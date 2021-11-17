Forza Horizon 5: Offizielle Patch Notes zum neuen Update

Wie wir bereits berichtet haben, hat Playground games das neue Forza Horizon 5 für heute angekündigt. Kurze Zeit später ist es auch schon da und hier sind die passenden Patch Notes dazu:
Version Number:
- Xbox One: 1.410.860.0
- Xbox Series: 3.410.860.0
- PC: 3.410.860.2
- Steam: 1.410.860.0
Game Stability
- Fixed several crashes
- Fixed a potential crash that could happen if an emote was earned whilst offline
- Fixed a potential crash that can happen when starting a Horizon Arcade
- Fixed a potential crash that occurred when spawning traffic cars
- Fixed a crash when loading EventLab events
- Fixed a crash when upgrading cars
Multiplayer
- Improved stability of Horizon Life connections
- Improvements to online traffic
- Fixed issue where player’s car would get stopped when losing connection to Horizon Life
- Disabled Convoy voice chat to help track down the long load times in Online events
- Improvements to Horizon Arcade for other player visibility and joining and leaving Arcade events
- Fixed Eliminator Head to Heads not ending when players reached the finish point
Wheel Compatibility
- Fixed a disconnect pop up that was preventing Wheels from functioning correctly on PC
Exploits
- Updated the Car Masteries for various cars to address an exploit
- Removed an exploit that could be achieved when creating Challenge Cards
- Removed an exploit when creating specific route configurations in EventLab
- Fixed an issue which allowed players to purchase cars from the Car Collection screen which weren’t available in the Autoshow
- Added checks to stop an exploit with driving assists
- Stopped players being able to download tunes before a race starts
DLC
- Fixed VIP Player House not being free for some VIPs
- Fixed VIP House not giving player correct Forzathon Point multiplier
- Fixed issue where some VIP players weren’t receiving Super Wheelspins
Rewards
- Fixed players not receiving the loyalty reward for playing Forza Motorsport 5
- Fixed an issue with Car Collection where it was possible that a player could lose pending rewards if they quit the game
- Rebalanced UGC payouts
PC Settings
- Fixed Resolution Scaling causing GTAO depth issues on PC
- Fixed issue where distant terrain could appear as low res on PC Ultra settings
Other
- Fixed an issue where it was possible for the player to fall out of world after completing the Trial
- Fixed an issue where input stops working on the Press Start screen
- Cross Country Event difficulty has been tuned slightly easier on Drivatar Difficulty levels below Unbeatable to smooth off some difficulty spikes
- Fixed EventLab notifications persisting in Freeroam
- Fixed some Accolades missing icons on Xbox One and Xbox One S
- Fixed profanity filter not applying correctly on Super7
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.
22 Kommentare Added Mitdiskutieren
-
K0fferFisch
9495 XP Beginner Level 4 |
17.11.2021 - 20:53 Uhr
0
-
MeteorFlynn
28860 XP Nasenbohrer Level 4 |
17.11.2021 - 21:27 Uhr
0
-
Gryptkeeper
235 XP Neuling |
17.11.2021 - 21:42 Uhr
0
-
W3rn3rs3n
39500 XP Bobby Car Rennfahrer |
17.11.2021 - 21:49 Uhr
0
-
Tobi-Wan-Kenobi
19300 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 4 |
17.11.2021 - 21:48 Uhr
0
Ich würde mich ja freuen wenn der Telemetrie Bug behoben worden wäre.
Das ist das einzige was mich richtig stört
Das Online mit Freunden tuts leider immer noch nicht richtig :/
Was nennen Die bitte Hotfix , soll das ein Witz sein ???? Online ist immer voll vorn A…… Horizon Arcade Startet nicht VIP bekommt nicht die 2 Super Wheelspin die sollten mal lieber die Experten Bannen ,die sowas bei Youtube hochladen wie zb. Z….. der sowas von die Spiele versaut mit den Glitchen oder auch fehler ausnutzen von Spielen. außer Forzathon Shop ist das Game echt noch sowas von nicht zu empfehlen Autos die ich schon hatte sind auch weg und muß diese nochmal kaufen ohne das ich so ein mist gemacht habe.
Zum Glück übertreibt du nicht. Hab keinen deiner Fehler. Online Rennen klappen definitiv schneller, vor allem auch wenn Spieler rausgehen oder neu joinen zur laufenden Veranstaltung. Ansonsten läuft das Spiel für diesen Umfang mehr als gut.
Ach ja: Glitches oder Exploits MUSST du NICHT ausnutzen. Niemand zwingt dich dazu. Hab es nicht gemacht und fühl mich nicht, als hätte ich etwas verpasst. Manchmal sollte man vielleicht erstmal bei sich anfangen, bevor man hier schreibt, dass das Spiel sowas von nicht zu empfehlen ist. Ich hab jetzt ca 40h im Game verbracht bisher und bin mehr als zufrieden und seit dem Hotfix heute nochmal ein Stück mehr.
Na da bin ich ja gespannt wenn ich morgen wieder fahre. Als reine Singleplayer Erfahrung war FH5 bisher sogesehen spitze. Aber online ist echt ne kleine Katastrophe… Dadurch sind die Straßen auch viel zu leer. Hab ja direkt am Tag davor noch FH3 gespielt, da ist einfach viel mehr los. Das ist schon schade.