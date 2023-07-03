EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: 60fps Performance-Modus hinzugefügt

In anticipation of the U.S Women’s Open next week, updates have been made to support a series of challenges which will be released during the tournament.

Lastly, we have fixed a bug that caused Career mode leaderboards to show “E” for every golfer during intro and outro sequences, regardless of their actual score. We understand and share in your frustration when an update introduces a new issue like this that wasn’t previously occurring. We remain committed to adding new features to EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ like “Performance Mode”, but we will do our best to do so without compromising the quality of your current experience.