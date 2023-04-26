Forza Horizon 5: Umfangreiches Update ausgerollt

Playground Games hat bekannt gegeben, dass man ein umfangreiches Update für Forza Horizon 5 ausgerollt hat.

Die Veröffentlichung des High Performance Updates für Horza Horizon 5 steht kurz bevor. Doch bis es so weit ist, erhaltet ihr erst einmal eine weitere Aktualisierung mit zahlreichen Verbesserungen.

Die Inhalte zur kostenlosen High Performance-Erweiterung werden ab Donnerstag verfügbar sein, sobald die neue Serie beginnt.

Die Highlights aus dem Update könnt ihr euch hier anschauen:

Die kompletten Patch-Notes haben wir weiter unten für euch eingebaut. Dazu erwarten euch Autos von Porsche und mehr im High Performance Update. Für euren Favoriten könnt ihr sogar abstimmen.

Forza Horizon 5 – Patch Notes

Version Number:

  • Xbox One: 2.581.488.0
  • Xbox Series: 3.581.488.0
  • PC: 3.581.488.0
  • Steam: 1.581.488.0

Series 20 – High Performance Release Notes

New Features (Available from April 25th)

  • Permanent Oval Circuit Road Race
    • Also available with a dedicated Rivals Leaderboard
    • 21 Accolades
    • 3 Badges
  • Removed requirements to bind ANNA/Forza Link when creating Custom Controller profiles
  • (PC) Intel® XeSS Super Sampling is now available as a temporal up-scaling solution
  • Skin tone colours for hearing aids & prosthetics
  • EventLab Piñata Helmet prop

„High Performance“ Series Features (Available from April 27th until May 25th)

  • Freeroam Oval Circuit in the Stadium
  • 4 Returning Speed Traps
    • Horizon Baja
    • East Resort
    • Pantano Pass
    • Tulum
  • 2 Returning Speed Zones
    • Green Hills
    • River Run
    • Piñata Helmet collectible

Unlockable Cars 

  • New To Forza
    • 2019 #70 Porsche Motorsport 935
    • 2020 Lamborghini Huracàn STO
    • 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant
    • 2021 Porsche MissionR

Bug fixes

General

  • Fixed an issue where sometimes #ForzaThon Weekly Challenges were getting reset after restarting the game
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes roads were not marked as discovered on the map
  • Fixed an issue with the Auction House where searching by just „Car Type“ couldn’t return any results
  • Fixed an issue where the HUD could remain stuck at the center of the screen while using an Ultrawide monitor on Xbox
  • General performance and stability fixes

Cars

  • Fixed an issue where the Anti-lag exhaust animation was not displayed correctly on the 2000 Nissan Silvia SpecR while a RocketBunny wide bodykit is installed
    • Developer’s note: We are aware of the Anti-lag exhaust animation issue with other cars mounting the RocketBunny wide bodykit and we plan to address those in the future
  • Fixed an issue where rollcages were not displayed correctly when a StreetFighter LA bodykit was applied
  • Fixed an issue with the 2004 Subaru WRX STi where the front bumper sticker shading was inconsistent when combined with some paints and bumper parts
  • Fixed an issue with the 1964 Emory 356 C incorrectly displayed as model year 1960

Accolades

  • Fixed an issue with „Change of Scenery“ accolade starting location listed as Gran Pantano in the accolades menu and Pantano de La Selva when pinned
  • Fixed an issue with „Photogenic“ accolade which displayed wrong numbers in the description
  • Fixed an issue with „Unbeatable“ Road/Dirt/Cross Country/Street Racing accolades incorrectly stating players needed to win 10 races in a row to be achieved

EventLab

  • Improvements made to EventLab rules not working in Multiplayer and/or causing players desync

Multiplayer

  • Fixed an issue where Festival Outpost could display inconsistently during races
  • Fixed an issue in the Trial where AI cars PI were not scaling accordingly to players‘ car PI
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes players couldn’t use the Rewind feature after finishing a match of The Eliminator

Rally Adventure

  • Fixed an issue with „Arzate Sprint Challenge“ and „Forest Trail Master“ challenges not marked as completed for some players
  • Fixed an issue with the Apex Predator „Let it B“ challenges which couldn’t be completed for a number of players
  • Fixed an issue where achievements unlocked through the Xbox App and Steam were not matching
  • Fixed an issue where the Ford Focus RS was not available in the Autoshow after unlocking the car
  • Fixed an issue with the UI where cars‘ default PI was displayed in various menus and race leaderboards despite being upgraded
  • Fixed an issue with some restrictions in the pins of challenges with several requirements unintendedly doubled
  • Fixed a series of issues with VO

PC

  • Improved framerate performance while in the Valle de Foreneos Dunes on Nvidia GPUs
  • Improved framerate performance while driving an Audi e-Tron

Quelle
  1. DennisG89 8415 XP Beginner Level 4 | 26.04.2023 - 08:03 Uhr

    ich weiß auch nicht, irgendwie ist das Spiel trotz dem kürzlichen DLC irgendwie ausgelutscht.

    0
    • Thor21 91545 XP Posting Machine Level 1 | 26.04.2023 - 08:05 Uhr

      Naja, es ist am Ende halt „nur“ ein Rennspiel ^^

      0

