Version Number:

Xbox One: 2.581.488.0

Xbox Series: 3.581.488.0

PC: 3.581.488.0

Steam: 1.581.488.0

Series 20 – High Performance Release Notes

New Features (Available from April 25th)

Permanent Oval Circuit Road Race Also available with a dedicated Rivals Leaderboard 21 Accolades 3 Badges

Removed requirements to bind ANNA/Forza Link when creating Custom Controller profiles

(PC) Intel® XeSS Super Sampling is now available as a temporal up-scaling solution

Skin tone colours for hearing aids & prosthetics

EventLab Piñata Helmet prop

„High Performance“ Series Features (Available from April 27th until May 25th)

Freeroam Oval Circuit in the Stadium

4 Returning Speed Traps Horizon Baja East Resort Pantano Pass Tulum

2 Returning Speed Zones Green Hills River Run Piñata Helmet collectible



Unlockable Cars

New To Forza 2019 #70 Porsche Motorsport 935 2020 Lamborghini Huracàn STO 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant 2021 Porsche MissionR



Bug fixes

General

Fixed an issue where sometimes #ForzaThon Weekly Challenges were getting reset after restarting the game

Fixed an issue where sometimes roads were not marked as discovered on the map

Fixed an issue with the Auction House where searching by just „Car Type“ couldn’t return any results

Fixed an issue where the HUD could remain stuck at the center of the screen while using an Ultrawide monitor on Xbox

General performance and stability fixes

Cars

Fixed an issue where the Anti-lag exhaust animation was not displayed correctly on the 2000 Nissan Silvia SpecR while a RocketBunny wide bodykit is installed Developer’s note: We are aware of the Anti-lag exhaust animation issue with other cars mounting the RocketBunny wide bodykit and we plan to address those in the future

Fixed an issue where rollcages were not displayed correctly when a StreetFighter LA bodykit was applied

Fixed an issue with the 2004 Subaru WRX STi where the front bumper sticker shading was inconsistent when combined with some paints and bumper parts

Fixed an issue with the 1964 Emory 356 C incorrectly displayed as model year 1960

Accolades

Fixed an issue with „Change of Scenery“ accolade starting location listed as Gran Pantano in the accolades menu and Pantano de La Selva when pinned

Fixed an issue with „Photogenic“ accolade which displayed wrong numbers in the description

Fixed an issue with „Unbeatable“ Road/Dirt/Cross Country/Street Racing accolades incorrectly stating players needed to win 10 races in a row to be achieved

EventLab

Improvements made to EventLab rules not working in Multiplayer and/or causing players desync

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where Festival Outpost could display inconsistently during races

Fixed an issue in the Trial where AI cars PI were not scaling accordingly to players‘ car PI

Fixed an issue where sometimes players couldn’t use the Rewind feature after finishing a match of The Eliminator

Rally Adventure

Fixed an issue with „Arzate Sprint Challenge“ and „Forest Trail Master“ challenges not marked as completed for some players

Fixed an issue with the Apex Predator „Let it B“ challenges which couldn’t be completed for a number of players

Fixed an issue where achievements unlocked through the Xbox App and Steam were not matching

Fixed an issue where the Ford Focus RS was not available in the Autoshow after unlocking the car

Fixed an issue with the UI where cars‘ default PI was displayed in various menus and race leaderboards despite being upgraded

Fixed an issue with some restrictions in the pins of challenges with several requirements unintendedly doubled

Fixed a series of issues with VO

PC