Dragon’s Dogma 2: Rollenspiel in 90 Sekunden erklärt

Nach dem Action-Trailer stellt euch Capcom ein neues Dragon’s Dogma 2-Video vor. Diesmal gibt es eine Erklärung des Rollenspiels in 90 Sekunden.
Learn all about Dragon's Dogma 2 in 90 seconds! In this first installment, we're introducing you to the basics of the game's story and world. What awaits you in this tale full of intrigue and mystery? #DD2 #DragonsDogma2 pic.twitter.com/wTaRCKbkiX
— Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) February 5, 2024
