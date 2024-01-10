Halo Infinite: Ranglisten-Playlist aktualisiert

Eine Aktualisierung der Slots für die rotierende Ranglisten-Playlist wurde in Halo Infinite vorgenommen. Neben einigen Änderungen wurde beispielsweise die Karte Aqueduct zur Husky Raid-Playlist hinzugefügt.
Dazu nahm der Entwickler kleine Anpassungen bei zwölf Schmiede-Karten vor.
In den Patch Notes erfahrt ihr mehr Details zum Ranked Playlist-Update in Halo Infinite.
Patch Notes
- Ranked rotational playlist: Ranked Snipers has rotated in, Ranked Tactical has rotated out.
- As detailed in the „January 9 Ranked Arena Updates“ blog on Halo Waypoint, several changes were made to Ranked maps and playlists. These changes include:
- To improve network stability and player movement in Ranked playlists, various small scenery props were removed from most maps. These props will still be present when playing non-Ranked modes in both matchmaking and Custom Games.
- All equipment will now „red rack“ in Ranked playlists. This means that the equipment must be depleted of its charges or despawn in order for a new one to start respawning on the Equipment Pad.
- The map Forbidden received a single change: the number of Threat Seeker charges available on initial pick up was reduced from 2 to 1.
- Several weapon and equipment spawns were updated on Aquarius and Streets.
- In addition to a few weapon and equipment updates, the Flag Plate on the map Argyle has been moved to the front of each team’s base.
- The map Empyrean also received a few sandbox changes, and the crates inside each base’s Flag area have been moved to the Plat wall.
- Live Fire, Recharge, and Streets received several weapon and equipment changes, as well as a few changes to their hill locations when playing the King of the Hill mode.
- In addition to being available in Ranked matchmaking playlists, these updated map versions are available for use in Custom Games as distinct map files. The Ranked map files include „Ranked“ after the map’s name; for example, the new Ranked version of Streets is named „Streets – Ranked“ in the Halo Infinite Content Browser.
- The community-made Forge map Aqueduct has been re-added to the Husky Raid playlist.
- Aqueduct was updated to reduce instances of matches going longer than intended. The development team will continue to monitor feedback and telemetry for this map.
- The following community-made Forge maps have been updated with minor adjustments and fixes:
- Apostle
- Critical Dewpoint
- Domicile
- Exiled
- High Ground
- Isolation
- The Pit
- Rat’s Next
- Smallhalla
- Sylvanus
- Vallaheim
- Waterworks
- The Workshop: Squad Battle Networking featured playlist rotated out as scheduled. The new networking model is still in use in both Firefight: King of the Hill playlists.
