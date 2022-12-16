Disney Dreamlight Valley: Diese Quests wurden im Hotfix von ihren Fehlern befreit

Nicht nur neue Inhalte brachte das Toy Story-Update am vergangenen Nikolaustag. Auch einige Fehler haben sich in das magische Tal geschlichen.
Entwickler Gameloft schafft Abhilfe und hat jetzt einen Hotfix ausgerollt, der sich um einige Fehler im Spiel kümmert, die sich vorwiegend mit verschiedenen Quests beschäftigen.
Neben den Quest-Blockern wurde auch ein Problem in Disney Dreamlight Valley behoben, welches es euch schwierig gestaltete, das Haus von Buzz Lightyear zu verlassen.
Außerdem war der Boba Tee zu groß. Der Entwickler hat ihn wieder auf seine normale, beabsichtigte Größe geschrumpft.
Patch Notes zum Hotfix vom 16. Dezember
- Story-related items will no longer appear in the crafting menu before they are intended to be available.
- Improved feedback in Buzz Lightyear’s house to make it easier to exit.
- “You’re My Favorite Deputy” quest: Improved item spawns to prevent them from falling outside of the map or into static objects.
- “Restoring the Sunstone” quest: We are continuing to push iterative fixes to help users who are still encountering issues with this quest. Today’s fix should help some players, but we are continuing to investigate, as we anticipate the issue may persist for others. We will be keeping a close eye on this through the next update.
- “A Deal With Ursula” quest: Players will now be able to place the four crystals on the pedestals necessary to complete this quest.
- “The Mystery of Stolen Socks” quest: The next step of this quest will now be accessible for players who clear the necessary trash. Donald and Dreamlight Valley thank you!
- “The Illumination” quest: Placing the blanket fort in the house will now complete this quest.
- Boba tea is great. Giant boba tea is even better! But in the Valley… maybe it was a little too big. Boba tea items will now appear as their intended, normal size.
- Various stability and optimization improvements.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Ab und an schmeiße ich das Game gerne an. Irgendwie ist der Spielablauf ganz entspannend 🙂
Wann kommt das Disney Rennspiel?