen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Madden NFL 23 Xbox One EA Play 70%
Madden NFL 23 Xbox Series X|S EA Play 70%
Monochrome Order Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mr. Prepper Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 – The Sound Four
Extra Playable Characters Pack 		Add-On 60%
Naruto Shippuden: UNS 4 ROAD TO BORUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Pack Add-On 50%
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 2 Add-On 60%
Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition Xbox Series X|S 50%
NHL 23 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
NTBSS Top Secret Training Set – Season Pass 3 Characters Add-On 50%
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Eight Tails
Jinchuriki 		Add-On 50%
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Hashirama Senju Add-On 50%
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Hiruzen Sarutobi Add-On 50%
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Might Guy Add-On 50%
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Minato Namikaze Add-On 50%
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Nagato (Reanimation) Add-On 50%
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Sakura Haruno (Great
Ninja War) 		Add-On 50%
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Sasuke Uchiha (Last
Battle) 		Add-On 50%
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Shishui Uchiha Add-On 50%
NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Tsunade Add-On 50%
Poker Club Smart Delivery 40%
Rattyvity Lab Xbox One X
Enhanced 		30%
Rip Them Off Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Simulator Pack: Treasure Hunter Simulator and Gold Rush: The
Game (DOUBLE BUNDLE) 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Sophstar Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
STAY Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Train Station Renovation Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
UFC 4 EA Play 80%
UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell Add-On 25%
WARBORN Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%

Publisher Spotlight Sale 2 – 25. April bis 02. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Atomicrops Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Atomicrops: Deerly Beloved Add-On 20%
Atomicrops: Reap What You Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Atomicrops: Reap What You Crow Add-On 50%
Attack of the Earthlings Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Backbone Smart Delivery 75%
Bad North: Jotunn Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Bloodshore Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Call of the Sea Smart Delivery 50%
Coffin Dodgers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Don’t Knock Twice Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Five Dates Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		40%
FMV Comedy Bundle PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
FMV Horror Bundle PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
GoNNER – BLüEBERRY EDiTION Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
GoNNer2 Smart Delivery 70%
I Saw Black Clouds Xbox One X
Enhanced 		35%
Infinity Runner Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Kingdom Treasury Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Kingdom Two Crowns Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Add-On 20%
Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Kingdom: New Lands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Knee Deep Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Late Shift Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle Smart Delivery 75%
Maid of Sker Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Moonfall Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Mosaic Deluxe Edition Content Add-On 70%
Night Book Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Night Call Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Norco Xbox Game Pass 50%
Rewarding Community Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Sable Smart Delivery 60%
SIMULACRA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Soul Axiom Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Star Renegades Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Ten Dates Xbox Play
Anywhere 		25%
The Bunker Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Complex Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Interactive Movie Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
The Longest Road on Earth Smart Delivery 60%
The Mosaic Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
The Mosaic 1% Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
The Shapeshifting Detective Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Ultimate FMV Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
The Ultimate FMV Bundle 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Time Carnage Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Townscaper Xbox Game Pass 40%
West of Dead Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
West of Dead – Path of the Crow Add-On 50%
West of Dead: Path of the Crow Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
World of Tanks – First Brawler Add-On 40%
World of Tanks – Hero Up Add-On 40%
World of Tanks – Marksman Training Add-On 40%
World of Tanks – Master Flanker Add-On 40%
World of Tanks – Modern Jumpstart Add-On 40%
World of Tanks – Start Right Add-On 40%
World of Tanks – Weekend Warrior Add-On 40%
World of Tanks – Weekly Warrior Add-On 40%
World of Warships: Legends – Admiral Care Package Add-On 40%
World of Warships: Legends – Arkansas Brawler Add-On 40%
World of Warships: Legends – Back in Red Add-On 40%
World of Warships: Legends – Iwaki Typhoon Add-On 40%
World of Warships: Legends – Small Treasure Add-On 20%
World of Warships: Legends – Torpedo Specialist Add-On 40%
World of Warships: Legends  Lend-Lease Raider Add-On 20%
World of Warships: Legends  The Great Caesar Add-On 40%

Noch mehr Angebot findet ihr bei den aktuellen Deals with Gold.

  3. aleXdeluXe86 22005 XP Nasenbohrer Level 1 | 26.04.2023 - 05:14 Uhr

    Hab mir warlords of New York gekauft.
    Werde wieder nach einer Pause bei the division 2 eintauchen

