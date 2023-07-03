EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: 60fps Performance-Modus hinzugefügt

Dem Golfspiel EA SPORTS PGA TOUR hat man jetzt einen neuen Grafik-Modus spendiert. Durch das aktuelle Update 4.5 können Spieler nun selbst entscheiden, ob sie mit 60fps im Performance-Modus oder mit 30fps im Qualitätsmodus auf dem Grün abschlagen möchten.
Qualitätsmodus: Stellt das aktuelle Verhalten des Spiels dar, das bei 30 Bildern pro Sekunde (FPS) die höchste Bildqualität bietet.
Performance-Modus: Ein völlig neuer Rendering-Modus, der flüssigere Kamerabewegungen und Animationen bei 60fps bietet, allerdings auf Kosten einer geringeren Auflösung und visuellen Wiedergabetreue.
Die Unterschiede beider Modi zeigt man anhand dieser beiden Bilder:
Bestandteil des Updates sind Verbesserungen und Fehlerkorrekturen. In den aufklappbaren Patch Notes könnt ihr diese nachlesen.
In anticipation of the U.S Women’s Open next week, updates have been made to support a series of challenges which will be released during the tournament.
Lastly, we have fixed a bug that caused Career mode leaderboards to show “E” for every golfer during intro and outro sequences, regardless of their actual score. We understand and share in your frustration when an update introduces a new issue like this that wasn’t previously occurring. We remain committed to adding new features to EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ like “Performance Mode”, but we will do our best to do so without compromising the quality of your current experience.
- Gameplay:
- “Round Settings” have been added to the scorecard screen, so that settings such as wind speed and course conditions can be referenced while in gameplay.
- Courses:
- Global: Reduce popping of bushes and tall grass during hole flyovers on a number of courses.
- Banff Springs: Reduce shadow popping during hole flyovers.
- LACC: Add grandstand behind hole 2 green and remove grandstand behind hole 11 green.
- LACC: Fix for missing stairs on the greenside grandstand at hole 14.
- LACC: Removed green awnings from the clubhouse.
- LACC: Removed all visible mow lines.
- LACC: Fix LACC flag on the right side of hole 1 not reacting to wind.
- LACC: Fix tree branches clipping through the concrete pillar underneath the bridge at hole 9.
- LACC: Replace USGA tee markers with U.S. Open tee markers.
- Oak Hill: Fix for shadow popping in bunkers.
- Golfers:
- Update Jessika Korda’s round 2 and 3 outfits.
- Branding:
- Fix for the „Dominican Open“ tournament in Career mode showing „The Players“ branding.
- Update logo on U.S. Open ball marker to be more clearly visible.
- Update caddie bibs to use the latest U.S. Open logo.
- Update images in the store on some gear to use the latest U.S. Open logo.
- UI:
- Event Info Screen now displays Gameplay Style and Swing Mechanic for the upcoming round.
- Equipment: Backing out of the select loft screen will now display specs for the selected type of club instead of always displaying specs for fairway woods.
- Quests: Fix for „Quest Complete“ popup showing unlocalized text for items.
- General Stability:
- Fix for a number of crashes and softlocks related to network disconnects in a variety of areas of the game.
- Improvements to crash reporting metrics.
- Additional crash and stability-related fixes.
- Misc:
- Visual improvements to some hairstyles, fixing instances where lighting was unintentionally reflecting off head texture which caused hair to look thinner than intended.
- Fix for rare occurrences where button spamming after restarting a match or requesting an unplayable lie would cause the golfer to move to an incorrect location on the course.
Außerdem wurde eine neue Herausforderung auf Pebble Beach hinzugefügt. Dazu veröffentlichte man mit einem Screenshots Details zu den Aufgaben: