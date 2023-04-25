Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW17/2023

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 25. April bis 02. Mai 2023

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
41 Hours 13,99€ 6,00€
Aery – Dreamscape 6,49€ 3,50€
Animal Shelter Simulator 10,49€ 4,50€
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition 14,99€ 35,00€
Atomic Heart – Gold Edition 74,99€ 25,00€
BioShock 2 Remastered 4,99€ 15,00€
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition 7,99€ 12,00€
BioShock Remastered 7,99€ 12,00€
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition 11,24€ 63,75€
Borderlands 3: Ultimate EditionBorderlands 3: Ultimate Edition 29,99€ 70,00€
Civilization VI – New Frontier-Pass 15,99€ 24,00€
Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend 7,49€ 7,50€
FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION 12,49€ 37,50€
Far Cry New Dawn 8,99€ 36,00€
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition 11,54€ 23,45€
Gale of Windoria 9,74€ 5,25€
Ghost Sync 8,99€ 6,00€
Gravity Heroes 5,79€ 8,70€
IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION 24,99€ 75,00€
INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall 2,99€ 12,00€
Indigo 7 Quest of love 2,99€ 12,00€
Just Dance 2022 23,99€ 36,00€
Last Beat Enhanced 7,49€ 2,50€
Let’s Cook Together 2,59€ 10,40€
Mafia II: Definitive Edition 9,89€ 20,10€
Mafia III: Definitive Edition 9,89€ 20,10€
Mayhem Brawler 11,99€ 8,00€
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord 34,99€ 15,00€
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Digital Deluxe Edition 41,99€ 18,00€
Mount & Blade: Warband 4,99€ 15,00€
Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Collection 19,99€ 5,00€
Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Collection 19,99€ 5,00€
Outbuddies DX 3,59€ 14,40€
Praey for the Gods 14,99€ 15,00€
RimWorld Console Edition – Chronicles Bundle 59,19€ 14,80€
RPGolf Legends 16,49€ 13,50€
Ship Graveyard Simulator 9,09€ 3,90€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology 26,24€ 48,75€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition 14,99€ 35,00€
SnowRunner – 3-Year Anniversary Edition 64,99€ 35,00€
STEEP 5,99€ 14,00€
Tales from the Borderlands 14,99€ 5,00€
The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna 4,99€ 5,00€
WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition 74,99€ 25,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Spotlight Series Sale – 25. April bis 02. Mai 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Atomicrops Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Atomicrops: Deerly Beloved Add-On 20%
Atomicrops: Reap What You Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Atomicrops: Reap What You Crow Add-On 50%
Attack of the Earthlings Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Backbone Smart Delivery 75%
Bad North: Jotunn Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Bloodshore Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Call of the Sea Smart Delivery 50%
Coffin Dodgers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Don’t Knock Twice Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Five Dates Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
FMV Comedy Bundle PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
FMV Horror Bundle PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
GoNNER – BLüEBERRY EDiTION Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
GoNNer2 Smart Delivery 70%
I Saw Black Clouds Xbox One X
Enhanced 		35%
Infinity Runner Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Kingdom Treasury Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Kingdom Two Crowns Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Add-On 20%
Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Kingdom: New Lands Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Knee Deep Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Late Shift Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle Smart Delivery 75%
Maid of Sker Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Moonfall Ultimate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Mosaic Deluxe Edition Content Add-On 70%
Night Book Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Night Call Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Norco Xbox Game Pass 50%
Rewarding Community Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Sable Smart Delivery 60%
SIMULACRA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Soul Axiom Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Star Renegades Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Ten Dates Xbox Play
Anywhere 		25%
The Bunker Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Complex Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Interactive Movie Bundle Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		35%
The Longest Road on Earth Smart Delivery 60%
The Mosaic Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
The Mosaic 1% Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
The Shapeshifting Detective Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Ultimate FMV Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
The Ultimate FMV Bundle 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Time Carnage Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Townscaper Xbox Game Pass 40%
West of Dead Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
West of Dead – Path of the Crow Add-On 50%
West of Dead: Path of the Crow Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
World of Tanks – First Brawler Add-On 40%
World of Tanks – Hero Up Add-On 40%
World of Tanks – Marksman Training Add-On 40%
World of Tanks – Master Flanker Add-On 40%
World of Tanks – Modern Jumpstart Add-On 40%
World of Tanks – Start Right Add-On 40%
World of Tanks – Weekend Warrior Add-On 40%
World of Tanks – Weekly Warrior Add-On 40%
World of Warships: Legends – Admiral Care Package Add-On 40%
World of Warships: Legends – Arkansas Brawler Add-On 40%
World of Warships: Legends – Back in Red Add-On 40%
World of Warships: Legends – Iwaki Typhoon Add-On 40%
World of Warships: Legends – Small Treasure Add-On 20%
World of Warships: Legends – Torpedo Specialist Add-On 40%
World of Warships: Legends  Lend-Lease Raider Add-On 20%
World of Warships: Legends  The Great Caesar Add-On 40%

