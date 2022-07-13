Forza Horizon 5: Neue Erfolge für Hot Wheels DLC und Hauptspiel auf Xbox und Steam

Rennspielfans fiebern dem 19. Juli entgegen, wenn mit Hot Wheels die erste Erweiterung für Forza Horizon 5 auf Xbox-Konsolen und PC erscheint.
Besitzer der Hot Wheels Erweiterung dürfen sich nicht nur auf waghalsige Rennstrecken freuen, die der Schwerkraft trotzen und extreme Geschwindigkeiten erleben. Es wird auch neue Erfolge geben.
Explizit für Hot Wheels hat sich Playground Games 28 neuer Erfolge mit einem Gesamtwert von 500 Gamerscore einfallen lassen, die ihr freischalten könnt.
Wir haben euch die Erfolge aufgelistet. Wer sich die Überraschung über die Voraussetzungen nicht vorwegnehmen möchte, der liest an dieser Stelle nicht weiter.
Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels – Erfolge
|Gamerscore
|Name
|Beschreibung
|10
|No One Expects the Hot Wheels Expedition
|Arrive at the Horizon Hot Wheels Outpost
|10
|The Rookie
|Complete the Rookie Qualifier Event
|10
|Pros, no Cons
|Complete the Pro Qualifier Event
|10
|Missions!
|Complete 5 Missions
|10
|Lessons in Hot Wheels History
|Complete the first Chapter of the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
|10
|Competition, Experimentation, and Creativity
|Play another player’s EventLab creation utilizing Hot Wheels track pieces
|10
|Beach Bomb
|Earn 3 stars at the Canyon Jump Danger Sign in a 1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
|10
|Aquanaut
|Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Water Flume Track
|10
|Icy Roads Ahead
|Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Ice Track
|10
|Shaken not Third
|Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Rumble Track
|10
|Attracted to Victory
|Win any race that includes sections of Hot Wheels Magnet Track
|10
|Points Mean Prizes
|Complete any Seasonal Event in Hot Wheels Park
|20
|High Roller
|Spin 25 Wheelspins while in Hot Wheels Park
|20
|I’m an Expert now
|Complete the Expert Qualifier Event
|20
|More Missions!
|Complete 25 Missions
|20
|Hot Wheels, Hot Laps
|Post a clean time for every Rivals route in Hot Wheels Park
|25
|WORT, WORT, WORT!
|Complete the Elite Qualifier Event
|25
|Hot Wheels Legend
|Win the Hot Wheels Goliath event and become the Hot Wheels Legend
|25
|Missions Complete!
|Complete All Missions
|25
|Over Qualified
|Earn 3 Stars from each of the Hot Wheels Qualifier events
|25
|Altitude Quickness
|Win all Race Events
|25
|Hot Wheels All Star
|Earn 3 Stars from every PR Stunt in Hot WHeels Park
|25
|Soared and Board
|Smash all Bonus Boards in Hot Wheels Park
|25
|Gotta Pop ‚Em All
|Smash all of the Floating Tanks in Hot Wheels Park
|25
|Fresh Pressed Orange Routes
|Discover every road in Hot Wheels Park
|25
|Major in Hot Wheels History
|Complete all Chapters in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
|25
|Professor of Hot Wheels History
|Earn 3 Stars from every Chapter in the Hot Wheels Horizon Story
|25
|Supersonic
|Finish the Hot Wheels Goliath event in under 10 minutes
Doch das war nicht alles. Mit der Veröffentlichung von Hot Wheels wird das Series 10-Update dem Hauptspiel ebenfalls neue Erfolge hinzufügen.
So wird es acht neue Erfolge mit einem Gesamtwert von 130 Gamerscore geben. Diese acht können von allen Spielern freigeschaltet werden und sind nicht an den Hot Wheels DLC geknüpft.
Neue Forza Horizon 5 Hauptspiel – Erfolge
|Gamerscore
|Name
|Beschreibung
|10
|Badge of Honour
|Earn a Badge
|10
|Hoonigan Impressionist
|Smash a Pinata in the ‚Drift Club Mexico‘ Chapter of the ‚Drift Club‘ Horizon Story
|10
|The Grand Opening
|Earn 10 Levels in Horizon Open
|30
|Another One Bites the Dust
|Earn 100 Levels in Horizon Open
|10
|One for All
|Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Mercedes-AMG One
|10
|Back in the Saddle
|Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in the 2021 Ford Bronco
|20
|Join the Club
|Complete all chapters of the ‚Drift Club‘ Horizon Story
|30
|Drift Club Mexico
|Earn 3 stars in all chapters of the ‚Drift Club‘ Horizon Story
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Nice, insgesamt 630 Punkte, Top.
Da freue ich mich drauf auch die zu sammeln. Würde es gern komplettieren, aber ich schaffe einfach keinen Sieg beim Eliminator. Auch teilweise wegen Bäumen und Mauern😂😂😂