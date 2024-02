Diablo IV: Patch-Notes zu Update 1.3.2

1.3.2 Build #49764 (All Platforms) – February 13, 2024

Game Updates

Uber Unique Crafting

Developer’s Note: Uber Unique items are highly sought after. With Season of Blood, we introduced target-farming Uber Unique Items with Uber Duriel to gives players another source of acquiring this type of item. However, we want to give players increased autonomy in obtaining their desired Uber Unique by addressing feedback that expressed how acquiring duplicate or undesired Uber Unique Items lessens that feeling of triumph. A new system empowers players to make use of duplicate and undesired Uber Unique items by salvaging them for a new resource which can be used to eventually craft an Uber Unique of their choosing. Additionally, the chance for Uber Unique Items to drop everywhere but in Uber Duriel encounters has been increased.