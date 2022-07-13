Forza Horizon 5: Neue Erfolge für Hot Wheels DLC und Hauptspiel auf Xbox und Steam

Sowohl der Hot Wheels DLC für Forza Horizon 5 als auch das Hauptspiel erhalten neue Erfolge auf Xbox und Steam.

Rennspielfans fiebern dem 19. Juli entgegen, wenn mit Hot Wheels die erste Erweiterung für Forza Horizon 5 auf Xbox-Konsolen und PC erscheint.

Besitzer der Hot Wheels Erweiterung dürfen sich nicht nur auf waghalsige Rennstrecken freuen, die der Schwerkraft trotzen und extreme Geschwindigkeiten erleben. Es wird auch neue Erfolge geben.

Explizit für Hot Wheels hat sich Playground Games 28 neuer Erfolge mit einem Gesamtwert von 500 Gamerscore einfallen lassen, die ihr freischalten könnt.

Wir haben euch die Erfolge aufgelistet. Wer sich die Überraschung über die Voraussetzungen nicht vorwegnehmen möchte, der liest an dieser Stelle nicht weiter.

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels – Erfolge

Gamerscore Name Beschreibung
10 No One Expects the Hot Wheels Expedition Arrive at the Horizon Hot Wheels Outpost
10 The Rookie Complete the Rookie Qualifier Event
10 Pros, no Cons Complete the Pro Qualifier Event
10 Missions! Complete 5 Missions
10 Lessons in Hot Wheels History Complete the first Chapter of the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
10 Competition, Experimentation, and Creativity Play another player’s EventLab creation utilizing Hot Wheels track pieces
10 Beach Bomb Earn 3 stars at the Canyon Jump Danger Sign in a 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
10 Aquanaut Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Water Flume Track
10 Icy Roads Ahead Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Ice Track
10 Shaken not Third Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Rumble Track
10 Attracted to Victory Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Magnet Track
10 Points Mean Prizes Complete any Seasonal Event in Hot Wheels Park
20 High Roller Spin 25 Wheelspins while in Hot Wheels Park
20 I’m an Expert now Complete the Expert Qualifier Event
20 More Missions! Complete 25 Missions
20 Hot Wheels, Hot Laps Post a clean time for every Rivals route in Hot Wheels Park
25 WORT, WORT, WORT! Complete the Elite Qualifier Event
25 Hot Wheels Legend Win the Hot Wheels Goliath event and become the Hot Wheels Legend
25 Missions Complete! Complete All Missions
25 Over Qualified Earn 3 Stars from each of the Hot Wheels Qualifier events
25 Altitude Quickness Win all Race Events
25 Hot Wheels All Star Earn 3 Stars from every PR Stunt in Hot WHeels Park
25 Soared and Board Smash all Bonus Boards in Hot Wheels Park
25 Gotta Pop ‚Em All Smash all of the Floating Tanks in Hot Wheels Park
25 Fresh Pressed Orange Routes Discover every road in Hot Wheels Park
25 Major in Hot Wheels History Complete all Chapters in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
25 Professor of Hot Wheels History Earn 3 Stars from every Chapter in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
25 Supersonic Finish the Hot Wheels Goliath event in under 10 minutes

Doch das war nicht alles. Mit der Veröffentlichung von Hot Wheels wird das Series 10-Update dem Hauptspiel ebenfalls neue Erfolge hinzufügen.

So wird es acht neue Erfolge mit einem Gesamtwert von 130 Gamerscore geben. Diese acht können von allen Spielern freigeschaltet werden und sind nicht an den Hot Wheels DLC geknüpft.

Neue Forza Horizon 5 Hauptspiel – Erfolge

Gamerscore Name Beschreibung
10 Badge of Honour Earn a Badge
10 Hoonigan Impressionist Smash a Pinata in the ‚Drift Club Mexico‘ Chapter of the ‚Drift Club‘ Horizon Story
10 The Grand Opening Earn 10 Levels in Horizon Open
30 Another One Bites the Dust Earn 100 Levels in Horizon Open
10 One for All Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Mercedes-AMG One
10 Back in the Saddle Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Ford Bronco
20 Join the Club Complete all chapters of the ‚Drift Club‘ Horizon Story
30 Drift Club Mexico Earn 3 stars in all chapters of the ‚Drift Club‘ Horizon Story
Quelle
