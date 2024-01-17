Forza Motorsport 2023: Daytona Speedway mit Update 4 ausgerollt

Turn 10 hat für Forza Motorsport 2023 Update 4 auf Xbox Series X|S, Windows-PC und Steam veröffentlicht.
Highlight des Updates dürfte die neue Strecke Daytona International Speedway sein, für die am Donnerstag auch Ingame-Events spielbar sein werden.
Ebenfalls ab Donnerstag spielbar ist mit Italian Challengers ein neues Karriereevent, während im Multiplayer gleich vier verschiedene neue Events in bestimmten Fahrzeugen zu unterschiedlichen Terminen geplant sind.
Insgesamt finden auch zehn neue Fahrzeuge ins Spiel. Neben zwei Reward Fahrzeugen gibt es je vier neue Spotlight bzw. Car Pass Fahrzeuge.
Die Details zum Update, inklusive Fehlerkorrekturen, finden ihr in den aufklappbaren Patch Notes
Version Number:
- Xbox Series X|S: 1.526.5483.0
- PC (Microsoft Store): 1.526.5483.0
- Steam: 1.526.5483.0
New Content, Features and Events [All Platforms]
New Track
- Daytona International Speedway: Tri-oval Circuit and Sports Car Circuit.
New Career Events
- Italian Challengers (Available from Jan. 18, 2024 – Feb. 29, 2024)
- All-Wheel Driven (Starts Jan. 18)
- Roadster Renaissance (Starts Jan. 25)
- Alfa Performance (Starts Feb. 1)
- Prancing Power (Starts Feb. 8)
- Open Class – Automotive Classics (Available from Jan.18, 2024 – Feb.15, 2024)
- C Class Series
- B Class Series
- A Class Series
- S Class Series
Reward Cars
- Italian Challengers: 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV
- Open Class Tour: 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale
Spotlight Cars
- 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO (Jan. 18 – Jan. 24)
- 2017 Abarth 124 Spider (Jan. 25 – Jan. 31)
- 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (Feb. 1 – Feb. 7)
- 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia (Feb. 8 – Feb. 15)
Car Pass Cars
- 2019 McLaren Senna GTR (Jan. 18)
- 2019 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 488 GTE (Jan. 25)
- 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro (Feb. 1)
- 2018 Cadillac #57 TA CTS-V (Feb. 8)
New Multiplayer Events
Spec Series
- Formula Mazda Series (Jan. 18 – Feb. 15)
- Forza P1 Series (Jan. 18 – Jan. 24)
- Daytona Sports Car Series (Jan. 25 – Jan. 31)
- VW Golf GTI Spec Series (Feb. 1 – Feb. 7)
- Modern Factory Racecar Series (Feb. 8 – Feb. 15)
Open Series
- S Class & A Class (Jan. 18 – Jan. 24)
- X Class & C Class (Jan. 25 – Jan. 31)
- R Class & E Class (Feb. 1 – Feb. 7)
- P Class & B Class (Feb. 8 – Feb. 15)
Spotlight Series
- 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO (Jan. 18 – Jan. 24)
- 2017 Abarth 124 Spider (Jan. 25 – Jan. 31)
- 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (Feb. 1 – Feb. 7)
- 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia (Feb. 8 – Feb. 15)
New Rivals Events
- Featured Track: Daytona – 1990 Mercury #15 Whistler Radar Cougar XR-7 – Daytona Tri-oval Circuit (Jan. 18 – Feb. 15)
- VIP: Titanic Tuner – 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 Forza Edition – Road America East Route (Jan. 18 – Feb. 15)
- Logitech McLaren G Stage #3 –2015 McLaren P1 GTR – Grand Oak National Circuit (Jan. 18 – Feb. 15)
- Spotlight – 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO – Suzuka Circuit East (Jan. 18 – Jan. 24)
- Spotlight – 2017 Abarth 124 Spider – Lime Rock Full Alt (Jan. 25 – Jan. 31)
- Spotlight – 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio – Mid-Ohio Short (Feb. 1 – Feb. 7)
- Spotlight – 2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia – Mugello Full Circuit (Feb. 8 – Feb. 15)
Bug Fixes and Improvements
The team is constantly hard at work on bugs, some of which are not immediately visible to players but are critical for game stability for all players.
Please note that Update 4 is focused on new content and events, and contains only minor fixes for car and track content compared to our previous updates. Work on game fixes to address top community issues is ongoing – look out for additional improvements in Update 5 and beyond.
[Tracks] All Platforms
- Laguna Seca: Fixed issue where an invisible collision in the middle of the track would cause the car to spin out, as if it hit an object. [1639011]
- Homestead: Fixed issue where AI would aggressively return to the race line upon existing the pits at the Homestead – Road Circuit. [1652367]
- Silverstone: Fixed issue where driving over red concrete squares can slow down the player’s car. [1653179]
- Yas Marina: Adjusted the overall track surface to feel less bumpy and smoother to drive on. [1658297]
- Yas Marina: Smoothened the rumble strips on turns 14 and 15 as they previously felt too bumpy and sometimes caused the player to lose control of their car. [1658295]
[Cars] All Platforms
- 2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3: Rebalanced this car to be more competitive, fairer and in line with its opponents in the Forza GT Spec Series in Featured Multiplayer.
- 1987 Buick Regal GNX: Fixed issue where headlights do not cast at night-time. [1502026]
- 2011 Citroën DS3 Racing: Fixed issue where livery was missing logos from the real-life car. [1658673]
- 2011 Citroën DS3 Racing: Fixed issue where Acura manufacturer logo appeared on the hood of the car. [1658582]
- 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Fixed issue where aftermarket street hood would not be visible when applied to the car. [1652039]
- 2019 Dodge #9 American V8 Road Racing TA Challenger: Fixed an issue where the car had no engine audio in gameplay. [1663644]
- 2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge: Fixed issue where the driver and dash cameras both appear off-center from where the driver is sitting in the car. [1644617]
- 1977 Ford Escort RS1800: Fixed issue where street hood would not be visible after applying the visual upgrade to the car. [1642425]
- 1992 Honda NSX-R: Fixed issue where dash camera view causes visual clipping through the “Race” roll cage visual modification. [1644521]
- 1992 Honda NSX-R: Fixed issue where a visible gap would appear in the car’s geometry after installing a widebody kit. [1640528]
- 1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV: Fixed issue where the car’s red taillight covers are missing. [1640439]
- 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera: Fixed issue where floating light would appear above the car after upgrading the rear wing. [1641290]
- 2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type-A: Fixed issue where pop-up lights are not visible from cockpit camera views. [1640883]
- 1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9: Fixed issue where the V8 engine audio is inaccurate compared to its real-life counterpart. [1651824]
- 1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec: Fixed texture issue seen on the trunk of the car. [1646189]
- 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II: Fixed issue where the car color appeared too bright. [1639289]
- 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3: Fixed issue where race rear bumper is not visible when applied to the vehicle. [1640434]
- 1999 Toyota #3 Toyota Motorsports GT-ONE TS020: Fixed issue where multiple lights on the dash light up when applying the brakes. [1642396]
- 1998 Toyota Supra RZ: Fixed issue where Toyota emblem would partially appear through the geometry of the KRC Japan Sport Wing. [1650050]
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R: Fixed visible gaps appearing in the car’s interior after installing the race roll cage visual modification. [1639213]
[Livery Editor] All Platforms
- Fixed issue preventing stock rear wing from being painted on several cars. [1621084]
- Rendering bugs when tinting windows has been fixed on several cars. [1554831]
- 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport: Fixed issue where liveries do not properly apply to the vehicle. [1555708]
- 2011 Citroën DS3 Racing: Fixed numerous livery mapping issues. [1652967]
- 2017 Ford Focus RS: Fixed issue where decals applied to the right side of the aftermarket widebody kit would automatically apply another decal inverted on the left side. [1652291]
- 2017 Ford Focus RS: Fixed issue where decals applied to the right front fender are obscured by the aftermarket widebody kit. [1652292]
- 2018 Ford Mustang GT: Fixed issue where the Magnetic Grey color appeared matte. [1564418]
- 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera: Fixed issue where the manufacturer livery is not fully covered when a custom paint is applied to the vehicle. [1642183]
- 1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 Hemi: Fixed issue where the hood is not paintable. [1548666]
- 2023 Nissan Z: Fixed issue where graphical artificing would appear visible on the roof of the car after painting it black. [1652237]
- 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS: Fixed issue where decals on the right side of the car are mirrored on the left side. [1646557]
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S: Fixed issue where decals applied to the front left side of the car are mirrored on the right side. [1646602]
26 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Hab es gestern gleich noch geladen. Super Strecke. Leider ist die KI mit dieser Strecke überfordert. Das passiert wenn die physik vom Spiel besser als die dumme KI ist. 😉
Hab mich aber mittlerweile schon daran gewöhnt , das mit neuen Inhalten, neue Bugs dazukommen. Ist wie ein Überraschungsei👍🏻
Ich warte auf Praq und auf Berliner Alpen. Das sind meine beiden Strecken, die ich auch unabhängig von irgendwelchen Modis einfach nur so gefahren bin. Sehen toll aus und ich kann die Strecken mit verbundenen Augen fahren. Naja, wahrscheinlich nicht 😂 aber sinngemäß beherrsche ich die beiden Strecken sehr gut.
Waren zwei super Strecken, hoffe auch das die wieder zurückkommen. Mit der neuen physik und den unterschiedlichen Strassenbelägen von Praq, würde das sicher was her machen.
BERLINER ALPEN den Lacher hast du mir auf jeden fall beschert 😉
Berner Alpen! Autokorrektur 😂😂😂
Berner Alpen sollte es heißen 😂🙈
Die Schweizer Alpen wünsche ich mir auch. Das war in Teil 3 die erste Strecke, die ich gefahren bin, mit meiner damals nagelneuen Xbox 360.
Ich hoffe beim großen Update nehmen sie als erstes die KI in Angriff.
Ist mit die schlechteste KI in einem Rennspiel
Bin ganz deiner Meinung 👍🏻
Sehr schön. 😉
Ich liebe die Brücke. Vergesse immer den Namen. Karlsbrücke oder so?
Muss da mal in echt hin.
Heute Mal reinschauen bin gespannt
Erstmal muss die kI überarbeitet werden, dir ist schrecklich!!!
Fahr einfach ohne Gegner.
Fahr einfach online oder schneller 😉
Stimmt. Online würde auch noch gehen. Da hat man wenigstens richtige Gegner.
Aber da jammern sie dann wieder wegen unfairen Gegnern.
Ist man schlechter waren die anderen Fahrer unfair.
Ist man besser war alles fair.
😀
Gewinnt man nicht ist eh erstmal das Strafen System schuld daran das solltest du auch nicht vergessen 🙂
Ja klar.^^
Und ist man immer vorne dabei, ist das Strafensystem natürlich Top. 😀
In der „Kampagne“ ist das doof, ich spiel rennspiele zum racen!!! Acc jage ich die Zeiten auch mal offline, ansonsten MP online…aber FM ist mal ne nette Abwechslung ohne echte Gegner stressfrei zu fahren…wenn da nicht die schlechte KI wäre
In der Kampagne brauchst du ja nur die Gegner so weit im Schwierigkeitsgrad runterzustellen, dass es für dich angenehm ist.
Und ist dir irgendwas zu unfair, einfach auf Club-Regeln schalten. Dann gibts nur Strafen fürs rausfahren, aber keine für Kollisionen.
Lässt sich doch eh alles x-beliebig einstellen.
Wenn die KI nervt, abschwächen.
Sie nervt ja nicht weil sie zu schwer ist, sie ist dumm, reagiert überstürzt, falsch …
Achso, naja das ist mir egal was die da hinter mir machen.^^
Hauptsache ich fahr als Erster über die Ziellinie. 🙂
Ja, natürlich, das ist immer das Ziel wenn man gegen ki fährt, aber bisschen fighten bis man vorne ist, sollte spass machen
Auf das neue Karriere-Event und die neue Strecke freue ich mich. Hätte nicht gedacht, dass ich nach dem Abschluss der zum Launch vorhandenen Karriere am Spiel dran bleibe, aber FM hat einen fixen Platz auf der Festplatte.🙂
Werde die Strecke gleich mal fahren, freut mich
Immer her damit. Werde ich demnächst auch mal wieder anwerfen. Jetzt war erstmal die Luft raus