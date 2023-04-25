Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 25. April bis 02. Mai 2023
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Spotlight Series Sale – 25. April bis 02. Mai 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Atomicrops
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Atomicrops: Deerly Beloved
|Add-On
|20%
|Atomicrops: Reap What You Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Atomicrops: Reap What You Crow
|Add-On
|50%
|Attack of the Earthlings
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Backbone
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Bad North: Jotunn Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Bloodshore
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Call of the Sea
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Coffin Dodgers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Don’t Knock Twice
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Five Dates
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|FMV Comedy Bundle
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|FMV Horror Bundle
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|GoNNER – BLüEBERRY EDiTION
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|GoNNer2
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|I Saw Black Clouds
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|35%
|Infinity Runner
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Kingdom Treasury Collection
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Kingdom Two Crowns
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands
|Add-On
|20%
|Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Kingdom: New Lands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Knee Deep
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Late Shift
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Maid of Sker
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Moonfall Ultimate
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Mosaic Deluxe Edition Content
|Add-On
|70%
|Night Book
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Night Call
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Norco
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Rewarding Community Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Sable
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|SIMULACRA
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Soul Axiom
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Star Renegades
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Ten Dates
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|25%
|The Bunker
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Complex
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Interactive Movie Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S
|35%
|The Longest Road on Earth
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|The Mosaic
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|The Mosaic 1% Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|The Shapeshifting Detective
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Ultimate FMV Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|The Ultimate FMV Bundle 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Time Carnage
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Townscaper
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|West of Dead
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|West of Dead – Path of the Crow
|Add-On
|50%
|West of Dead: Path of the Crow Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|World of Tanks – First Brawler
|Add-On
|40%
|World of Tanks – Hero Up
|Add-On
|40%
|World of Tanks – Marksman Training
|Add-On
|40%
|World of Tanks – Master Flanker
|Add-On
|40%
|World of Tanks – Modern Jumpstart
|Add-On
|40%
|World of Tanks – Start Right
|Add-On
|40%
|World of Tanks – Weekend Warrior
|Add-On
|40%
|World of Tanks – Weekly Warrior
|Add-On
|40%
|World of Warships: Legends – Admiral Care Package
|Add-On
|40%
|World of Warships: Legends – Arkansas Brawler
|Add-On
|40%
|World of Warships: Legends – Back in Red
|Add-On
|40%
|World of Warships: Legends – Iwaki Typhoon
|Add-On
|40%
|World of Warships: Legends – Small Treasure
|Add-On
|20%
|World of Warships: Legends – Torpedo Specialist
|Add-On
|40%
|World of Warships: Legends Lend-Lease Raider
|Add-On
|20%
|World of Warships: Legends The Great Caesar
|Add-On
|40%
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten ist in Bearbeitung!