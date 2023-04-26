Die Veröffentlichung des High Performance Updates für Horza Horizon 5 steht kurz bevor. Doch bis es so weit ist, erhaltet ihr erst einmal eine weitere Aktualisierung mit zahlreichen Verbesserungen.
Die Inhalte zur kostenlosen High Performance-Erweiterung werden ab Donnerstag verfügbar sein, sobald die neue Serie beginnt.
Die Highlights aus dem Update könnt ihr euch hier anschauen:
Die kompletten Patch-Notes haben wir weiter unten für euch eingebaut. Dazu erwarten euch Autos von Porsche und mehr im High Performance Update. Für euren Favoriten könnt ihr sogar abstimmen.
Version Number:
- Xbox One: 2.581.488.0
- Xbox Series: 3.581.488.0
- PC: 3.581.488.0
- Steam: 1.581.488.0
Series 20 – High Performance Release Notes
New Features (Available from April 25th)
- Permanent Oval Circuit Road Race
- Also available with a dedicated Rivals Leaderboard
- 21 Accolades
- 3 Badges
- Removed requirements to bind ANNA/Forza Link when creating Custom Controller profiles
- (PC) Intel® XeSS Super Sampling is now available as a temporal up-scaling solution
- Skin tone colours for hearing aids & prosthetics
- EventLab Piñata Helmet prop
„High Performance“ Series Features (Available from April 27th until May 25th)
- Freeroam Oval Circuit in the Stadium
- 4 Returning Speed Traps
- Horizon Baja
- East Resort
- Pantano Pass
- Tulum
- 2 Returning Speed Zones
- Green Hills
- River Run
- Piñata Helmet collectible
Unlockable Cars
- New To Forza
- 2019 #70 Porsche Motorsport 935
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracàn STO
- 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant
- 2021 Porsche MissionR
Bug fixes
General
- Fixed an issue where sometimes #ForzaThon Weekly Challenges were getting reset after restarting the game
- Fixed an issue where sometimes roads were not marked as discovered on the map
- Fixed an issue with the Auction House where searching by just „Car Type“ couldn’t return any results
- Fixed an issue where the HUD could remain stuck at the center of the screen while using an Ultrawide monitor on Xbox
- General performance and stability fixes
Cars
- Fixed an issue where the Anti-lag exhaust animation was not displayed correctly on the 2000 Nissan Silvia SpecR while a RocketBunny wide bodykit is installed
- Developer’s note: We are aware of the Anti-lag exhaust animation issue with other cars mounting the RocketBunny wide bodykit and we plan to address those in the future
- Fixed an issue where rollcages were not displayed correctly when a StreetFighter LA bodykit was applied
- Fixed an issue with the 2004 Subaru WRX STi where the front bumper sticker shading was inconsistent when combined with some paints and bumper parts
- Fixed an issue with the 1964 Emory 356 C incorrectly displayed as model year 1960
Accolades
- Fixed an issue with „Change of Scenery“ accolade starting location listed as Gran Pantano in the accolades menu and Pantano de La Selva when pinned
- Fixed an issue with „Photogenic“ accolade which displayed wrong numbers in the description
- Fixed an issue with „Unbeatable“ Road/Dirt/Cross Country/Street Racing accolades incorrectly stating players needed to win 10 races in a row to be achieved
EventLab
- Improvements made to EventLab rules not working in Multiplayer and/or causing players desync
Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where Festival Outpost could display inconsistently during races
- Fixed an issue in the Trial where AI cars PI were not scaling accordingly to players‘ car PI
- Fixed an issue where sometimes players couldn’t use the Rewind feature after finishing a match of The Eliminator
Rally Adventure
- Fixed an issue with „Arzate Sprint Challenge“ and „Forest Trail Master“ challenges not marked as completed for some players
- Fixed an issue with the Apex Predator „Let it B“ challenges which couldn’t be completed for a number of players
- Fixed an issue where achievements unlocked through the Xbox App and Steam were not matching
- Fixed an issue where the Ford Focus RS was not available in the Autoshow after unlocking the car
- Fixed an issue with the UI where cars‘ default PI was displayed in various menus and race leaderboards despite being upgraded
- Fixed an issue with some restrictions in the pins of challenges with several requirements unintendedly doubled
- Fixed a series of issues with VO
PC
- Improved framerate performance while in the Valle de Foreneos Dunes on Nvidia GPUs
- Improved framerate performance while driving an Audi e-Tron
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
ich weiß auch nicht, irgendwie ist das Spiel trotz dem kürzlichen DLC irgendwie ausgelutscht.
Naja, es ist am Ende halt „nur“ ein Rennspiel ^^